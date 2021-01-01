Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News

Banks have had a good year in 2021. Lots and lots of activity.

Lots and lots of money floating around.

And, the results were good.

In particular, Wall Street has done pretty well.

Just as an example, through September, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), both booked historical highs in revenue.

Goldman Sachs gathered in revenues equal to $46.7 billion while Morgan Stanley gathered in $45.2 billion.

There were three primary reasons why these firms did so well. First, there were lots and lots of deals to be made. Second, there were strong capital markets. And, third, wealthy clients did a lot of business with them.

The other large banks also did very, very well.

But the example carries through, and all the behemoths of the industry performed.

Behind the reasons given above, one can focus on the Federal Reserve as the source of industry prosperity, as the banks and the wealthy found themselves with lots and lots of money on hand and a very dislocated, disconnected economy.

In terms of the Federal Reserve, we see that in the latest banking week, the banking industry was sitting upon more than $4.2 trillion in cash.

Over the next two months or so, another $100 billion to $200 billion in reserves will be pumped into the banking system through the Fed's monthly purchases of securities.

Yes, the Fed has begun to "taper" its purchases, but they are still purchasing at a monthly rate that still is large in a historical sense.

And, in terms of raising interest rates, the Fed plans to begin raising its policy rate of interest once the "tapering" ceases.

The Fed has given no indication that they will begin selling securities from their portfolio, not even on a temporary basis.

Thus, the banks are setting on a lot of excess reserves just before interest rates begin to rise.

Not a bad place to be

The banks are going into an environment that is very, very unsettled. It is an environment of radical uncertainty where many of the possible outcomes in the future cannot be expressed.

But, this is an environment in which wealthy investors and strong companies have lots of money available to them and are able to pick and choose what they might do with the funds.

This is why 2021 has proven to be so prosperous for these people.

This situation is going to continue. The money is there in the financial system and just waiting to be used. I don't believe that the Fed is going to remove over $4.2 trillion from the banking system.

Secondly, this wealth is not located in the smaller banks and financial institutions, and this includes start-ups.

The money is in the bigger institutions.

Given the discombobulated world, you are going to see the banking system shrink, and more and more of the assets of the banking system are going to be located in the larger institutions.

As of the end of September this year, there were 4,914 commercial banks in existence.

At the end of September 2016, there were 5,913 banks in existence.

So, over the past five years, the banking system has lost 1,000 banks!

And, as you might imagine, the banks leaving the industry were the smaller ones.

Technology

Another factor that is going to play a major part in the make-up of the banking industry is the spread of the "new" information technology.

As I have just argued, "Blockchain Is The Future Of Finance."

Massive changes in information technology are going to overtake the banking industry in the next five years or so.

There has been some movement in this direction, but, generally, the U.S. commercial banking industry has been lagging behind others in the world in its application of the latest innovations.

That is starting to change, primarily because the world of financial information technology is moving so fast that the U.S. banks had to get their acts together.

In addition, bank regulators also needed to get their acts together. It appears as if the U.S. bank regulators are also moving more rapidly into the future.

This technology movement is going to create major changes in the banking industry going forward. The largest banks are going to be the prime beneficiaries of this evolution. Scale is one of the most important outcomes of the modern applications of information technology.

Furthermore, the speed of change is also connected with the advancement of information technology to platforms and networks, a growing characteristic of the financial industry.

The largest banks, with all the money, are going to be players in this space.

And, they will be the ones buying up all the FinTech firms that are now cruising around the edges of the traditional banks.

The movement just seems to be starting within the U.S. banking industry, but, it is my guess, that in the year 2022 this movement is going to begin to really accelerate into the future structure.

The Place To Be

Keith Horowitz of Citibank is quoted in the Wall Street Journal:

"We think that the bank stocks are the right place to be."

I believe this as well, with the caveat that investors need to pay attention, not only to what the Federal Reserve is going to do and how it is going to relate to all the liquidity that it has pumped into the banking system but also to what the evolution of information technology is going to do to the financial industry.

I think that the banking system will lose more than 1,000 banks in the next five years and that more and more of the FinTech world is going to become absorbed into the very large, traditional banks.

There will be lots and lots of turmoil in the industry due to these factors, but, at the same time, there will be lots and lots of money that can be made with the leaders.