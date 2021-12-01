CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock via Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, boasting assets all across Western Canada and into parts of the United States. The midstream sector in general was punished by the outbreak of the pandemic, but it has since generally recovered due to the steep increase that we have seen in oil prices. Pembina itself was admittedly not as impacted as many other companies in the industry, though. In fact, industry conditions in Western Canada have not only returned to their pre-pandemic situation but are in some ways better than they were. This has proven to be an overall positive for Pembina Pipeline as we will see in this article. This has presented the company with the potential to deliver significant growth next year. Given the company's history, this will likely result in dividend growth and provide investors with a higher yield-on-cost than the 6.77% that the company currently has.

About Pembina Pipeline

As mentioned in the introduction, Pembina Pipeline is one of the largest midstream companies in North America. The company's pipelines extend across much of western Canada and down into the northern United States. The company's infrastructure is capable of transporting approximately 3.1 million barrels of hydrocarbons per day:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

The Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, which is where the core of the company's operations are located, is one of the richest hydrocarbon basins in the world. This works out quite well for Pembina Pipeline going forward because the global demand for crude oil and natural gas is expected to grow over the coming years, which will boost the demand for the company's midstream services. We will discuss this in a bit.

Pembina Pipeline operates with much the same business model as any other midstream firm. In short, the company enters into long-term contracts with its customers under which Pembina is compensated based on the volume of the resources that it handles and not on the value of them. This provides the company with a great deal of protection against declines in the price of energy commodities. Admittedly, at this point some readers might point out that energy producers will frequently shut down their production when prices get too low. This makes sense because there is no point in extracting resources from the ground if it would cost more to produce than it can be sold for. This practice would ordinarily be expected to result in midstream volume declines, but Pembina has a way to protect itself against this as well. In short, the contracts contain minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum volume that must be sent through the company's pipes or paid for anyway. These two factors allow the company to enjoy remarkable consistency in its financial performance regardless of what energy prices do:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Gross Profit 476.0 427.5 518.8 467.6 379.2 338.1 371.7

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

As mentioned in the introduction, the energy industry of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin has not only largely recovered from the havoc wrought by the pandemic but is in some ways stronger than it was prior to the pandemic. We can see this by looking at the production of various resources in the region:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

As we can see here, upstream producers dramatically cut their production of all three hydrocarbon products in the face of the commodity price declines that accompanied the worst months of the pandemic. This was very similar to what we saw in the United States during the same period. Today, the production of both natural gas and crude oil are higher than they were at the start of 2020. Although the production of natural gas liquids is currently slightly lower than at the start of 2020, this is due to maintenance activity and should reverse itself in the near future. This improvement in industry production should prove to result in growth for Pembina Pipeline. That is because somebody will need to get this incremental production to the market where it can be sold. This is exactly what Pembina Pipeline does and since the company makes its money based on volumes, the return of the industry to growth should return Pembina Pipeline to growth.

In some of my older articles on Pembina Pipeline, I very optimistically discussed some of the growth projects that Pembina Pipeline was working on. Unfortunately, as was the case with many other midstream companies, the company cancelled or deferred many of these projects when oil prices dropped alongside production. This makes a great deal of sense since there is no sense in spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure when it is not sure when and if the capacity will actually be needed. However, Pembina Pipeline does still have some growth projects that it is still working on. One of the most important of these is Phase VII of the long-running project to expand the Peace Pipeline system. The Peace Pipeline system is one of Pembina Pipeline's most important pipeline systems as it spans the breadth of the company's footprint in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

For many years now, Pembina Pipeline has been working to expand this system in direct response to the production growth that the region has been enjoying over the past few years. The seventh phase of this project is shown in orange in the map above. The goal of this project is to add 160,000 barrels of C5 pentanes per day capacity between Fox Creek and La Glace, Alberta. As can be expected, the company has already secured contracts from its customers to utilize this new capacity so the company can be certain that the project will be cash flow positive when it begins operation in mid-2022. Thus, we should see a boost to the company's cash flows at that time.

This is just one of a few projects that are scheduled to begin operation in 2022, although it is the largest. In total, Pembina Pipeline has C$900 million (US$700 million) scheduled to come online in 2022. Overall, this should increase the company's adjusted EBITDA by between C$50 million (US$39 million) and C$250 million (US$194.6 million) in 2022 compared to 2021 levels:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

This represents a continuation of the company's history of delivering annual growth. In fact, it even managed to deliver growth in 2020 despite the struggles that the industry faced. This certainly has the potential to result in a dividend increase, which would give investors today a better yield-on-cost than the 6.77% that the stock currently yields.

Long-Term Midstream Fundamentals

Pembina Pipeline looks likely to continue to deliver growth well beyond simply the next few years as the firm's deferred projects return to active development due to continued recovery of the energy industry. This is because the long-term demand for both crude oil and natural gas globally is likely to increase going forward. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and for natural gas by 29% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline

Perhaps surprisingly, the demand growth for natural gas will be driven by concerns about climate change. These concerns have caused governments all around the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the more popular of these incentives is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas-fired ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than coal and it is more reliable than renewables using today's technology.

The story for crude oil demand growth may be somewhat harder to understand, particularly when we consider that many developed nations are actively attempting to reduce the consumption of crude oil. The solution to this can be found by looking at the various emerging markets around the world, which are expected to see tremendous economic growth over the period. This economic growth can be expected to lift many of the citizens of these nations out of poverty and into the middle-class. These newly middle-class people will likely want to begin enjoying a lifestyle that is closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will require the growing consumption of energy resources, including that which is derived from crude oil. As the populations of these nations are higher than those of developed nations, the rising consumption from these nations will more than offset the stagnant to declining demand for crude oil in the world's developed markets.

These trends will benefit midstream companies like Pembina Pipeline even though it does not actually produce any resources. This is because areas like the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin are among the few areas in the world that have the potential to significantly increase their production of resources to meet this demand. Thus, it makes sense that those companies operating in this region will increase their production to meet this demand. These extra resources will need to be transported to the market in order to be sold. As this will lead to higher volumes, it should result in growth for the company over time as the story plays out.

Dividend Analysis

One reason why investors purchase shares of a company like Pembina Pipeline is because of the high dividends that the company pays out. As stated earlier, Pembina Pipeline currently boasts a 6.77% yield and, unlike most companies, pays its dividend monthly:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Some readers might be put off by the variance that we see above. There are several months in which the dividend shows a decrease, but throughout this article, I have been stating that Pembina Pipeline has historically raised its dividend over time. It is important to note though that the company pays its dividend in Canadian dollars, but the chart above shows the U.S. dollar dividend. Thus, we will see variance from month to month as the two currencies move against each other. The general trend even in U.S. dollars is still up, though. Fortunately, we can analyze the sustainability of the dividend in U.S. dollars just as easily as we can in Canadian dollars. All figures given for the remainder of this analysis will therefore be in American dollars.

The usual way that we analyze a company's ability to pay its dividend is by looking at the firm's free cash flow. A company's free cash flow is the amount of money left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that is available for things like buying back stock, paying off debt, or paying a dividend. During the third quarter of 2021, Pembina Pipeline had a levered free cash flow of $291.5 million, which was not enough to cover the $297.6 million that it paid out in dividends during the period. It admittedly did get very close, though. With that said, there is no single quarter in which the company's levered free cash flow was high enough to cover the dividend.

With that said, Pembina Pipeline acts much like a utility in that it enjoys extremely stable cash flows, as we discussed earlier. One thing that utilities do is to pay their dividends out of operating cash flow while financing their capital expenditures through debt and equity issuance. During the third quarter 2021, Pembina Pipeline had operating cash flow of $720.7 million. That was more than enough to cover all of the company's capital expenditures and the dividend with money left over. Overall, there is probably nothing to worry about with regard to the dividend and it does appear to be sustainable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the overall business environment in which Pembina Pipeline operates appears to be improving, which has also allowed the company to return to its previous growth trajectory. This looks set to continue going forward in a fairly big way as its new projects come online during 2022. This could very easily allow the company to boost its dividend and reward investors that believe in it.