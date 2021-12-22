ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Summit Therapeutics- What comes Next?

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) has one clinical stage asset, an antibiotic, ridinilazole which was tested in the treatment of C. difficile and did not meet the endpoint of superiority over the standard of care. While this is a suboptimal outcome and will dramatically impact the ability of the company to secure widespread use, there may still be a path forward for ridinilazole.

Background on C. Difficile Infections and Treatments

C. difficile is an infection caused by a toxin bearing bacteria that can overgrow in the colon and often develops after broad spectrum antibiotic use. Symptoms including diarrhea, nausea and fever are common. Infections can be very serious and result in colon destruction, sepsis and death. Treatment with antibiotics such as vancomycin and fidaxomicin which are active against the C. difficile bacteria are the current standard of care.

Despite reasonably high initial cure rates, 20-30 percent of the patients treated do not achieve a sustained cure and relapse. The CDC reports that C. difficile causes 500,000 infections in the U.S. and approximately 15,000 deaths annually. Inpatient hospital days for C. difficile infections totaled nearly 2.4 million and the annual cost to the US healthcare system for C. difficile infections is estimated to be in the range of $5-$6B annually. Given the relapse rate, the cost and the mortality, the CDC has identified C. difficile as one of four bacteria considered an urgent threat and better treatments are certainly needed.

Initial cure rates are high for both vancomycin and fidaxomicin but sustained cure rates (generally measured at 28 days after treatment ended) are a more accurate measure of true clinical success. Clinical studies comparing vancomycin and fidaxomicin have been conducted and provide a benchmark for success. Published studies suggest that fidaxomicin confers a better sustained cure rate than vancomycin. In a large study with 287 patients treated with fidaxomicin 74.6% of patients achieved a sustained cure compared to 64.1% of the 309 vancomycin treated patients. A second study with over 500 patients showed very consistent results with 76.6 % of the fidaxomicin and 63.4 % of the vancomycin treated patients showing a sustained cure.

Ridinilazole was not superior to the standard of care

Summit Therapeutics ran a Phase 3 trial which "showed that ridinilazole resulted in a higher observed SCR rate than vancomycin but did not meet the study's primary endpoint for superiority… Reduced recurrence rates are very consistent with our Phase II data," added Dr. Fong Clow, of Summit Therapeutics.

Results from the Phase 2 study showed a 66.7 % sustained cure rate for ridinilazole vs 42.4 % for vancomycin. However, this cure rate for vancomycin was low compared to previously published studies. Large studies showed 64.1% of the 309 vancomycin treated patients achieved a sustained clinical cure and in a second study with 257 vancomycin treated patients showed a similar sustained cure of 63.4 %. Summit Therapeutics has not released quantitative data yet, but it is possible that vancomycin showed a cure rate in the 60's and given the company suggested the Ph 3 sustained cure rate was similar to Phase 2, 66.7 % was not sufficient to show superiority.

In a perplexing move in November, Summit combined their two Ri-CoDIFy 1 and 2 Phase 3 trials into one trial. According to a regulatory filing, "Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit") received feedback from the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") that the FDA does not agree with the change to the primary endpoint that Summit proposed and has subsequently implemented in its ongoing Phase III Ri-CoDIFy studies when combining the studies. As Summit previously communicated, it has combined the Phase III studies into a single study and will provide the combined results to all stakeholders, as the top line results become available. These top line results will best inform all parties as to the next appropriate course of action regarding ridinilazole."

This was a highly concerning decision and was an indication that results were suboptimal. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce commented that, "Most concerning to us is that management would undertake a change to such a critical trial component without first securing alignment with the FDA," He added that this could potentially make the Ri-CoDIFy trial not a valid pivotal trial and an additional trial could be required.

The trials appear to have been properly conducted despite the combining of data. An additional trial is not likely to show better data and would be very costly. The key question for investors now is will the FDA approve ridinilazole based on the data already generated. There are many approved antibiotics that are not superior in treating a particular infection so this alone should not preclude an approval. Doctors having multiple drugs available to treat a particular infection available is good for patients. In fact, there are patients who may be allergic to a particular class of antibiotics or have contraindications to its use, or have failed treatment so the availability of a drug with a different mechanism of action has value.

The Pipeline

Ridinilazole is the only asset Summit Therapeutics has that is in the clinic. There is a preclinical stage antibiotic that is being developed to treat carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. This is a deadly, antibiotic resistant bacteria where there is enormous unmet need for better treatments. Even if Summit Therapeutics successfully develops this asset, it is years away from being commercially available. Stocks of biotechs with a single asset that shows lackluster results in clinical trials or encounters regulatory setbacks often see sharp drops and Summit shareholders recently experienced this.

The Antibiotics Business has terrible Economics

An article published in Nature titled, "Why big pharma has abandoned antibiotics," cited a $1.5B figure to bring an antibiotic to market and average annual sales of $46 million which simply is not enough return to support investment considering the risks of clinical failure. In addition, physicians are trained to reserve the most effective antibiotics to prevent bacterial resistance which provides an additional headwind for developers. Achaogen, Aradigm, Melinta Therapeutics and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals are companies that have ended in bankruptcy or in colossal losses for their investors. Summit Therapeutics is taking on an incredibly important problem and the CEO has a remarkable track record of success having sold a company to ABBV for $21B. He was also the largest shareholder in the antibiotic company Achaogen which eventually went bankrupt highlighting what a difficult task developing and commercializing antibiotics is.

Paratek has a differentiated antibiotic, NUZYRA, and despite close to $50 m in sales, a large government contract and BARDA funding, long term investors have suffered significant losses. Merck (MRK) does not report exact sales figures for fidaxomicin but despite its excellent efficacy, it is not a blockbuster product. This suggests an antibiotic such as ridinilazole is not likely to fare well commercially. When Doctors need a better choice than vancomycin which is generically available, they also have the option to prescribe fidaxomicin. Given this context, Summit Therapeutics is unlikely to generate significant revenue.

However, the Pasteur Act could dramatically change the economics in the anti-infective space and the Biden administration has expressed support as have some Republicans. If this becomes law, the U.S. government would pay developers of novel antibiotics that are deemed "critically needed" under a subscription model. Payments of $750 million to $3 billion over a decade are proposed. It is possible that Summit Therapeutics could be a beneficiary given ridinilazole's novel mechanism of action.

Dr. Danelle James, Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Summit will certainly make a case for its utility. "The recurrence rates, a clinically meaningful outcome, with ridinilazole was substantially lower than vancomycin - a likely outcome of ridinilazole's highly-selective nature. We believe that high-risk patient populations - those considered immunocompromised and those with a history of COVID-19 - are more likely to be harmed by an increased level of dysbiosis of the gut microbiome, and dysbiosis has a greater impact to their overall health. Innovating the way in which we treat C. difficile infection via new mechanism, precision antibiotics could add value to not only patients suffering from CDI by reducing disease recurrence, but also help in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, a paradigm that is foundational for antibiotic drug stewardship." This suggests the company may try to market the antibiotic for a limited patient population which suggests limited revenue is likely.

Conclusions

Bacteria are constantly adapting and antibiotic-resistance is a public health crisis that needs more attention and more investment. Summit Therapeutics is one of very few companies which has taken on this challenge. Summit Therapeutics likely chose to run a trial to show superiority because that standard would have set it up to be commercially successful. While FDA approval would provide a safe, effective option for patients, investors are likely to face significant marketing costs and ridinilazole sales may be very limited.