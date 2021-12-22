mgkaya/E+ via Getty Images

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) does not only report an increase in content costs/sales and R&D/sales ratio, but the company also reports large sums of cash, which could be useful for new content and financing of AI technology. Even with a decline in the advertising revenue, I believe that the company remains a buy. Take into account that my DCF model resulted in a target price of $17-$20, which is way above the current valuation.

iQIYI's Efforts To Translate Its Content Could Lead To Significant Sales Growth

Based in China, iQIYI, Inc. offers online entertainment services in China:

We are a leading internet video streaming service in China. Our platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, professional user generated content and user-generated content. Source: iQIYI, Inc.

Source: iQIYI, Inc.

I believe that the company is making efforts to offer subtitles. In the last annual report, I saw that the platform is already available in 10 languages. IQ has accumulated a significant amount of expertise in the distribution and creation of content. If management decides to sell its content outside China, in my opinion, revenue growth could spike significantly:

Source: iQIYI - Watch Asian dramas shows movies animes Free online

With that about the new languages, let's point out that most of the content is still not translated. The company appears to offer only subtitles in different languages. I expect significant market potential once management offers fully translated content:

Source: iQIYI - Watch Asian dramas shows movies animes Free online

The Market Is Optimistic About IQ's Future And 2023 FCF

I am not sure whether investment analysts have belief in the words of the CEO with regards to future user experience and investment in content. In any way, most investment analysts are as optimistic about the future performance and IQ's sales growth as management. First of all, read the following extract from the last quarterly report:

This was driven by our refined membership strategy and innovative operational initiatives that focused on elevating the user experience. Furthermore, we will continue to improve the efficiency of our operations, and remain cautious with our investments in content. Source: 10-Q

Market estimates include 2022 sales growth of 31%, and 2023 sales of approximately CNY735 million. Investors also expect 2023 EBITDA margin of more than 33%, which would make 2023 EBITDA of CNY246 million:

Source: Market Estimates

Source: Market Estimates

Finally, I would highlight that most analysts are expecting a positive FCF of CNY966 million in 2021 and significant FCF acceleration in 2023. We are talking about more than 300% sales growth in 2022-2023. In my opinion, investors who are aware of these expectations will be making dollars on this name:

Source: Market Estimates

I Expect More User Growth From Multi-Season Formats, Big Data, AI Technology, And Acquisitions

If management can increase the amount of time that users spend on the platform, IQ will successfully report sales growth. In order to do so, the company needs to pay for high-quality content in a cost-effective manner. In this regard, it is relevant noting that IQ counts with its own in-house team. It means that the same individuals who created blockbuster original titles in the past most likely work inside IQ. In my view, it is likely that the same individuals would continue to drive user growth up.

We rely on our in-house team to generate creative ideas for original content and to supervise the original content origination and production process, and we intend to continue to invest resources in content production. Source: 20-F

That's not all. IQ is looking to extend its success with certain titles by using a multi-season format. Besides, the company appears to be testing changes based on big data and AI technology. In my view, management would most likely report significant revenue growth thanks to these initiatives:

We have deepened the application of big data and AI technology in our production activities, which not only strengthens our content quality but also offers greater visibility on the return of our original content investment. Source: 20-F

I carefully studied the company's income statement to understand whether the company is paying more for R&D efforts and content creation. The results are self-explanatory. The company reported more content costs/sales and more R&D/sales. In my view, management is going in the right direction:

Total revenues reached RMB7.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), representing a 6% increase from the same period in 2020. Research and development expenses were RMB683.0 million (US$106.0 million), representing a 2% increase from the same period in 2020. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB5.3 billion (US$824.5 million), representing a 13% increase from the same period in 2020, primarily due to more investment in original content. Source: 20-F

With the previous assumptions, I would expect revenue to grow at 8%-13% y/y from 2022 to 2024 and at 13.9% from 2024 to 2030. Notice that I obtained the long-term growth rate from a report from market experts. I also assumed a very conservative CFO/sales ratio of 4%-7% and capital expenditures/sales of 1.3%. The results include positive free cash flow from 2021-2022 and a 2030 FCF of CNY5.14 billion:

Source: Author's Compilations

Many people lost money by investing in IQ. With this in mind, I don't really care about the CAPM model used by analysts out there. I feel comfortable with a WACC of 11%. The DCF model would include a sum of free cash flow of CNY12 billion and a sale at 9.7x-13x FCF. I believe that my exit multiples are quite appropriate for a company reporting double-digit sales growth and a CFO margin of 7%:

Source: Author's Compilations

Finally, if we assume cash of CNY10.9 billion and debt of CNY22.9 billion, the implied share price would equal $17-$20. Note that my numbers in this case scenario are not far from the results obtained by other analysts.

Source: Author's Compilations

IQ Reports CNY10 billion In Cash, Which Seems Sufficient To Invest In AI Technology And New Content

I believe that IQ has sufficient cash in hand to invest in new content and artificial intelligence technologies. As of December 31, 2021, I counted close to CNY10 billion in cash and short-term investments:

Source: 10-Q

IQ also reports convertible debt worth CNY12 billion, and an asset/liability ratio close to 1x. In my view, most investors would not be afraid of the company's financial obligations. Take into consideration that I assumed a 2030 FCF of CNY5 billion, which is close to 2x the company's financial debt:

Source: 10-Q

Worst Case Scenario Includes 5.5% Sales Growth, Declines In Online Advertising Revenue, And Reputation Damages

I am really worried about the recent decline in online advertising revenue between 2019 and 2020. In that period, online revenue declined by 17.5%. Besides, IQ disclosed in its annual report that other companies are developing technologies to skip advertisements on IQ's platform. This is dramatic. If advertising customers decide to allocate advertising budgets to other advertising channels such as television or newspapers, and they forget IQ's platform, IQ's revenue would decline significantly:

If our advertising customers determine that their expenditures on internet video streaming platforms do not generate expected returns, they may allocate a portion or all of their advertising budgets to other advertising channels such as television, newspapers, and magazines or other internet channels such as search engines, news aggregation platforms, short-form video platforms, e-commerce platforms, and social media platforms, and reduce or discontinue business with us. Source: 20-F

The company is subject to lawsuits in China and the United States. It is a bit uncertain whether IQ will have to pay damages to shareholders or other stakeholders. With that, in my view, the lawsuits may damage the reputation of IQ. As a result, the stock price volatility may increase, which may lead to a decline in the company's fair valuation:

Starting in April 2020, we and certain of our current and former officers and directors were named as defendants in putative securities class actions filed in federal court, captioned Lee v. iQIYI, Inc. et al., No. 1: 2020-cv-0183 (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, filed April 16, 2020) (the "Lee Case") Source: 20-F We were subject to a total of 1,416 lawsuits in China for alleged copyright infringement between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2020, in connection with our platform. Source: 20-F

Under the previous assumptions, I used sales growth of 5.55% from 2024 to 2030, CFO/Sales of 2.5%, and capital expenditures/sales of approximately 1.5%. The results include 2030 FCF of CNY636 million, FCF/Sales close to 1.4%, and 2030 market capitalization close to CNY35 billion:

Source: Author's Compilations

Source: Author's Compilations

Now, with exit multiples of 7.5x-10x and close to 790 million shares outstanding, I obtained an implied price of $7.35-$8.05:

Source: Author's Compilations

Conclusion

I am very optimistic about IQ's future FCF growth because I see that content costs/sales and R&D/sales are increasing. Declining business models don't invest in research and development. If the company continues to invest in AI technology, efficiency will increase, and FCF will eventually increase. In the best-case scenario, I believe that the company is worth $17-$20, which makes the current market price a joke. Yes, I am a buyer at the current valuation.