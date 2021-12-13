lupmotion/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

For SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), 2021 has been a pretty good year despite a temporary COVID-related production cut at one of its factories. The company earned a record $526.4 million in revenue in the third quarter, up 56% YoY. The key question is whether the company will maintain its high growth rate in the long term. By 2050, solar photovoltaic power will likely lead all generated capacity, and SolarEdge is already the absolute leader in photovoltaic systems by 2021. The company expects growth in all regions and will launch a new plant in Mexico in 2022, which will boost SolarEdge's financial performance in the future. The company is trading at a slight discount to the fair price. The margin of safety is insufficient. We have a neutral view of SolarEdge.

Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries are developing optimized DC inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. SolarEdge designs and develops solutions for individual users and large-scale photovoltaic energy and offers guidance from purchase to installation and technical support. SolarEdge has many products and services, including lithium-ion cells and battery packs, EV chargers, and more. The company sells its products to various construction firms, wholesalers, engineers, etc. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, with offices in the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Israel.

Institutional investors own more than 81.37% of the company's shares. A list of main shareholders is presented below:

The management is headed by:

Zvi Lando - Chief Executive Officer & Director;

Uri Bechor - Chief Operating Officer;

Ronen Faier - Chief Financial Officer;

Yoav Galin - Vice President-Research & Development;

Ilan Yoscovich - Chief Technology Officer.

Industry Opportunities

The company has faced growing demand for solar panels across all lines of business and geographic regions. In addition, management notes that there has been an increase in activity driven by corporations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint with solar installations at their facilities. The company's success at one such facility contributes to the global distribution to other areas of these international corporations.

By 2021, SEDG has become the absolute leader in photovoltaic inverters:

Solar power is becoming the centerpiece of the global renewable energy issue, which is not surprising given how quickly solar technology has evolved over the decades. Analysts at BloombergNEF believe that solar PV systems are likely to spearhead all generating capacity by 2050, which will grow to 20,391 GW, with a 38% share.

Some countries, such as the United States and China, have made serious commitments to use solar energy as the leading next-generation energy technology. Nevertheless, growth is expected in all regions:

SolarEdge Technologies continues to grow in a rapidly expanding industry. The company's competitive positioning is strong; SEDG dominates its segment.

Financial Performance

Over the past five years, revenue has grown by an average of 34.4% per year. In the third quarter of 2021, the company reported revenues of $526.4 million, up 10% from $480.1 million in the previous quarter and 56% YoY.

The management expects that the revenue will be in the range of 530 million to 560 million US dollars by the end of the year.

Another growth driver is that in 2022 production will begin at a new plant in Mexico to serve the US market. Transportation from Vietnam to the United States today is approximately six weeks. And once the company starts production in Mexico, the transportation time will be reduced to one week. This will enable SEDG to make inventory management more efficient. In addition, the company will significantly cut costs and increase revenue.

If the plant in Mexico completely takes over the supply of the U.S. market, then this will bring an additional 40% of the revenue of the solar segment:

But ideally, we would want to deliver from Mexico all of the volume required by the U.S." - CEO Zvi Lando during the Q3 2021 Conference Call.

As the company grows, it becomes more efficient. So in 2018, the gross margin was 30%, and the operating margin - 17.5%. Today these figures are 36.6% and 10.18%, respectively. The net profit margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 9.5%.

The asset turnover has declined to 0.72 as SolarEdge faced higher costs in the supply chain crisis but chose not to pass them on to customers in the form of higher prices. We expect manufacturing in Mexico and the resumption of global supply chains and their optimization will increase asset turnover and profitability in the future.

The Asset-to-Equity ratio is 2.1, which indicates conservative business financing. The company's ROA is 5.7%, and the ROE is 11.75%. While these numbers are below the industry average, SolarEdge has a solid return on equity from the start. Considering the growth of margins and the expected increase in asset turnover, ROA will grow. In addition, leverage is low and more power can lead to higher ROE.

Overall, SolarEdge's performance is impressive. The company achieved significant revenue growth with a solid return on equity. We expect the company to continue growing and improving its profitability due to increasing margins and asset turnover.

Valuation

Our model is not conservative. We expect revenue growth in line with the Wall Street consensus. Margins and other relative indicators are predicted based on historical dynamics and the current trend. The terminal growth rate is 7.5%. Our assumptions are presented below:

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of key financial indicators are presented below:

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 9.8%.

According to our valuation, the fair market value is $308.65 per share. Thus, SEDG is trading at a 9% discount.

By EV / Sales and EV / EBITDA multiples, the company does not look cheap compared to its competitors.

Risks

According to CNBC, solar consumers could cut subsidies for the excess power they generate - a policy known as clean energy metering. And also, this policy will add monthly fees for customers. This policy will apply to new customers, consumers, and businesses with solar installations. California has the most significant number of residential solar consumers in the United States - over 1.3 million - and subsidies have been a critical driver of that growth. The increased costs under the new proposal will significantly dampen the solar industry's growth as subsidy cuts and monthly fees for consumers will increase their solar panel investment payback period. If this proposal is implemented, this could lead to a significant decrease in demand for companies from the solar energy industry.

Insiders were actively selling shares in 2021. We do not make decisions based solely on insider trading. However, this is an unpleasant indicator.

The solar market is relatively young, and its IRR is quite low. There is a risk of disruptive technologies emerging, making today's leaders outsiders.

Conclusion

For SolarEdge, 2021 was a pretty good year, despite temporary COVID-related production cuts. The company has several essential growth drivers: forecasts for the rapid globalization of solar PV capacity will drive SolarEdge's geographic expansion. The company has a unique leadership position in the PV market. In addition, the company's management expects growth in all regions. SEDG builds new factories, develops innovations, and supplies new products. Nevertheless, potential drivers are already priced in. The safety margin is insufficient. We have a neutral view of SolarEdge.