Portfolio characteristics

The iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) is a 25-year-old ETF that provides focussed access to 35 large and mid-cap stocks that trade on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK). Despite covering 35 stocks, the top-10 stocks account for over two-thirds of the total portfolio. From a sector perspective, EWH is heavily tilted to the financials segment which accounts for 43% of the total portfolio.

EWH does not appear to be particularly cost-effective when compared to the other alternative in this space- The Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (FLHK) which has only been around since 2017; the former’s expense ratio of 0.51% is more than 5x higher than the latter’s corresponding figure. Yet still, there’s no arguing with EWH’s relative popularity; EWH witnesses daily dollar volumes in excess of $100m on average whilst FLHK’s corresponding figure is less than $130,000. This is also reiterated by the drastic variance in the two AUMs; FLHK’s AUM is less than $20m whilst EWH’s AUM is closer to $900m. There isn’t an awful lot to choose between the two in terms of forward valuations and the expected long-term earnings growth, but FLHK just about edges it here. Conversely, from an income angle EWH trumps FLHK, but it isn't particularly meaningful.

The Hong Kong landscape

Within Asia, I’m not necessarily convinced that Hong Kong is the most compelling place to be deploying one’s funds, particularly given the close correlation with the Chinese economy. As long as notable cogs of the Chinese economy remain shrouded in a veil of regulatory uncertainty, and the property-market-related concerns rear their ugly head, expect significant spillover effects into HK.

Then consider HK’s growth dynamic which looks like it’s losing steam. In Q3, the country’s real GDP growth only came in at 5.4%, more than 200bps lower than the Q2 figure of 7.6%. Expectations are that the economy will finish 2021 delivering 6.3-6.4% growth for the whole year, which, granted, is not something to be scoffed at, particularly when you consider that it will be the strongest growth performance in 21 years! That said, growth is expected to come off significantly, with only 2.8% growth next year.

You also have to wonder how the economy will cope as some of the stimulus schemes get unwound by H2 next year. One of the big highlights of this year has been how resilient consumer retail sales have been; incidentally, we've seen YoY growth for 9 straight months with the latest October reading coming in at 9.4%. Yet still, one gets the sense that this has been propped up with the aid of other factors, and I doubt this gets any better. One chief driver of these resilient sale numbers is the boost from the consumption voucher stimulus scheme which has emboldened HK consumers to double their daily spending over the last four months compared to the first seven months of 2021. Secondly, ongoing travel restrictions mean that funds that ordinarily have been spent in external travel avenues have been diverted towards spending on things like consumer durables, jewelry, etc. Regardless, I don't believe the trend in retail sales is sustainable, more so when you consider the strong base effect that will come into play from Feb 2021.

Hong Kong also appears to be an increasingly dichotomous region; it may well be an elite financial hub, but underneath it all, do note that the country’s poverty rate recently hit a 12-year high and currently 1 in 4 citizens live in poverty.

Then, you also have to consider the deleterious impact of the ongoing Zero-Covid approach that has been in place for nearly two years now(stringent measures such as 21 days of mandatory quarantine at the travelers' cost, and other testing encumbrances) on general business sentiment and tourism. If this persists for the foreseeable future, you could see capital and resources being diverted to other competing regional peers. In fact it looks like there is already some semblance of a shift in sentiment; recent reports show that the number of US firms headquartered in HK declined from 282 last year to 254 this year, whilst the number of Japanese firms declined from 226 to 210; this could be a precursor of things to come.

Of course, this isn’t linked to the COVID restrictions alone, there’s also the changing political dimension to be considered. In 2019 we saw massive pro-democracy protests which were shut down and overpowered by a sweeping national security law that curtailed freedom and prompted a number of people to move abroad. One gets the sense that the citizens are still disenfranchised here; do consider that the voter turnout in last week’s legislative election was only 30%, a record low! In contrast, the turnout in the previous legislative poll five years ago was 58%. One can understand the level of discontent there when candidates are vetted to ensure that only those loyal to China are permitted to stand. All in all, I’m not sure this is the most conducive political climate for equities to flourish.

Closing thoughts

With regards to the technical thesis and valuation backdrop, EWH projects a conflicting picture, in that the risk-reward dynamic on the charts looks fairly appealing, but this is not backed by cheap valuations.

If we look at the standalone chart of EWH, we can see that its price imprints over the last 10-12 years have been in the shape of a rising wedge pattern. Since peaking in May, the ETF has corrected by around 18%, and whilst it has not yet hit that point, it is closer to the lower boundary than the upper boundary of the wedge.

The relatively decent risk reward is also evident when you compare the performance of EWH to the iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) which includes stocks from 5 major Asian nations- China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Traditionally, this relative strength ratio between the two ETFs has ranged from 0.33-0.45. Since the advent of the pandemic, this ratio collapsed outside its long-term range, and whilst we've seen some recovery from the record lows of 0.26, it appears that it still has further ground to make up.

Conversely, from a valuation perspective, EWH does not appear to be the most compelling option, particularly when juxtaposed against its other Asian peers.

From a forward P/E perspective, EWH is the priciest out of the lot, trading at a multiple of nearly 15x, which is ~19% higher than the average of the peer set. This is not great when you consider that the expected earnings growth of the next 5-years is only expected to be around mid-single digits, significantly below the peer set average of ~14%. Also note that potentially strong earnings territories such as South Korea (EWY) and Taiwan (EWT) which are expected to deliver long-term earnings growth in the range of 20-33% are trading at relatively lower P/E multiples.

Finally, even if you’re viewing things from the income angle, EWH isn’t the most lucrative pocket in Asia, with the Taiwanese option (EWT), the South Korean option (EWY), and the Singaporean option (EWS) all offering more compelling yields.

Thus, to sum up, I’m not overly bearish on EWH, but I don’t see any compelling reasons to get on board and would prefer to look elsewhere.