XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is a distributor of automotive paint protection film, automotive window tint, automotive ceramic coatings, and architectural window films.

Shares of XPEL have continuously trended down since the peak near $103 per share earlier this year.

XPEL started 2021 near $50 per share and at one point was well ahead of the S&P500, up nearly 100% on the year peaking at around $103 per share. Recently, however, shares have pulled back somewhat to a more modest 25% YTD gain. This is still ahead of the S&P500, but it's safe to say it's now uncomfortably close.

Nonetheless, I believe XPEL is a great company worthy of allocating capital to. The recent pullback presents an opportunity to add, not get out. Here's why.

Dealer Inventory

As most readers are probably aware, there have been severe supply chain issues for many companies in many sectors since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The automotive industry has been one of the hardest hit. This negatively impacts XPEL as there simply aren't as many vehicles to cover with their products. Nonetheless, XPEL has still executed well putting up two excellent quarters of strong growth in Q2 and Q3 2021 despite supply chain and inventory issues. New car sales are something to watch for XPEL's main businesses, while recent high-volume acquisitions like PermaPlate Films are more reliant on dealership inventory rather than new car sales.

Regardless, both new car sales and dealership inventory have struggled due to supply issues (worth noting that demand remains strong) in the current environment, and yet XPEL continues to grow organically in the U.S. at a rate of 38% (49% including non-organic growth) year over year. Quarter over quarter saw a slight organic decline but that's not that surprising given supply problems got worse in Q3 than Q2.

On the Q3 call, XPEL management mentioned they're already seeing a recovery in Q4 and guided for slightly higher revenue in the final quarter of the year. This is definitely a positive sign for the company going forward.

Furthermore, General Motors' (GM) CFO recently increased 2022 guidance as the automobile chip supply situation improves.

2021 & 2022 Projections

I estimate XPEL will earn around $340 million in revenue and over $2.00 per share in EPS in 2022. This is well ahead of consensus estimates of $324 million and $1.76 respectively.

The math here is not difficult. First, we need to estimate what XPEL's numbers in 2021 will be. They reported $68.5 million in revenue in Q3 and suggested on the earnings conference call that revenue would come in slightly higher in Q4. Furthermore, XPEL raised prices on October 1st. This should lead to an increase in gross margin. Finally, some one-time acquisition-related expenses in Q3 probably will not be as high in Q4, so we can safely estimate that OPEX will be lower. Ultimately this gets us conservatively to $70M in revenue, $10.3M in net income, and $0.37 per share as base estimates for Q4 2021.

Adding up the first three quarters of 2021 with my Q4 estimate and we get $259M in revenue and $1.29 of EPS in 2021. This will serve as a base for my 2022 projections.

Here's what we know about 2022.

The PermaPlate acquisition made earlier this year should add $25M in revenue if supply chain issues are mostly resolved (as per the original acquisition announcement). Some PermaPlate revenue has already been included in Q2 and Q3 2021 and will also appear in Q4 though. As per XPEL's Q3 10-Q filing, PermaPlate contributed $5.3M to revenue in Q3 and $7.8M since acquired in Q2. If we assume around $5M more in Q4 we roughly get to $13M in 2021. So the net effect in 2022 should be PermaPlate adding around $12M ($25M - $13M = $12M) in revenue.

Acquisitions announced Oct 1 should add $17M in revenue in 2022 as per the acquisition announcement.

Finally, I expect XPEL will do organic growth in 2022 of at least 20%. I believe this is a conservative estimate considering they grew 38% organically YoY in Q3 despite supply chain problems (readers may want to note that although they grew organically YoY, sequential QoQ organic growth was negative. I'm willing to chalk this up to supply chain and dealer inventory issues). 20% organic growth on a $259M base is an additional $52M in revenue.

This ultimately means XPEL should do $259M + $17M + $12M + $52M = $340M in revenue in 2022. This is good for revenue growth of around 30% over 2021.

XPEL's management has been clear on conference calls about margins. They're targeting 40% gross margins and OPEX of 18% of sales. I've modeled slightly worse margins here and used a tax rate of 21% of EBIT. I've assumed no other expenses/income, but XPEL does sometimes have some currency exposure that can go either way. This is negligible to analyzing the business in my opinion.

This ultimately gets us to $340 million in revenue, $75.7 million in EBITDA, $71.4 million in EBIT, $56.4 million in net income, and $2.04 in EPS.

What's XPEL Worth?

With the stock currently near $65 per share, XPEL trades for around 32 times my EPS estimate or 24 times my EBITDA estimate. XPEL earns tremendous returns on invested capital and has a long runway for highly profitable reinvestment.

Thus, the question of what an appropriate multiple might be is certainly a reasonable one. If by the end of 2022, XPEL trades at an EV of 40 times my estimated EBIT of $71M (down from a TTM 48 EV/EBIT multiple today), it would have an EV of a little over $2.8 billion, up 47% from $1.9 billion today. This would bring shares back near the highs to around $101 per share. Such a multiple does not seem unreasonable in the slightest for a company growing top line at 30% and bottom line in the high double-digit percentages.

Risks

XPEL's biggest near-term risk is without a doubt the automobile supply chain. If supply comes back online, the demand certainly exists for XPEL to do very well, and perhaps even better than I've modeled above. But, if supply continues to struggle in 2022 and car sales and inventory remain low, then perhaps XPEL fails to fully meet my estimates, in which case growth may be lower or non-existent.

Other risks include competition from 3M (MMM) and SunTek (owned by Eastman Chemical (EMN)), as well as more COVID-19 related disruptions and lockdowns.

Conclusion

XPEL is a great business on sale. Prospective shareholders would be wise to at least take a hard look, and perhaps even invest in the company if they deem it to be worthy for themselves of allocating capital to. It is one of my largest positions, and I have no intention of selling any time soon. 2022 is starting to look like it could be XPEL's best year yet by a significant margin, and it seems the market has not yet priced this possibility in yet.