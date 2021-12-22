small smiles/iStock via Getty Images

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is a natural gas pureplay utility business that operates primarily in the Southeastern United States, with its largest concentration in Texas.

Management has a strong track record of growing earnings and dividends per share consistently and generating total returns that are significantly in excess of the broader utilities sector (XLU) and S&P 500 (SPY) over time:

Data by YCharts

However, shares have significantly underperformed over the past year due to COVID-19 headwinds, recent weather events, and concerns about it being a natural gas pure play in an age where utilities are falling over themselves to build up their renewables portfolios:

Data by YCharts

We have been adding shares on dips this past Spring as well as this Fall and have trimmed on the rips, generating very attractive risk-adjusted returns for our real-money Core Portfolio at High Yield Investor: That said, despite ATO's recent run-up in share price, we still hold shares for now due to the company's:

Stellar Balance Sheet: ATO has an A- credit rating with low leverage, well-laddered debt maturities, strong liquidity, and low interest costs.

ATO has an A- credit rating with low leverage, well-laddered debt maturities, strong liquidity, and low interest costs. Strong Growth Potential: ATO has a huge growth capital expenditure budget over the next half decade that primarily involves pipeline replacement and safety enhancement projects, which should receive strong regulatory support and, in turn, generate high single-digits annualized earnings-per-share and dividend growth.

ATO has a huge growth capital expenditure budget over the next half decade that primarily involves pipeline replacement and safety enhancement projects, which should receive strong regulatory support and, in turn, generate high single-digits annualized earnings-per-share and dividend growth. Impressive Track Record: ATO has significantly outperformed the utilities sector and the broader stock market over the long-term and also boasts an impressive 37-year dividend growth streak.

ATO has significantly outperformed the utilities sector and the broader stock market over the long-term and also boasts an impressive 37-year dividend growth streak. Discounted Valuation: Despite the strong growth potential, regulated moat protecting its business profitability, and stellar balance sheet making it one of the safest utilities on the market, shares are discounted at present and offer double-digit annualized total return potential over the next half decade.

In this article, we will detail the bull case to explain why we hold a long position in the company.

4 Reasons Why We Like Atmos

1) Stellar Balance Sheet:

ATO's 'A-' credit rating is well-deserved:

Well-laddered debt maturities with a weighted average term to maturity of 19.2 years.

Low leverage with a 52% equity - 48% long-term debt capitalization.

Low cost of debt, with weighted average cost of debt declining from 5.2% in FY2018 to 3.9% in FY2022. This weighted average interest rate should continue declining in the coming quarters given that the company recently issued 10-year debt at a 1.5% interest rate.

Strong liquidity of $2.9 billion.

When combined with their moated 100%-regulated utilities business located in high growth and largely pro-energy and pro-business jurisdictions, ATO is about as safe as it gets in the utilities space today.

2) Strong Growth Potential:

In addition to safety, ATO also has tremendous growth potential. The company expects to spend $13 billion-$14 billion over the next half decade on growth projects, the vast majority of which will involve pipeline replacement and safety enhancement projects, which should receive strong regulatory support and, in turn, generate high single-digits annualized earnings-per-share and dividend growth.

Even beyond the next half-decade, we see the favorable economic conditions and trends in Texas as fueling strong customer growth in ATO's markets, meaning that the business should have significant growth opportunities for years to come. Management expects to grow consolidated earnings-per-share at a 6%-8% CAGR over that period, but has consistently outperformed guidance in the past. As a result, we expect earnings-per-share to come in at a CAGR of 8%-9% over that span.

In fact, ATO reported in its Q4 FY2021 results that FY2021 operating earnings-grew by 8.5% year-over-year and beating management's guidance of $5.00 by 2.4%. The strong performance was largely due to higher rates across its business segments as well as strong organic customer growth in the North Texas region where it locates much of its operations. In-line with the strong earnings growth, management increased the dividend by 8.8%, putting the Dividend Aristocrat on course for 38 straight years of dividend hikes. As an analyst pointed out on the earnings call (and management basically sidestepped the answer to it in their response):

the past couple of year-end updates I've seen you perform well during the year, rebase off that strong number, and then reiterate the 6 to 8% growth after that. So are you being a little bit conservative?

3) Impressive Track Record:

As we have already mentioned, ATO has significantly outperformed the utilities sector and the broader stock market over the long-term and also boasts an impressive 37-year (going on 38-year) dividend growth streak.

This speaks highly of its operational jurisdictions, business quality, and management skill. Given the economic tailwinds and growth runway ahead of them along with their very conservative payout ratio of under 50%, they should have little trouble with continuing their streak of dividend and earnings-per share growth.

4) Discounted Valuation:

Despite the strong growth potential, regulated moat protecting its business profitability, and stellar balance sheet making it one of the safest utilities on the market, shares are discounted at present and offer double-digit annualized total return potential over the next half decade. Between high single digit earnings-per-share and dividend-per-share annualized growth, the current dividend yield of 2.7%, and potential multiple expansion, the path to double-digit annualized returns over the next half decade and beyond is quite clear.

The analysts on the latest earnings call certainly seemed to agree that shares are undervalued as well, stating things like:

We've seen the market multiple for gas utilities decline relative to the electric peers throughout the year, and at the same time as seeing some healthy transaction multiples for some of the gas utilities.

and

the PE multiple of the stock is dramatically lower than what we're seeing in private asset sales, including not just sales of a 100%, but just selling a minority stake, we've seen dramatically higher valuations.

As a result - especially when considering the robust dividend growth rate being provided by ATO's board - we are in no rush to sell our position despite the stock appreciating in recent weeks.

Investor Takeaway

ATO is a sleep-well-at-night utility given its strong balance sheet, moated and fast-growing business, and well-regarded management. Furthermore, while its dividend yield is an unimpressive 2.7%, the dividend should continue to grow by high-single digits each year and is covered more than 2x by earnings with multiple expansion potential as well. As a result, ATO remains a Buy and we remain long for now.