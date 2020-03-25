Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) holds a portfolio of closed-end funds tracking the ISE High Income Index since 6/21/2013. As described on Amplify ETFs website, the underlying index "selects CEFs ranked highest overall by ISE in the following factors: Yield, Discount to Net Asset Value, and Liquidity."

Management fees are 0.50%, but including held funds fees and expenses, the total expense ratio is 2.45%. With monthly distributions and a distribution yield of 8.72%, YYY is a product targeted at income-seeking investors.

YYY holds closed-end funds representing a variety of asset classes, strategies and asset management companies. Eligible funds must be listed in the U.S., have a market capitalization of at least $500 million and an average daily trading value of at least $1 million. Then, they are ranked combining 3 factors: yield, discount to NAV and liquidity. Finally, constituents are weighted based on their ranks, with some tweaks.

The fund has changed names in 2019, but it has kept the same ticker and methodology. In July 2021, it changed methodologies. The most notable modifications are:

An increase in the number of holdings to 45 (formerly 30).

A weight limit at 3% of asset value on reconstitution.

A semi-annual reconstitution instead of annual.

As of writing, the largest position weighs about 6% of the portfolio. PCI was merged with PDI in November, resulting in a weight way above the 3% limit and 44 holdings instead of 45. This should be resolved with the next reconstitution in January. The top 10 holdings, listed below with their yields and discounts to NAV (premium when negative), have an aggregate weight about 34% of asset value.

Ticker Name Weights Yield % Discount/NAV % PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund 6.11% 10.62 -3.10 OXLC Oxford Lane Capital Corp 3.59% 12.08 -10.08 USA Liberty All Star Equity Fund 3.22% 10.41 -2.93 BTZ BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust 3.02% 6.71 0.53 JFR Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund 3.02% 6.95 3.29 EVV Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 3.01% 9.23 0.69 PTY PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund 2.99% 8.65 -18.38 FTHY FIRST TR HIGH YIELD OPPRT 2027 COM 2.97% 9.01 2.26 EAD Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 2.94% 8.50 4.56 BGB Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund 2.92% 5.76 5.57

According to my calculations, the weighted average discount to NAV of all holdings is about 1.8%, close to the capital-weighted average of the total closed-end fund universe (2.2%).

Performance

The distribution yield is very attractive, but the cost of ownership raises a first red flag: a total expense ratio of 2.45% is prohibitive. However, I would be ready to pay it to get high performance. Unfortunately, YYY has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) in total return by a wide margin since inception (6/21/2013) and has suffered deeper drawdowns.

since inception Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility YYY 55.57% 5.35% -42.52% 0.42 13.27% SPY 238.70% 15.46% -33.72% 1.07 13.62%

Here comes the second red flag: the annualized return reinvesting all distributions, without paying any tax on them, is far below the current distribution rate and the historical average rate (which is about 8.5%). It means YYY pays a high yield while the principal suffers a slow, but steady decay. The share price has lost 18% since inception:

The next table compares YYY since inception with a subset of the closed-end fund universe: the 100 CEFs with the higher yields among those with average liquidity above $100'000 per day and a positive discount to NAV (net asset value). The subset is rebalanced quarterly in equal weights.

since inception Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility YYY 55.57% 5.35% -42.52% 0.42 13.27% Reference subset 95.74% 8.24% -47.66% 0.55 16.04%

YYY underperforms this benchmark in annualized return and in risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).

Shrinking distributions

The full picture for an income-seeking investor is not pretty, considering the tax paid on distributions and a decreasing income stream in nominal value. The distribution rate is quite stable and the share price is on an inexorable long-term downtrend due to underlying funds management and total expense ratio. It points to the third red flag: the monthly distribution averaged $0.19 per share in 2013, it is now $0.12. Since inception, YYY shareholders for income (not reinvesting dividends) have lost about 18% in capital (share price) and 37% in monthly income (distribution) before accounting for inflation.

Rising rates may result in higher leveraging costs and share price decreasing faster (like most high-yield financial instruments). It may accelerate the loss of capital and income stream in nominal value for YYY shareholders, and even more in inflation-adjusted value.

YYY might be used as an instrument for swing trading or tactical allocation, but it doesn't meet the criteria of a sustainable source of income for the long term. This is true for a number of high-yield instruments, not only YYY.

A dynamic strategy aiming at offsetting decay:

Capital and income decay is a structural issue in many closed-end funds, even without an additional ETF layer like YYY or PCEF (reviewed here). However, it is not inexorable if one knows how to trade CEFs instead of using them as buy-and-hold instruments. I designed a 5-factor ranking system statistically related to forward returns across the full CEF universe, and started publishing the 8 best ranked liquid CEFs for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers (QRV) after the March 2020 meltdown. The list is updated every week. It is not a model portfolio: trading the list every week is too costly and risky in spreads and slippage. Its purpose is helping income investors find funds with a good entry point. In the table below I give the hypothetical example of starting a portfolio on 3/25/2020 with my "Best Ranked CEFs" list and updating it every 3 months since then, ignoring intermediate updates to limit transaction costs. Returns are calculated with holdings initially in equal weights without rebalancing until the next 3-month update. Dividends are reinvested at the beginning of every 3-month period.

since 3/25/2020 Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility QRV Best 8 CEFs, quarterly 108.67% 52.47% -8.98% 2.5 15.83% YYY 60.52% 31.18% -5.84% 2.22 11.63% SPY 91.58% 45.17% -8.85% 2.53 14.63%

The quarterly rebalanced "Best 8" beats not only YYY, but also SPY. It was a special period: most CEFs were oversold with big discounts in March 2020, so exceptional performance of QRV Best 8 CEFs in 2020 is partly due to price dislocation. In 2021, the quarterly rebalanced "Best 8" is behind the stock benchmark, but still beats YYY by a wide margin:

2021 YTD Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility QRV Best 8 CEFs, quarterly 20.90% 21.50% -6.68% 2.06 10.04% YYY 11.26% 11.57% -4.74% 1.68 7.65% SPY 25.82% 26.57% -4.73% 2.6 9.41%

The average dividend yield of the list varies around 8%. The ranking system was designed in 2016 and it has beaten CEF benchmarks out-of-sample. It takes into account NAV momentum, the discount to NAV and its mean-reversion. Going forward, I think it will not continue outperforming stocks like in the last 18 months, but I think it will continue outperforming YYY and high-yield ETFs in the long term. A rotational strategy in CEFs has a much better chance to protect both capital and income stream against erosion and inflation than any high-yield passive investment like YYY.