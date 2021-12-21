naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Portfolio Changes in November

Starting in May, I have been reducing the volume of my monthly investment activity given elevated valuations and my desire to save cash either for investment or some other endeavors. The stock markets have been very kind to me over the last couple of years as I did manage to build some decent positions at a good cost basis. Nowadays, however, while the markets are continuing to move up with every dip getting bought ferociously, I hardly see any attractive prices.

That's why my investment activity has come down and is almost exclusively geared towards dividend stocks. Performance in November for the broad market was slightly negative with the S&P500 dipping by 0.8% but overall stocks remained close to all-time highs. Volatility increased in December with the latest COVID-19 mutation, the Omicron variant, making headlines and concerning investors.

However, it seems that any moderate dip gets bought either on the next or the following day and so far I have seen nothing that can make me more confident in increasing my investment activity. On the contrary, it appears as if growth stocks are losing interest and momentum whereas good old value stocks are clearly outperforming in December. While many investors may like that I personally would have preferred stocks like APTS, ABBV or MO to remain in deeply undervalued territory so that I can grab more shares over time.

Investment activity in November amounting to roughly $1,800 which is comfortably above the $1,200 of the previous month which is mainly the result of trimming my Daimler position in October. It remains a thrilling series and even with substantially scaled-down investment activities I was still able to exceed my average long-term monthly target of adding at least $1,000 in fresh capital per month.

Purchases in November were also almost exclusively tied to my regular monthly investment plans with the remaining ones geared towards relatively high-yield stocks like AT&T (T) as the stock was reaching decade-lows, New Residential Investment Corporation (NRZ) or AbbVie (ABBV) after the company just raised its dividend by a very healthy 8.5%. I sold one share of Nvidia (NVDA) following the stock's massive 2021 rally. I have deep long-term confidence in the company but the run-up in price in 2021 was just too much. I trimmed my position to 15 shares which I will continue to hold.

Due to the nature of how the monthly investment plan process works, I am investing relatively equally into these stocks at two points of time during the month - at the beginning of the month and mid-month - which breaks down as shown below. Figures are in Euro and show that, for instance, at the beginning of the month, I am investing between 50 and 75 EUR each into Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Visa (NYSE:V), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), and BP (NYSE:BP). Mid-month, I am adding between 33 and 40 EUR each into STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), AT&T (NYSE:T), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and JPMorgan (JPM).

I have added several investment plans starting mid-September 2020 which include AGNC Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AGNC), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Investments here will be focused on high-yield as well as high-growth stocks in the technology, therapeutic and renewables sectors.

All those purchases substantially raised forward annual dividend income, breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in November can be found below:

Dividend Income: What Happened on The Dividend Side?

Dividend income hit $348.23 setting a new November dividend record and up a solid 18% Y/Y and growing 8% sequentially. There are no special items for this year's November dividend income apart from the fact that Unilever's dividend will be paid in December this year as opposed to November in the prior year but this is mostly offset by the surprising special dividend from MPLX (MPLX).

An overview of all November dividends can be found below:

Looking at the top three dividend payers in November, dividend income developed as follows:

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2021, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of a circle colored differently by year and size, based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on November, we can immediately see a number of big green circles in a sea of black. The bigger the circle and the bigger the distance to the previous circle for the same stock, the bigger is the change in dividend income compared to the prior years. AT&T clearly stands out on that chart once again as my net dividend income has roughly doubled over the last 4 years and is inching closer to that triple-digit mark before it gets decimated once the spin-off is complete. On top of that, we can also easily identify the big increases in dividend income from AbbVie and Morgan Stanley.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $28 for 2021 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I generated 152 hours in GWT, equaling roughly $3,800 in annual net dividends.

In 2021, I am targeting to reach at least $4,400 in annual net dividends, equaling roughly 157 hours in GWT. That is a rather bullish estimate projecting an increase in dividend income of around 16%. Given the massive purchases in 2020 and the assumption that there won't be any further big dividend cuts in 2021 - on the contrary I am expecting solid dividend growth.

I have now reached my annual target with realized GWT of 164 hours eclipsing the goal of 157 hours. YTD basis dividend income now amounts to $4,600 and it even might be possible to hit that illustrious $5,000 mark if there is a strong December. In any case the $5,000 dividend milestone will be completely destroyed in 2022.

Across the years, the YTD Dividend Race as I like to call it looks as follows. While 2020 was fairly disappointing, I am very excited about 2021, and with the low baseline from the prior year I am expecting an easy beat in 2021. Now that the year is almost over we can clearly see how far the light green and dark green lines are away from each other. As the year unfolded they have continued to diverge and the prior year dividend income metrics have been completely smashed just as expected. Over 30% Y/Y growth in dividend income is staggering but this special situation won't repeat in the future. For the next year I am targeting a conservative high single-digit growth rate for now.

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 691 hours, or 86 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek this translates into 17 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 164.3 hours, or 20.5 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2021 already which is equivalent to just a bit more than four full weeks of work. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (November) across each year.

Upcoming December Dividends

With December marking the end of the quarter and essentially the end of the year, this will traditionally be a strong month in terms of dividend income. Among others, further big dividend payers from my portfolio in March are Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (BP), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) of which 4 companies are part of my regular monthly savings plans.

Many of those are part of my monthly savings plans and thus there should be some solid growth in dividend income despite the heavy dividend cuts from Shell, BP and Wells Fargo although all three of them have already reverted back to growing their dividend, especially Wells Fargo which simply doubled its dividend.

The snapshot above is taken from my newly released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and shows my expected dividend payments in November.

My Dividend Portfolio Composition (Excludes Non-Dividend-Paying Companies)

At the end of November my dividend portfolio is composed as follows: