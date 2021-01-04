Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company Background

Founded in 2006, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) transformed the solar industry with its revolutionary microinverter technology. The company has since expanded into new clean energy businesses, in home battery storage and most recently EV charging. In its short history, the company has installed more than 39 million microinverters on more than 1.7 million homes in over 130 countries.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Enphase went public in March of 2012 at $6 per share. It was the first solar company to hit US public markets since the Daqo New Energy (DQ) IPO in October 2010. The Photovoltaic (PV) solar industry is marred by major boom and bust cycles, and Enphase has been no stranger to this phenomenon.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Enphase stock failed to gain traction for years following its IPO, with its stock down nearly 90% at one point. However, over the last 5 years, Enphase shares have multiplied by an insane 160 times! This dramatic increase came off an extremely low base for the company, when bankruptcy risk was a real possibility.

Source: Charlie Billelo Twitter

Enphase shareholders who have held onto their investment throughout the company's turbulent history have been rewarded with a 40% annualized rate of return. These gains have not come easily though, as Enphase suffered a nearly 90% drawdown during this period. In fact, throughout nearly half of its trading history, Enphase shares have been below its IPO price of $6.

Source: Stockcharts.com

An important lesson we can take away from this timeline is that in order to recognize alpha in the stocks we own, we must be comfortable sitting on losses, potentially for extended periods of time. As long as a company's underlying business remains intact, we need to sit on our hands and block out the noise trying to convince us to sell. This is easier said than done, as most companies don't end up recovering as dramatically as Enphase has.

With its brief trading history recapped, I continue to believe that Enphase has an attractive runway for future growth. Decarbonization of the grid is one of the most pressing challenges in our fight against climate change, and Enphase is ideally positioned for this inevitable renewable energy powered future.

Source: SEIA

With Enphase shares having pulled back more than 30%, I believe that most fears of failure of the Build Back Better Act are now fully priced in. With or without this landmark legislative action, Enphase continues to have a bright future ahead.

Not Just Any Solar Company

Our pioneering Enphase IQ Microinverter performs a seemingly impossible feat with brilliant simplicity. It transforms photons, quantum particles of light, into safe AC power you can use to power your home. With an Enphase Energy System, every solar panel is equipped with its own microinverter, so if one panel slips into the shade or experiences a rare glitch, the other panels keep generating power. That's in stark contrast to traditional string inverter systems, where if one panel goes down, the whole system can go down with it. And now, with the introduction of our revolutionary Enphase IQ8 Microinverter with Sunlight Backup, for the first time, your lights, fans, and phones can stay powered even during a daytime grid outage, with or without a battery. Enphase IQ Microinverters are compatible with virtually all solar panel makes and models, so choose the panels you like best knowing our microinverters will work with them seamlessly.

Source: Company Website

What sets Enphase apart from other players in the intensely competitive solar industry is the company's narrow focus on designing software and microinverters, rather than building or installing PV panels themselves. This has enabled Enphase to enjoy best in class gross margins of greater than 40%. It has also successfully avoided a race to the bottom on pricing, something which has historically been a plague of its industry.

Source: Greentech Media

Enphase has gained from these PV price reductions without sacrificing its bottom line. Additionally, state and federal tax incentives have played a crucial role in increasing the adoption of Enphase's renewable energy systems. A rollback of these generous incentive packages will undoubtedly impact the company's future growth prospects.

What is the federal solar tax credit? The federal residential solar energy credit is a tax credit that can be claimed on federal income taxes for a percentage of the cost of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. (Other types of renewable energy are also eligible for similar credits but are beyond the scope of this guidance.) The system must be placed in service during the tax year and generate electricity for a home located in the United States. There is no bright-line test from the IRS on what constitutes "placed in service," but the IRS has equated it with completed installation. In December 2020, Congress passed an extension of the ITC, which provides a 26% tax credit for systems installed in 2020-2022, and 22% for systems installed in 2023. (Systems installed before December 31, 2019 were eligible for a 30% tax credit.) The tax credit expires starting in 2024 unless Congress renews it. There is no maximum amount that can be claimed.

Source: Energy.gov

With federal solar tax incentives set to expire in 2024, Enphase has likely realized that positive government legislation could not be counted on for the long term. As a result, the company has worked hard to diversify its line of businesses, with recent expansions in the home battery and EV charging segments. Enphase is now better equipped than many of its competitors to handle future downturns specific to the solar industry.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

With a net cash balance of $350 million, Enphase continues to be in position to grow using its strategic acquisition strategy. Benefiting from a CapEx lite business model (distinct to many PV manufacturers) Enphase has been able to recognize substantial cost reduction benefits. In addition, with a strong track record of designing innovative solutions, Enphase has nimbly sidestepped many of the disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Growing Opportunity in EV Charging

Expanding into the EV charging market could be a potential game changer for Enphase. With years of experience designing home batteries, as well as microinverter systems, it seems like a natural fit for the company to expand its product offerings in residential EV charging.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

EV sales are expected to grow more than 40% annually in the U.S. over the next five years, creating a large and rapidly growing market. The increasing penetration of EVs has implications for home energy management, as households not only consume significantly more power with an EV, but also have a large battery that can be used for both backup and grid services. This acquisition extends Enphase leadership into home electrification by leveraging its power conversion and software platform to manage loads and resources within the home.

Source: Company Press Release

Enphase may have a competitive advantage in selling EV chargers, as it could offer a seamless integration into its currently installed energy system user base. With increased concerns about grid reliability, and greater adoption of EVs worldwide, the Enphase Energy system offers an attractive solution to these customers.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

The Enphase Energy System brings solar, batteries, and software together in one complete package so now you can make, use, save, and sell your own power-all through a smart mobile app. With an Enphase system, not only can you lower your utility bills and reduce your carbon footprint, you can keep your power flowing even when the weather takes an unexpected turn, or the grid has a bad day. This is the clean energy future we've been waiting for.

Source: Company Website

Risks To My Thesis

The PV solar industry continues to be heavily influenced by legislative action. The Build Back Better Act in its previously stated form was set to provide up to $555 billion in support of the US decarbonization effort.

The framework's $555 billion investment represents the largest single investment in our clean energy economy in history, across buildings, transportation, industry, electricity, agriculture, and climate-smart practices across lands and waters. The framework will set the United States on course to meet its climate targets, achieving a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels in 2030 in a way that grows domestic industries and good, union jobs - and advances environmental justice.

Source: White House Press Release

This format of the bill was recently nixed by Senator Manchin, and if it ultimately fails to get passed, will likely have catastrophic consequences for many companies in the renewable energy space. Enphase is not immune to this outcome, but the company's improved diversification and strong balance sheet make it more resilient than many of its competitors.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

If Enphase continues to avoid a race to the bottom on pricing, it should have a sustainable pathway for future growth. Solar tax credits were already set to expire in 2024, regardless of the new Build Back Better Act. Removing government subsidies will require renewable energy companies to run self-sufficiently, through the generation of positive free cash flow. Enphase has already achieved underlying profitability in its business and is therefore poised to handle any potential negative legislative outcomes.