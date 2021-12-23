trabantos/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview and recent Events

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF) is a large (current market cap of $360 billion) Swiss pharmaceutical company with a history of more than 120 years. Its focus lies on the development of pharmaceutical products (77% of 2020 sales) but it is also a renowned manufacturer of diagnostics products (23% of 2020 sales).

I consider Roche to be particularly well-diversified. In contrast to several other pharmaceutical and/or biotechnological companies, such as Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD) or AbbVie (ABBV), Roche is not overly exposed to the U.S. and/or a single drug (see my recent note on concentration risks of several major pharma companies). Roche’s U.S. sales accounted for less than 50% of total 2020 sales and the company is expected to remain mostly unaffected by the upcoming drug pricing negotiation regulation.

Roche’s current top-three-selling drugs comprise only 23% of the company’s 2020 net sales. Avastin (bevacizumab), as an angiogenesis inhibitor, is used as a first-line therapy for colon cancer, lung cancer, glioblastoma, and renal-cell carcinoma. It was the first angiogenesis inhibitor available in the United States. Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) is a medication to treat multiple sclerosis and has been approved in the U.S. in 2017. Perjeta (pertuzumab) is used as a combination treatment with trastuzumab and docetaxel for breast cancer.

Source: Author’s own work, based on Roche’s most recent annual reports

The company is consistently investing in R&D at an average annual rate of roughly 22% of sales. Roche is not only active in the development of biologics (e.g., its current top-three selling drugs) but also in the development of small molecule drugs such as vemurafenib, a sulfonamide used for the treatment of melanoma. The company currently faces headwinds from losses-of-exclusivity (LOEs) and subsequently released biosimilars and generics. As a hedge, an investment in Novartis (NVS, with its generics and biosimilars segment Sandoz) and/or Viatris (VTRS), a company that emerged from Mylan and Pfizer’s (PFE) Upjohn segment, might thus be considered. Both companies are internationally well-diversified. NVS is more conservatively managed and is also engaged in the development of novel treatments while VTRS is a smaller and more leveraged generics/biosimilars pure-play that I currently consider to be in deep value territory (see my recent note).

Roche’s sales growth has been very stable over the last six years, albeit rather modest, with an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. Besides LOEs and the associated release of biosimilars, the pandemic-induced postponement of treatments was the main reason for the moderate decline in fiscal 2020 sales. However, thanks to increasing sales from several of its newer medications and its diagnostics segment, Roche was able to dampen the negative effects. The company reacted swiftly and supplied high-throughput test kits for SARS-CoV2, utilizing its COBAS 6800/8800 testing system which enables the analysis of 8,800 samples per 24 hours. Likewise, it supplied non-instrumented rapid antibody and antigen tests. The company collaborates with Regeneron (REGN), ascertaining the global supply of casirivimab and imdevimab, a combination antibody treatment against COVID-19 (see p. 8 of Roche’s investor presentation).

Besides the particularly strong diversification it is the ownership structure that sets Roche apart from most (if not all) other large cap pharmaceutical companies. The company’s capital structure consists of roughly 18.5% bearer (voting) shares and 81.5% non-voting shares. A majority of the former securities is still held by descendants and relatives of the founding family. The family ownership is a guarantor for the company's particularly conservative and far-sighted management, as becomes evident from the company’s broad diversification and its rock-solid balance sheet (see below).

Novartis, the other Swiss pharmaceutical giant, has announced in November that it will sell its stake of bearer shares (53.3 million) to Roche for a total consideration of $20.7 billion. Roche will cancel the repurchased shares and thus increase earnings per share by roughly 6.6% (before the transaction, 160 million bearer shares and 702.6 million non-voting shares were outstanding). In addition, the company has announced that it expects to hike the dividend again in fiscal 2021.

Roche’s Balance Sheet – A Fortress

I will only touch on Roche’s balance sheet very briefly, as it is renowned for its robustness. At the end of fiscal 2020, the company reported an equity ratio of 46% with goodwill and intangible assets comprising close to 25% of total assets. Defined benefit plan liabilities can be considered material at 9% of total assets but certainly do not raise concerns. Roche’s net debt currently stands at only CHF 2.2 billion, also taking into account lease liabilities. This puts the company’s leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) at a very comfortable 0.1x. In stark contrast, Viatris' leverage ratio stands at 3.5x, AbbVie’s current leverage ratio is roughly 3.2x and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) (which has completed its big-ticket acquisition of Celgene in 2019) is leveraged more modestly than AbbVie and Viatris at 1.8x. From a different perspective, it would take Roche only 1.5 months (!) to retire all of its debt, were it to direct its entire free cash flow towards deleveraging.

The Dividend and Swiss Withholding Tax Implications

For fiscal 2020, Roche paid a dividend of CHF 9.1 per voting and non-voting share. The company’s payout ratio in terms of free cash flow is very healthy at less than 50%. The dividend is paid in full (i.e., a single payment each year) after the annual general meeting.

On Yahoo Finance, the voting and non-voting shares are listed under the ticker symbols RO.SW and ROG.SW, respectively. Investors from the United States are likely more familiar with Roche’s American Depositary Receipts (ADR), which trade under the ticker symbol OTCQX:RHHBY and each represents 1/8th of one non-voting share. ADRs are eligible for the equivalent amount of dividend (i.e., $1.22 in 2021) but may be subject to an ADR fee. The bearer shares are quoted over-the-counter under the ticker OTCQX:RHHBF.

Roche's dividend growth rate is rather modest when compared to companies such as Amgen, Merck (MRK) or AbbVie. Still, I consider the ten-year average annual growth rate of 3.3% adequate and a testimonial to Roche’s conservative management.

Source: Author’s own work based on Roche’s investor website

The current (December 23, 2021) share prices of $411 (non-voting) and $442 (voting) correspond to dividend yields of 2.41% and 2.24%, respectively. However, as the Swiss tax authorities retain 35% of withholding tax upon payment of the dividend, the yield is temporarily reduced to 1.56% and 1.46%, respectively. Investors may reclaim a certain amount of the withheld tax, depending on the double taxation treaty between Switzerland and the investor’s tax residence. Typically, 20% may be reclaimed and thus the tax burden is reduced to 15%, corresponding to a dividend yield of currently 2.05% (non-voting shares) and 1.91% (voting shares). As a holder of Roche's shares, I am used to reclaiming the tax and have so far only made positive experiences with the Swiss tax authorities, as it typically takes them roughly 1-2 months to credit the reclaimed tax to my account. U.S.-based investors must file form 82, while UK-based investors must file form 86 and it is possible to combine multiple claims on a single form. Exemplarily, until the end of 2021, withheld taxes from 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 may be reclaimed.

Buy the non-voting Shares, sell the Bearer Shares

Both the voting and the non-voting securities can be traded in the U.S. and internationally. The latter tend to be more expensive from time to time. Apparently due to the news of Novartis selling its stake of voting shares, the spread between voting and non-voting shares widened, peaking at a 13% premium at the time of the sale's announcement. At the moment, the voting shares still trade at a premium of 7.4% to the non-voting shares. However, as can be noticed from the figure below, the spread typically reverts back to zero, as is expected for a company where the free-float of the voting shares is too small to represent a majority stake.

Source: Author’s own work based on weekly adjusted close price data of Roche’s voting (RO.SW) and non-voting (ROG.SW) shares

As a consequence, investors interested in owning a stake in Roche should opt for the non-voting securities (i.e., through the original ROG.SW shares or the ADRs which represent 1/8th of a share), as they are relatively cheaper than the voting securities and thus represent a slightly higher dividend yield. If existing shareholders find themselves owning the voting shares in a tax-sheltered or tax-exempt account, they might want to sell the shares and trade them for the non-voting shares due to the currently favorable spread. However, such a trade appears pointless in a taxable account, especially when the shares have been bought at a lower price, thus triggering capital gains taxes.

Quick Investor Takeaway

Roche is a particularly well-managed and properly diversified international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company. Its balance sheet is extremely robust with a leverage ratio of only 0.1x EBITDA. The company typically pays-out less than 50% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends, which leaves ample of room for future increases and discretionary investments.

Being a Swiss company, investors also benefit from a diversification in terms of currency. At a current exchange rate of 0.92 CHF per USD, the Swiss Franc currently appears rather expensive. As the Swiss National Bank is actively managing the currency’s relative strength, it should not be ruled out that the Swiss Franc depreciates slightly over the next months, reverting to its longer-term average of approximately 0.98 CHF per USD. Under such circumstances, shares of Roche could be purchased at a slight discount in terms of the exchange rate.

Investors who own Roche’s bearer shares in a tax-sheltered or tax-exempt account might want to consider trading them for an equivalent amount of non-voting shares and pocket a 7% spread. New investors should prefer the non-voting shares due to the slight discount and the fact that the voting right cannot be considered worth a premium due to the controlling stake of the descendants and relatives of the Hoffmann family.

Morningstar has a wide moat rating in place for Roche, citing its strong pipeline as a core factor. The investor service currently finds the ADRs slightly undervalued (-11%) and assigned a fair value of $58 per ADR. Roche is arguably one of those companies that rarely change hands for a bargain basement price. I regularly increase my stake in Roche when the share price returns to its long-term average CAGR, as is outlined in the figure below. I find such a strategy rewarding for companies such as Roche, which are very large, well-managed and exhibit a rather low volatility. Even though the company’s shares are currently priced at roughly one root-mean-square deviation (RMSD) above their long-term average CAGR, the company's current EV/FCF ratio of 20 and an FCF yield of 5% indicate that the shares are fairly-valued – especially in light of the fortress-like balance sheet and the particularly well-diversified portfolio. Roche's current dividend yield is considered below-average by historical means and income-oriented investors might thus want to wait until the (non-voting) shares return to their long-term average yield of roughly 3%.

Source: Author’s own work based on weekly adjusted close price data of Roche’s non-voting shares (ROG.SW)

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.