Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

General retailers have been a bit weak in recent weeks, as investors worry about various headwinds the industry is facing. Among those, we have the potential for more COVID precautions in the face of the newest variant, supply chain shortages, freight and input cost inflation, labor cost inflation, and even the very availability of labor and goods. All of these things are weighing on retailers, and king-of-the-hill Walmart (NYSE:WMT) certainly isn’t immune. However, given the recent selling on the stock, I see the downside risk as minimal, and therefore, the risk/reward favors the bulls at the moment.

Source: StockCharts

We’ll begin with the chart, and from a price perspective, it’s pretty straightforward. Shares have been consolidating for many months, with boundaries at the all-time high of ~$151, and the low of ~$134. We’re at $139 today, so we’re talking about ~$5 per share of risk at the moment. The playbook is simple; you can buy it at or above $134, and you sell if it goes below.

I’ll mention that the accumulation/distribution line has been very weak during this consolidation period, which isn’t a bullish sign by any stretch. And then we have the PPO, which is showing waning momentum for the past few months, another less-than-bullish sign. However, during very long consolidations, this sort of thing happens, and at the end of the day, price support is king.

Let’s turn our attention briefly to the weekly chart, which you can see below.

Source: StockCharts

We get a better look at the consolidation here, and we can see we’re well over a year into it. Walmart appears at this point to be forming a massive bull wedge that, if broken to the upside, could produce a monstrous rally in 2022. The weekly PPO has reset to the centerline, but we need to see it turn higher sooner than later. But for longer-term investors that want to accumulate Walmart, this pattern suggests you’ve got a strong chance of success. The key is that this wedge can continue for months more before a break out (or breakdown) is made, so patience is key. All in all, however, I see a lot more upside potential than downside if you can be patient.

Causes for concern, but Walmart still dominates

I mentioned in the open some of the concerns retailers have, and Walmart, given its unbelievable size and scale, is very much exposed to a lot of them. Walmart faces labor shortages, increased costs for freight and distribution, suppliers that are struggling with input cost inflation, or even the availability of input materials to make their wares. However, I also think these things, as painful as they are, will prove to be temporary. Walmart will make it through this, and when it does, I think we’ll see more normalized results again.

I don’t want to make it seem like these headwinds don’t matter, because they are very real. However, I also don’t think that if you’re a long-term investor, that you should start panicking. This, as I mentioned earlier, is a time to accumulate the stock if you want to own it, because if I’m right about the bull wedge, 2022 or perhaps 2023 will see Walmart with a much higher share price.

I’ve long been a proponent of Walmart spinning off or selling its international operations, as well as Sam’s Club, because I think they are both a distraction. Walmart has always, and will always be a US story, and I think the company would do well to focus its attention on its digital capabilities as well as its core retail operations in the US. Below, we have operating income in millions of dollars for each of the operating segments for the past five years to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Sam’s Club has always been the weakest segment, and provides Walmart with far too much earnings volatility for its worth. The international business provides much more operating income than Sam’s club, but it has also struggled mightily in recent years, and continues to be a drag on earnings growth.

I think Walmart’s share price would react very favorably if it were to get rid of one or both of these segments, because they are an anchor that the company just doesn’t need. However, until that happens, keep your focus on the US segment, because that’s what matters.

Let’s now take a look at the company’s revenue projections and revisions, to get a better idea of what’s going on with the top line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see 18 of 20 revisions in the past three months have been positive, so that’s a great start. We can also see that revenue estimates have moved appreciably higher since mid-2021, and that’s another good development. Finally, there’s ample space between the lines, indicating there’s still meaningful revenue growth to be had in the years to come. Keep in mind Walmart is slated to produce $567 billion in revenue this year, so you’re not going to get massive amounts of top line growth; it’s base is far too large. However, incremental growth each year should be good enough.

Another thing I’ve spent considerable digital ink on in recent years is Walmart’s margins, because you’d expect a company with an ever-increasing top line to see some leverage on its operating costs. For a long time, that wasn’t the case. This is because Walmart has spent years building out its digital and fulfilment capabilities, expending billions of dollars during that process. However, as we can see below, those things are now paying off, and Walmart’s operating margins are becoming a source of growth rather than a headwind.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins don’t really move for Walmart, and never have, so that’s not a meaningful variable. However, the way it has leveraged down operating costs is a variable, and we can see operating margins have moved from 4.1% at the end of 2019 to 5.2% on a trailing-twelve-months basis at the end of the most recent quarter. That’s a sizable improvement in operating profits, and it means that Walmart is doing more with the same amount of revenue. That’s something I think the market is overlooking today.

Walmart also does a small amount of share repurchases, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

This isn’t going to be a big source of growth, but every little bit helps, and I’d expect to see a steady 1% to 2% tailwind to EPS from the buyback as we go forward.

Now, all of these factors boil down to the most important thing, and that’s EPS.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see the combination of revenue growth, margin growth, and a lower share count are producing really outstanding EPS revisions. Twenty-nine of thirty revisions have been higher, and the slope of these lines is tremendously bullish. Keep in mind that Walmart’s share price continues to consolidate during a period where it seems analysts cannot keep up with higher revisions. That’s a great situation if you want to own the stock, because it means the valuation is improving all the time.

And as it turns out, that’s exactly what’s happening. Below we have historical data for the forward P/E ratio.

Source: TIKR.com

Today’s valuation is 21X forward earnings, which is slightly below the average for this time period, and well below the peak of 28X. I’m not suggesting the stock should be 28X forward earnings, but you’re getting much better value today than you did a year ago, and given the way the company’s EPS revisions look, I’d suggest the stock is in a good spot if you want to accumulate it before the breakout.

The bottom line

The daily chart doesn’t look quite as bullish as it could, but I do think the risk is well-defined as the bottom of the channel I annotated. On the weekly chart, I see a very bullish wedge forming, and while it may take months more consolidation to finally breakout, I see the odds of an upside breakout as much better than that of a downside break down.

On a fundamental basis, the massive overhang of lower profit margins has been removed, and I see Walmart as having a bright future once sentiment improves on retailers. The issues the company and industry are facing today are real, but they also don’t appear to be permanent. When the sentiment overhang is removed, I think we’ll see Walmart break out, and then it’s off to the races. You just have to be willing to be patient.