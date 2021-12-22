AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been on fire in the fourth quarter of 2021. Most of its YTD gains came in the last quarter of 2021 after a more modest performance earlier in the year. However, the stock is having trouble moving higher with resistance in the way. There seem to be a few issues out there that make a continued climb higher difficult. Why will be covered next.

PI is a volatile stock

The stock has gained 110% YTD in 2021. Very impressive, but the stock has endured a lot of volatility before arriving at that number. PI has more than doubled in value, but it was down for the year as recently as July. The stock started out strong, gaining 73% in the first two months of 2021. The stock then began to falter, losing all its gains and then some.

The stock hit its low for the year in July, before changing directions and moving higher. In fact, the move up has accelerated with the stock gaining 57% in the last two months, turning YTD gains of 34% into YTD gains of 110%. In other words, most of the YTD gains have come in the last few months. The stock is likely to end the year up big, but for most of 2021, its performance was a lot more modest.

Source: finfiz.com

However, the stock has been struggling lately. The stock is struggling to stay airborne with big drops in the stock followed in rapid succession by big jumps and vice versa. It's not unusual for PI to display volatility, but the volatility has really gone up a notch in recent days. The price action suggests the stock may be topping out. The stock is facing resistance it is trying to overcome, but is unable to. If the stock cannot move higher, then the next option is a move lower.

Why the stock has soared higher in the closing months of 2021

It's no coincidence the stock has picked up the pace after a more pedestrian pace earlier. Better than expected quarterly numbers have propelled the stock higher. PI beat estimates for the top and the bottom line and issued better than expected guidance, triggering a rally that saw the value of the stock appreciate by 44% in just one week.

While Q3 revenue declined by 4.4% QoQ, it increased by 60.3% YoY to $45.2M. Endpoint IC revenue was $32M and systems revenue contributed the remaining $13.2M. PI remained in the red in Q3, but losses shrank compared to where they were a year ago. PI finished Q3 with a GAAP loss of $12.9M or $0.53 per share and a non-GAAP loss of $0.9M or $0.04 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $357,000. The number of weighted-average shares was 24.33M, up from 22.93M a year ago. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $45.193M $47.268M $28.196M (4.39%) 60.28% Gross margin 50.9% 52.4% 47.4% (150bps) 350bps Income (loss) from operations ($12.372M) ($8.317M) (13.020M) - - Net income (loss) ($12.924M) ($8.906M) ($14.346M) - - EPS ($0.53) ($0.37) ($0.63) - - (non-GAAP) Gross margin 53.3% 54.5% 50.1% (120bps) 320bps Adjusted EBITDA ($0.357M) $3.301M ($6.229M) - - Net income ($0.909M) $2.712M ($6.658M) - - EPS ($0.04) $0.11 ($0.29) - -

Source: PI Form 8-K

The outlook expects a further improvement in the bottom line. The high end of Q4 FY2021 guidance suggests that EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS will move out of the red. Overall, guidance calls for a GAAP loss of $0.51-0.57 per share and a non-GAAP EPS somewhere between a loss of $0.04 and a profit of $0.02. Revenue is forecast to increase by 29.1% YoY to $46-48M. FY2021 is projected to be $183.7-185.7M, an increase of 32.9% YoY at the midpoint.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 (guidance) Q4 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $46.0-48.0M $36.4M 29.12% Net income (loss) ($12.8-13.8M) ($15.7M) - Average shares 24.33-25.00M 23.2M 6.31% EPS ($0.51-0.57) ($0.68) - (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA ($0.5M)-$1.0M ($3.1M) - Net income (loss) ($1.1M)-$0.4M ($3.5M) - Average shares 24.33-26.50M 23.2M 9.55% EPS ($0.04)-$0.02 ($0.15) -

The latest earnings report also reminded everyone that supply is still trailing behind demand. In the case of endpoint IC demand, shipments lagged behind by more than 50%, a sign of how much unmet demand there's out there. If PI had access to more supply, the quarterly numbers could have been even better.

Why the stock could be in need of a pull back

The stock had gone sideways prior to the Q3 report and if the longs were looking for something to shake things up, then the Q3 report certainly got things started. The latest quarterly numbers got a thumbs up from the market and the stock soared 27% the day after the release of the Q3 report. However, some of the exuberance following the Q3 report may be excessive.

The latest numbers were arguably not that good. PI made some progress, but it's still in the red. There are potential headwinds out there. PI, for instance, faces increased costs as a result of higher wafer, component, assembly, packaging and shipping costs. PI has started to pass these cost increases to its customers, which made the Q4 numbers better than they would have been otherwise. Guidance seems to have benefited from some issues going in its favor. If not for these issues, guidance would likely have been worse. From the Q3 earnings call:

"First, product costs, across all product lines, increased markedly over the past year. In October, we began passing those increased costs to our customers. We have factored those increases, as we see them today, into our fourth-quarter guidance. Second, we anticipate a favorable mix of specialty and industrial endpoint ICs in fourth quarter, driving margin-rich revenue. We expect that favorable mix, coupled with increasing M700 volumes as a percentage of endpoint IC revenue, to drive an increase in our fourth-quarter gross margins. Third, we expect CapEx spending to decline in fourth quarter as we complete our current endpoint IC post-processing capacity expansion. Looking forward, we expect 2022 CapEx spending to be similar to 2021 as we continue investing in our business."

A transcript of the Q3 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Keep in mind that Q4 was expected to take a hit from PI shipping more inventory in Q2 than originally planned. This boosted the Q2 numbers, turning Q2 into a record quarter, but it would have led to lower numbers for Q4 due to having less supply available. There are also questions as to whether inventory building has led to inflated demand. A previous article covers these issues in greater detail.

The market may have overreacted to the better than expected numbers from PI. Furthermore, if the stock soared higher by too much, then the same can be said of multiples. The table below shows the multiples PI currently trades at. Note that PI remains in the red despite the recent improvement in earnings, which is why PI has no P/E.

PI Market cap $2.06B Enterprise value $2.04B Revenue ("ttm") $174.2M EBITDA ($37.1M) Trailing P/E N/A Forward P/E N/A PEG ratio N/A P/S 11.52 P/B 23.02 EV/sales 11.74 EV/EBITDA N/A

Source: Seeking Alpha

The lack of profits means most traditional metrics are not available. In terms of price to sales, PI trades at about 12 times sales with a market cap of $2B, much higher than the median of 4. Its price-to-book ratio of 23 looks excessively high, suggesting the stock is overvalued at current levels. PI looks better in terms of forward estimates, but not by all that much. For instance, non-GAAP P/E on a forward basis is 1321 and forward EV/EBITDA is 532. These numbers may be acceptable to some, but others may find these multiples to be way too high for their liking.

Investor takeaways

On paper, PI is a company with tremendous potential. PI supplies its RAIN RFID solutions that allow companies to tag and track their products from the moment they're produced to the moment they're sold to the consumer. The possibilities enabled by RAIN RFID and the massive size of the potential market out there are what makes PI such an alluring option. If someone is looking for a play on the Internet of Things, then PI is one possibility.

However, while PI may have tremendous upside, most of it has yet to be realized. Adoption of RAIN RFID is still a work in progress. Recent demand has experienced a surge, but it's possible inventory building is making real demand look stronger than it is. There have been many supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and some companies may have decided to order early or more than they really need to make sure they have what they need in time.

The Q4 guidance was much better than expected, especially since Q4 was expected to take a hit due to decisions made earlier in the year. It triggered a major rally in the stock, helping turn a solid year in 2021 into a fantastic year with the stock more than doubling in value. However, it's worth noting that the Q4 numbers got a boost from, for instance, price increases. Without it, Q4 would not be as good.

Higher prices can give the quarterly numbers a boost in the short term, but they could also lead to lower adoption of PI's products in the future. RFID needs to be as low cost as possible. Higher prices are inconsistent with this, even if it is justified due to the current state in the semiconductor market with most foundries short on capacity.

I am neutral on PI. While PI has made progress, it's still losing money at the end of the day. PI may have a bright future ahead, but, for now, multiples are too high for a company that has yet to show it can turn a profit on a sustained basis. There may be more demand than there is supply, but that may be the result of the current global supply chain situation that entices companies to stock up on extra supplies.

PI has raised its prices, which helped guidance, but there may be consequences down the road by doing so. The stock has more than doubled in value even though sales and earnings have not improved by all that much, resulting in multiple expansion, pushing multiples even higher than they already were. That's unlikely to continue in the long run. The stock has gone up by so much in such a short amount of time, a move lower is more likely than a move higher. The stock looks and behaves like a stock in need of a correction. Odds are it will have one.