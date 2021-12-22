Amax Photo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has been one of the fastest growing quick-dining restaurants chains over the past few years which has brought with it much volatility and soaring valuations. With the recent market pullback, financial performance coming out of the pandemic, future growth opportunities, and industry trading multiples, I believe that Shake Shack is actually fairly valued today relative to its peers while still being a growth stock in the restaurant industry. 2022 revenue projections show a 55% upside in stock price from today's levels.

COVID-19 Recovery

As of their Q3 earnings call, Shake Shack same-store sales were down 7.3% compared to Q3 2019 which is an improvement on the 12% decline for Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2019. This highlights the rate of recovery that Shake Shack is on track to obtain without any more COVID-related hindrances. Although store performance has yet to fully recover, TTM revenue climbed to $694 million; a 17% increase compared to revenue of $595 million in 2019 as a result of new store openings. Analysts are expecting full-year revenue of around $734 million for 2021 which would be a 23% increase over 2019.

Future Growth

As of Q3 2021, Shake Shack has 350 restaurants with about 35 company operated Shacks and 25 licensed Shacks opened throughout this past year. Management maintains their expectations for massive growth with 45-50 new company-operated Shacks anticipated to open in 2022 which would be their largest class ever. They're also beginning to experiment with some additional store formats as 25% will have drive-up or walk-up windows and 10 locations will feature the company's first drive-thru format. Optimizing these formats will allow for the future global expansion for all urban and suburban conditions. Store count has grown at a 22% CAGR since 2017 and I would expect this rate of growth to continue moving forward as they're able to expand into new areas with their range of store formats.

Culture

Shake Shack is building a culture and a brand that precedes their restaurants as just being a burger chain. The modern restaurant design and vibrant atmosphere is leading to the brand's popularity amongst the younger generations. This excitement is evident as management pointed out all new Shacks opened this year outperformed the company average. Shake Shack already has the allure of a desired fast-casual food chain that people flock to as soon as it opens in their city. This is why I'm confident in the company's ability to maintain a high same-store sales rate on top of the quickly growing revenue that we will see as a result of new store openings in most cities across the globe.

Shake Shack has taken great digital initiative as many of their stores already feature optional digital kiosk ordering systems which allows customers to freely navigate the simple menu. More than 75% of sales come through the digital kiosks or online ordering channels and kiosk orders tend to be higher than orders placed at the traditional cash register. I believe this is a result of the visual aesthetics of seeing appetizing pictures of all menu items directly in front of you instead of reading words on a static sign above the register. This element of the store process can convince customers to order more premium and add-on items which they otherwise may not have ordered. Additionally, the use of digital kiosks also allows team members to be more efficient which will provide labor cost savings when adapted to all stores.

Limited Time Offerings also bring an element of excitement and desire to Shacks as loyal customers want to try these newly introduced menu items. The latest menu add-on was a Black Truffle Burger and Parmesan Black Truffle Fries which features a burger sauce made with real black truffle oil and is layered with crispy shallots and Gruyère cheese. Although completely subjective, I have to include that it was one of the best burgers I've had at any chain as I tested the menu for article research purposes. Priced at $8.99, it's at the high-end of Shake Shack's pricing tiers; we can expect an update on its performance on the next earnings call as it will provide insight to additional premium items the company may launch or keep on the menu down the road.

Industry Multiples

To calculate a list of industry multiples, I compiled a group consisting of Chipotle (CMG), Sweetgreen (SG), McDonald's (MCD), Yum! Brands (YUM), Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR), Domino's (DPZ), Jack in the Box (JACK), and Wendy's (WEN). Although not all of these chains are as high-growth as Shake Shack is, it's still a great representation of the industry average for trading multiples.

Since Shake Shack is high-growth with currently volatile profitability, especially now as they ramp up for store growth, I am only going to focus on the current and historic Price-to-Sales multiples to assess the industry and Shake Shack's present valuation.

The industry average P/S multiple over the past 3 years has ranged between 2.95x and 4.44x with the current average multiple based on TTM revenue at 5.35x. On its own, Shake Shack has traded between 3.00x and 5.63x over the same time range and currently trades towards the low-end of the range at a 4.10x multiple.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

For a company with high revenue growth over the past few years and a long road for global and domestic expansion in front of it, I find it extremely appealing to be trading below the industry average as well-established players like McDonald's and Yum! Brands, trading at 8.77x and 6.03x, respectively.

Over recent years, Shake Shack has by far seen the highest rate of revenue growth with 3 and 5-year CAGRs at 25% and 30%, respectively. This even beats growth darlings like Chipotle and Domino's by a healthy margin. With their largest new store class opening this upcoming year, I would only expect this revenue growth to continue to increase and provide even more value when using the P/S multiple.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

Future Valuation

Using analyst estimates for 2021 and 2022 full-year revenue of $734 million and $963 million, I projected out Shake Shack's fair valuation using their average low, average high, current, and current industry average P/S multiple.

Based on the average of these P/S multiples, Shake Shack's 2021 full-year revenue numbers should bring a fair share value of $87.28, an 18% premium from today's share price. Looking out a little further, a share price of $114.51, a 55% premium, is calculated based off of 2022 projected revenue considering the recovery in same-store sales and new store openings.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

Profitability

Shake Shack has experienced some volatility with overall profitability, but announced a 15.8% Shack-level operating margin for the most recent quarter which provides vital insight to the profitability of all company operated stores instead of the corporation as a whole.

Recently, Shake Shack has suffered from increased food and labor costs, alongside the rest of the world, which will continue to affect their profitability in the near-term. I would continue to focus on Shack-level operating margin instead of bottom line profit margin for the next couple of years as the supply chain issues dissipate and inflationary menu pricing increases are instituted.

Risks

These valuations are based off of one metric alone, Price-to-Sales, and should be considered when making your investment decision. This multiple, as well as the industry average, can change quickly which would affect the valuation analysis and projection moving forward.

Additionally, Shake Shack may not be able to open as many stores as they anticipate due to COVID supply chain and labor shortages. This would materially affect the revenue projection for next year as well as their ongoing profitability.

Shake Shack could also suffer from the inflationary increase in food and materials pricing which directly affects their gross margins. If customers do not adapt well to increased prices of menu items, then revenue growth could be significantly diminished.

Conclusion

Shake Shack is a growth stock in the restaurant industry that does not have its growth ambitions currently priced in. New store openings, brand loyalty, and popularity will continue to drive company revenue at a high rate over the next 3-5 years. There are few high-quality fast-casual burger chains that can compete with Shake Shack on a global scale, therefore I anticipate the company to dominate and establish a global presence.

Industry trading multiples show that Shake Shack is currently trading below its slower-growth competition while projected revenue estimates for 2022 highlight potential 55% increase in today's share price. I view Shake Shack as a long-term buy and hold with this being a great entry point.