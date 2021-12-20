Source: ITCI
The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists. - Ben Graham (Warren Buffett's mentor)
In biotech investing, a so-called binary event is a "make or break" fundamental development that usually causes a substantial change in share price. As you can see, a binary event is typically either a data reporting or regulatory approval. Asides from the change in market valuation of the stock, you want to focus on these developments because they drive your investing thesis.
A stock that epitomizes the aforementioned phenomenon is Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). With the FDA recently approved Caplyta's supplemental new drug application (i.e., sNDA) for bipolar depression, I strongly believe the investing story has greatly improved. In this research, I'll share with you a fundamental analysis of Intra-Cellular and provide you with my expectations of this stellar growth equity.
Figure 1: Intra-Cellular chart (Source: TradingView)
As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. I noted the prior research,
Operating out of New York, Intra-Cellular is focused on the innovation and commercialization of stellar therapeutics to fill the unmet needs in psychiatric medicines. As shown in the pipeline, the company is rapidly advancing an interesting portfolio of powerful drugs. They include ITI-007 (i.e., lumateperone, aka Caplyta), ITI-214 (a PDE1 inhibitor), ITI-1284 (a deuterated form of Caplyta), and ITI-333.
Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Intra-Cellular)
Shifting gears, let us discuss the latest Caplyta advancement. If you've been following my research, you can appreciate that I place a high value on growth by label expansion. That is to say, this strategy is highly risk-deleveraged. It's similar to a tree growing by forming additional branches. As such, you can imagine that the Father of Growth Investing (Phillip Fischer) would also favor such a strategy.
In his infinite wisdom, Fischer (who is Warren Buffett's mentor) stated that it's highly prudent to grow a company's related business line than to start an unrelated division. Using this approach, a biotech company would seek additional labels of approved therapeutics for other conditions. Given that the approved drug has established safety and efficacy data, the FDA would be much more inclined to authorize it for other uses. That aside, the company would already build a sales/marketing force to quickly take advantage of the label expansion.
Like Santa Claus (i.e., Saint Nicolas), the FDA granted an early Christmas present to shareholders and delivered hope to patients on December 20th. Specifically, the Agency approved Caplyta uses for bipolar depression (BDP). As you can see, Caplyta is a superb neuroleptic that is now authorized for use in two indications, i.e., schizophrenia and BPD. Highly enthused by the development, the Chairman and CEO (Dr. Sharon Mates) remarked,
Caplyta is the only medication approved by the FDA to treat depressive disorders associated with bipolar I or bipolar II as both monotherapy and adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. Caplyta has shown a consistently favorable profile on weight, cardiometabolic parameters, and extrapyramidal symptoms (movement disturbances). We are positioned to launch immediately and are excited to offer Caplyta to the millions of patients living with bipolar depression. We thank the patients, healthcare professionals, and our Intra-Cellular team for all their contributions that led to this approval.
As you can anticipate in Dr. Mate's comment, Intra-Cellular will launch the drug immediately. After all, the company stated in its latest quarterly report that they already prepared their sales/marketing team to take full advantage of this event.
Shifting gears, you should look into the demand for BPD. That way, you can see how this approval improved the market size and thereby significantly improved the investing fundamentals of Intra-Cellular.
In the U.S, Bipolar Type I & II is a serious and highly prevalent psychiatric condition. Affecting 11 million adults, the condition is colored by mania and hypomania episodes associated with depression. In other words, patients tend to feel extremely joyful and then quickly spiral down to deep sadness. With the mentioned mood swings, BPD is harmful to the patient's quality of life and their ability to maintain a job. Notably, these depression episodes usually last much longer, recur more often, and have a worse prognosis than just bipolar alone.
Now, Caplyta is a special psychiatric medicine because it has minimal side effects which are key limitations preventing the utility of other psychiatric medications. Some of the adverse effects include weight gain, abnormal bodily movement, and metabolic disturbance. With this approval, the FDA has brought hopes to an area that is in dire need of innovation. Shining light on this achievement, Professor Roger McIntyre enthused,
The efficacy, and favorable safety and tolerability profile, make Caplyta an important treatment option for the millions of patients living with bipolar I or II depression and represents a major development for these patients. Caplyta is approved for a broad range of adult patients including those patients with bipolar II depression who have been underserved with limited treatment options.
Growing at 2.5% CAGR, the US market for bipolar disorder is estimated to reach $4.9B in 2025. Though the use of older drugs, i.e., tricyclic antidepressants, have been declining, you can expect the use of newer (more efficacious and safer) drugs like Caplyta. Assuming a 10% market penetration, you can project Caplyta to garner roughly $400M in additional revenues.
Now, how quickly Intra-Cellular will ramp up sales will be dependent on several factors like COVID and the robustness of their sales/market team. Amid this pandemic, going to visit doctors to pitch directly is a big challenge. Nevertheless, Intra-Cellular circumvent this obstacle by leveraging digital marketing. As such, I believe this hybrid approach is quite adaptable, thus leading to improved sales results.
Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, you should analyze the 3Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.
As follows, Intra-Cellular procured $22.2M in revenue compared to $7.3M for the same period a year prior. On a year-over-year (YOY) basis, the revenue increased by over 200%. Obviously, Caplyta is a great drug that is generating strong sales traction. With the BPD approval, sales would ramp up more quickly.
That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $27.0M and $10.2M. I view the 164.7% R&D positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.
Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Intra-Cellular)
About the balance sheet, there was $478.7M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $99.5M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2022. Given the recent spike in the share price, it's likely that Intra-Cellular would execute a public offering to raise cash.
While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Intra-Cellular is a "serial diluter." A company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 69.5M to 81.3M, my math reveals a 16.9% annual dilution. At this rate, Intra-Cellular easily cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.
Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Intra-Cellular is whether the company can successfully ramp up Caplyta sales. Generating increasing sales during the pandemic without a large sales/marketing partner is quite challenging.
The other risk is whether the firm can gain additional label expansion for Caplyta. As a young growth company, Intra-Cellular might grow too aggressively and thereby run into potential cash flows constraints.
In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Intra-Cellular Therapies with a five out of five stars rating. Intra-Cellular is a highly promising investment due to the therapeutic merits of its differentiated lead medicine, Caplyta. Simply put, Caplyta is the best neuroleptic in the market. Now that Caplyta is approved for two psychiatric indications (schizophrenia and BPD), sales growth will increase much faster than before. Regardless of the lack of a marketing partner and amid the COVID environment, I believe that Caplyta sales will ramp up. As such, the stock will continue to reward shareholders and more important to deliver hope for patients. As an investor, make sure you keep up with other catalyst developments regarding other molecules, i.e., ITI-333, ITI-1284, and ITI-214.
As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold Intra-Cellular is always yours to make. In my view, you should take partial profits on Intra-Cellular while keeping the rest to ride the upsides in the years to come.
