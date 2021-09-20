Scott Barbour/Getty Images News

Introduction

The Hague, Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Europe's largest oil company, reported its third-quarter 2021 results on October 28, 2021.

1 - Q3 snapshot

The third-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS were $4.1 billion or $1.06 per share, well below analysts' expectations.

Source: Presentation

However, the third-quarter total revenues jumped 37.7% compared with last year's $61.555 billion. More robust commodity prices mainly backed the solid results.

One news that has created some excitement is that:

Third Point's founder, billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, wants the Anglo-Dutch company to separate its oil and gas business from its renewable-energy and liquefied-natural-gas operations. His team has had conversations with the company and Shell was given a heads up on Third Point's announcement

2 - Investment thesis

I believe Shell is a solid long-term investment but requires a specific trading strategy to turn this investment into a real winner.

After Shell slashed its quarterly dividend on its shares traded on NYSE from $0.94 per share to $0.32 per share, many long-term investors were taken aback.

The first time such an event happened since World War II while Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) kept dividends unchanged.

If we look at the stock price for the past ten years, the stock is down over 44%, and without the dividend received, this investment would have been a terrible loss.

Data by YCharts

Thus, investors must adapt and choose the right strategy.

It is imperative to trade short-term LIFO a minimum of 45-50% of your overall position to take advantage of the elevated volatility of the oil sector.

I recommend keeping the rest for a higher target while enjoying the dividend, which went up from a quarterly $0.32 per share to $0.48 per share-a dividend yield of 4.50%.

One exciting development is that Shell will use $7 billion of the sale of its Permian assets to ConocoPhillips to pay an extra dividend in 2022.

3 - Stock performance

Royal Dutch Shell is up 28% on a one-year basis, underperforming XOM and CVX.

Data by YCharts

The company is part of my leading oil integrated group:

Note: Shell is paying a dividend yield of ~4.5%.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 3Q21, The Raw Numbers (per ADS)

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [ADS] represents two Royal Dutch Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 44.02 43.99 55.67 60.52 60.04 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 44.72 45.03 59.12 61.76 61.56 Net income in $ Billion 0.49 -4.01 5.66 3.43 -0.45 EBITDA $ Billion 9.12 6.32 15.03 13.25 8.41 EPS diluted in $/share 0.12 -1.04 1.44 0.88 -0.12 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 10.40 6.29 8.29 12.62 16.03 CapEx in $ Billion 3.68 5.21 3.89 4.23 4.65 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 6.72 1.08 4.41 8.39 11.38 Total cash $ Billion 35.71 31.83 30.99 34.10 38.07 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 109.06 108.01 102.37 100.08 95.39 Dividend per share [ADS] in $/share 0.333 0.333 0.347 0.48 0.48 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion [ADS=1/2] 3.91 3.89 3.92 3.92 3.89 Oil Production 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d (including Integrated gas) 3,081 3,371 3,489 3,254 3,068 Integrated gas K Boep/d 844 942 967 938 938 Global liquid price ($/b) 37.92 40.34 55.17 62.53 67.10

Sources: Royal Dutch Shell filing

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil & Gas Production Upstream, Downstream

1 - Revenues and other income were $61.555 Billion in 3Q21

Royal Dutch Shell reported revenues and other income for the third quarter of $61.555 billion, up significantly from $44.717 billion in the same quarter last year and slightly down sequentially. Net loss was $447 million or $0.12 per share.

The adjusted earnings dropped to $395 million this quarter compared to $670 million in the 2Q21.

During the third quarter, Shell generated cash flow from operations of $16.025 billion, up from $10.403 billion a year ago.

2 - Free cash flow is a whopping $11.38 billion in 3Q21

Note: I use cash from operating activities minus CapEx to calculate the organic free cash flow. It differs slightly from the free cash flow indicated by Shell.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow is now $25.252 billion, with a 3Q21 free cash flow of $11.377 billion.

The dividend yield is currently 4.47%. The company said that dividends declared to Shell shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.24 (x2 for share ADR) per share, unchanged from the preceding quarter.

However, the company expects distributions of 20%-30% of the CFFO. It includes dividend and shares buyback.

Source: Presentation

Furthermore, Royal Dutch Shell started a $2 billion share buyback program and said in the press release:

During the quarter, $1.0 billion of share buybacks were completed out of a total target of $2 billion in the second half of 2021. Additional shareholder distributions of $7 billion related to the Permian sale to start in 2022, post deal completion.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

Upstream production was 3,068K Boep/d in the third quarter (including 938K Boep/d of Integrated gas), down 0.4% compared to a year ago and down 5.7% sequentially (please look at the chart above).

Commentary per segment:

Upstream: The adjusted income was $1.7 billion (excluding items) compared to a loss of $884 million last year. Shell's upstream volumes averaged 2,081K Boep/d, down 5.5% from last year due to U.S. Gulf of Mexico production disruptions after the Hurricane Ida event. Liquids production totaled 1,497K Bop/d, down 1.5% from last year, and natural gas production was 3,387 MM Scf/d down 14.5% from last year.

Oil Products: The adjusted income was $1.2 billion, 27.9% lower than last year. The drop was due to lower sales volumes and refinery processing. Refinery utilization came in at 71%, up 6% from 3Q20.

Integrated Gas: The adjusted income was $1.7 billion, up from $768 million 3Q20. The total Integrated Gas production was 938k Boep/d.

Chemicals: The company recorded a profit of $395 million (excluding items) during the quarter, up from $227 million in 3Q20. They were helped by higher realized margins in base chemicals.

4 - Net debt and cash (effect of accounting rule changes IFRS 16). Good progress.

The net debt decreased to $57.492 billion at the end of September 30, 2021, compared with $73.463 billion in 3Q20. Gearing is down to 25.6% from 27.7% the preceding quarter and 31.4% a year ago.

I am glad the company indicated that reducing debt is a priority. However, I wonder why the company decided to waste $2 billion in a share buyback program instead of using this precious cash to reduce further the debt.

5 - 4Q21 Outlook

Shell expects fourth-quarter 2021 as follow:

Upstream volumes of 2,100-2,350K Boep/d.

Integrated Gas production is expected between 940k Boep/d and 980k Boep/d.

The company forecasts Oil Products sales volumes of 4,200-5,200K Bop/d,

Chemicals sales volumes of 3,500-3,900K tons

Refinery utilization in the range of 68-76%.

6 - ConocoPhillips is buying Shell's Permian assets for $9.5 billion.

On September 20, 2021, Royal Dutch Shell announced that it sold its oil and gas production in the Permian Basin - the most prominent American oil field - to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion.

ConocoPhillips is acquiring around 225,000 net acres, as well as over 600 miles of associated infrastructure, according to its statement announcing the transaction. This builds on its existing portfolio of 750,000 net acres in the Permian. Shell will return $7 billion of the proceeds to shareholders as dividends on top of existing commitments, with the rest going to pay down debt.

This deal is a significant change in the company's strategy.

Like other European oil significant companies (e.g., TotalEnergies or BP), the company is hard-pressed to divest a large part of its oil and gas production and move toward producing cleaner energy. The goal is to be net-zero by 2050.

Source: Presentation

7 - Renewable and Energy solutions are a growing segment

Shell is progressing in its transition to become a cleaner oil player.

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis and Commentary

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

RDS.B forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $45.8 and support at $41.8.

The trading strategy is to sell 45-50% of your position between $45.5 and $46.5 and wait for a retracement between $41.5 and $42.

However, RDS.B is highly correlated to oil prices, and we should expect wild swings in 2022. I am not entirely optimistic and believe that we have ample reasons to expect oil prices to retrace between $60-$65 per barrel in H1 2022.

If oil prices reach the mid-60's or less, RDS.B will drop below $39.5, at which point I recommend buying. Happy trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

