A lot of SPACs are running into major weakness during the de-SPAC process leading up to the first quarterly earnings as a public company. The combination of shareholder redemptions and aggressive projections are leaving some companies like Playstudios (NASDAQ:MYPS) in far different scenarios than the promises that came with the SPAC business deal. My investment thesis remains tepidly Bullish on the mobile gaming stock due to market dynamics, but the company has greatly reset investor expectations for the worst.

New Projections

The COVID-19 lockdowns and related volatility probably hasn't helped companies accurately predict future financials. At the same time, a lot of companies entering SPAC deals probably provided aggressive financial projections to attract public investors.

The combination is what contributed to Playstudios crash following the first quarterly results after going public. The company reported revenues dipped 9.1% from the Q2'20 levels while most other technology companies still saw some covid related boosts.

The company followed up those results with slightly better Q3'21 results. Playstudios actually reported revenues stable with the prior quarter results with revenues up 1.2% from last Q3 results.

When the company announced the SPAC deal with Acmes Acquisition back in February, the guidance for the year was for revenues to reach $328 million for impressive 21.6% growth accelerating to $435 million in 2023 for 32.7% growth.

Playstudios hasn't grown over the last 2 quarters and revenues are only up 4.7% YTD after a strong Q1. The mobile gaming company is only guiding to 2021 revenues of $285 million now. In just a few months, revenue guidance for the year was cut by ~$43 million.

The company has taken a big hit, but other mobile technology companies from Pinterest (PINS) to Zynga (ZNGA) have all ended up cutting guidance for this year. A big COVID-19 pull forward in 2020 started strong in 2021, but the boost didn't last as the U.S. economy started reopening during the Spring. Whether bad timing or not, Playstudios was hit with a drastically different economic environment just months after the company listed financial projections on February 1.

The point here is to not get caught up on the questionable forecast considering the difficult COVID-19 period. The real question now is what the business actually provides investors as far as long-term growth considering the stock now trades below $4.

The promise of the investment thesis was an interesting awards platform and loyalty program for gamers which included recent events and interactions with celebrities. The programs are intended to provide lift in gamers playing on the platform, but the recent financial results call into question the expected lift.

Damaged Stock

A few weak quarterly results after going public whether via an IPO or a SPAC makes a stock very difficult to invest. Investors should rightfully question the management team.

The good news is that Playstudios remains EBITDA profitable with a yearly goal of $35 million to $40 million. The Q4'21 forecast predicts an adjusted EBITDA target of anywhere from $7.4 million to $12.4 million for the quarter.

The business is tough to own considering the weak player dynamics. Both average DAUs and MAUs dipped 10% from elevated Q3'20 levels. The good news is that the more controllable payer amounts rose with the average daily payer growing to 2.8% of DAUs while the ARPDAU grew 20% to $0.65.

While Playstudios has cut 2021 guidance by only 13%, the stock is down over 60% from the $10 SPAC price. The dip appears far out of line with the damage to the business considering the company closed the SPAC deal with a cash balance up at $226 million now.

Most importantly, a lot of the revenue cut was due to the delay in releasing Kingdom Boss. Per CEO Andrew Pascal on the Q3'21 earnings call, the game delay actually accounted for the majority of the revenue cut for the year:

So look, Kingdom Boss originally was expected to launch sometime in the early summer. And we were then going to scale it throughout the summer into fall, and hit a pace kind of exiting the year. So as we rolled into the next year, we could achieve what we thought would be the kind of revenue rate that we had forecasted for that product at maturity. And we've been clear that that was a $60 million revenue contribution. And so obviously, that's shifted out now, nearly six months.

The stock only has a market cap of ~$550 million and an enterprise value dipping to just $325 million. The new exclusive rights to publish a Tetris game offers a promising addition to the platform.

The valuation is appealing, but the company is basically involved in a great reset of the business while now public. Investors really don't have a view of how well the management team is at operating in a normal environment considering COVID-19 impacts and game release delays.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the valuation here is probably too good to pass up. More risk adverse investors will want to see Playstudios hit the reset financial targets and successfully release Kingdom Boss before investing in the stock, albeit probably at higher prices. Either way, Playstudios is worth watching at this valuation and business prospects.