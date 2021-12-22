odyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

This is the second part of a series on my favorite net lease REITs in each market cap category. Follow this link to read my piece on my favorite small-cap, Netstreit (NTST).

Investment Thesis

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is one of the rare investments where I truly have a hard time finding a weakness in the company. Valuation wise, it appears to be trading near fair value. However, when we take a look under the hood, Agree is clearly a fantastic business at a fair valuation.

Management is executing a conservative strategy involving investment grade tenants in defensive real estate sectors, with a growing emphasis on ground leases. Share count has grown rapidly in the last year, but we have also seen significant insider buying in 2021 any time shares trade in the mid-60s.

The dividend is exactly what you want to see as a REIT investor. Enough yield with a healthy dose of dividend growth and it's a monthly payer to boot. I think the characteristics of the dividend make it an ideal candidate for reinvestment.

Management & Strategy

I like the management for a couple of reasons. First of all, anytime you see a CEO's last name is the name of the company like it is here, that is a bonus. There is only one other REIT I can think of that has that feature. Family run businesses that survive and succeed over long periods of time tend to have a certain it factor that you can't quantify from the outside. I have watched both sets of my grandparents build their own business from scratch and know that it means something more.

Agree focuses primarily on investment grade tenants, with investment grade tenants making up approximately two thirds of their annual base rent. Agree also prioritizes e-commerce resistant sectors and has been lowering their exposure to movie theaters, fitness centers, and experiential properties. Below is a breakout of Agree's largest tenants and the sector breakdown.

Source: Investor Presentation

There are pros and cons of Agree's conservative strategy of focusing on investment grade tenants. While the cap rate is lower for these tenants, leading to lower spreads, Agree's tenants are typically resistant to e-commerce trends and are usually in a strong financial condition.

Ground Leases

Another piece that has become a part of Agree's strategy is ground leases. Ground leases are a conservative way for REITs to invest. The easiest way to explain a ground lease is that it separates the ownership of the land from the ownership of the building on the land. Usually, the land lease terms are very long (can be 50-99 years on the long end). I wasn't able to find the term length of Agree's land leases, but I think investors can safely assume the terms are much longer than the weighted average lease term of 9.5 years on regular leases.

Agree has structured the land lease terms so that they get the building for free if the tenant ever vacates. Ground leases also show that the tenant intends to stick around for a long period of time, providing a long-term revenue stream for Agree. Below you can see some of the advantages of ground leases.

Source: Investor Presentation

I wouldn't be surprised to see Agree continue to increase the weight of ground leases in their portfolio. In the most recent quarter, Agree's ground leases made up approximately 14% of annual base rent. I expect Agree to continue to pursue additional ground leases as a conservative strategy to deliver attractive returns.

Valuation

While the current valuation may not seem all that cheap, Agree is one my favorite picks in the entire market today for a couple of reasons. Once Agree started to average mid-single digit growth in AFFO/share in 2014, the normal multiple has been 18.7x P/AFFO. It currently trades right above that at a 19.1x multiple. They invested over $1.3B in last year in properties and will probably land in the $1.3B to $1.4B range for 2021. This is significant growth for a $5.1B market cap REIT. I expect acquisitions will continue to accelerate moving forward.

Source: Fast Graphs

Cheap REITs stay cheap (and they do that for a reason). When REITs must raise funds for acquisitions, they typically have two choices: debt or equity. If REIT takes on too much debt, it usually ends poorly, but if they issue too much equity, they dilute the shareholders and their returns.

Issuing equity at low valuations is especially harmful to existing shareholders. I recently covered Omega Healthcare Investors, a healthcare REIT that is cheap based on P/AFFO multiple. They massively increased the shares outstanding count over the last 5 years without simultaneously growing AFFO/share. This is just one example of a REIT diluting shareholders without rewarding them with growing AFFO/share and dividends.

Dilution

Agree has been able to reliably issue shares in the 17-20 P/AFFO range, meaning that they are able to get more bang for their buck compared to some REITs out there. Agree has earned its valuation and I expect it to trade between 18x and 20x P/AFFO moving forward.

As long as Agree's AFFO/share continues to grow, I will turn a blind eye to the equity issuances, but if it stagnates, it could be a warning signal that future growth is slowing down for good as ADC heads for large cap status. Weighted shares outstanding share count has grown from approximately 53.9M at the end of Q3 2020 to 69.3M at the end of the most recent quarter. This is fast growth, but it was used to fuel Agree's significant deal volume in 2021.

Insider Buying

Another thing that I like to look at to evaluate companies are the insider transactions. For Agree, any time shares have traded in the mid-60s in 2021, we see insider buying. In a market where we see rampant insider selling for many large public companies, insiders who are the most familiar with the company are buying and buying in volume. This includes founder and executive chairman Richard Agree, and his son, President and CEO Joey Agree. There hasn't been a single insider sale in 2021.

Source: ADC Insider Transactions

I don't know about you, but I'm following their lead and adding to my position here as well.

Dividend

Agree is a special holding for a couple reasons, but one of them is definitely the dividend. After switching to a monthly dividend for 2021, Agree has already hiked the dividend twice this year. Agree has generated a 5% dividend CAGR over the last decade. Currently yielding just over 4%, Agree has an interesting combination of mid-single digit yield and mid-single digit dividend growth.

This combination makes Agree a perfect vehicle for reinvesting dividends. I know that some investors (especially the old farts out there) need income to make ends meet, but I would strongly recommend that investors in Agree consider reinvesting to the compounding possibilities for long term investors.

I'm not sure how investors choose bonds over REITs when options like Agree are available, but this view may just be because I'm in my mid-20s and have a longer time horizon. I have a sneaking suspicion that REITs are going to seriously outperform bonds over the next decade.

Can Agree Be The Next Realty Income (O)?

I wanted to wrap up with a hypothetical question. Will Agree Realty be able to follow in the footsteps of The Monthly Dividend Company? If I had to place bets on it (and I have), Agree Realty would be the pick. Both pay monthly dividends. Both focus on triple net retail. Both yield over 4% and have raised the dividend multiple times this year. I think that Agree has the runway to grow into a large cap REIT, but it will take time and continued execution by management.

It will take some time for this to play out, but I think time will prove me right. History doesn't repeat, but it can rhyme. Success always leaves clues, and I think Agree has a good chance of delivering a significant amount of income and income growth without sacrificing total return.

Conclusion

Agree is still a family business, which is something I appreciate as I'm in the process of starting my own business and my family has always had an entrepreneurial streak. They primarily focus on investment grade tenants in the most defensive real estate sectors. This means lower cap rates, but less risk in times of uncertainty. The new ground leases are very attractive on a risk/reward basis and should make up a growing portion of Agree's annual base rent moving forward.

The valuation is fair, and dividend is especially rewarding for long term shareholders. Agree is one of my favorite picks and I currently have just over 13% of my Roth IRA invested in this fantastic monthly dividend paying REIT.

I think that patient long term investors could end up with a pile of money by buying Agree and reinvesting dividends. Picture in your head a snowball at the top of the mountain. Agree is that snowball, collecting compound interest all the way down. Do yourself a favor and buy this set it and forget it mid-cap net lease REIT for Christmas.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.