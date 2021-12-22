JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

2021 has been a strong year for mega-cap tech stocks, and Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has seen its shares rise by 60% during the year. Shares are, however, not overly expensive despite the strong gains seen this year, as the company has also experienced rapid business growth. Growth will most likely slow down next year and beyond, but Alphabet, Inc. could still be able to deliver attractive returns, although investors may want to keep risk factors such as rising rates in mind.

Is Alphabet Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

When we do back out valuations for a second, Alphabet seems like a pretty strong investment in general. The company has a huge moat in its core search business - showcased by the fact that "to google" has become synonymous with using a search engine. The company has a huge market share and it does not look like this will change anytime soon. At the same time, Alphabet is active in markets that benefit from long-term growth tailwinds - more digitalization, more internet usage, and more online advertising all lead to a pretty attractive growth outlook for the industry overall. At the same time, Alphabet also sports great fundamentals:

Data by YCharts

With a return on assets of more than 20% and a return on capital employed of more than 30%, Alphabet is excellent at turning retained earnings into profits. Alphabet also generates a whopping 30 cents of net profit for every dollar in revenue, making it one of the most profitable companies in the world.

Last but not least, Alphabet has a strong balance sheet that gives the company a lot of firepower when it comes to M&A or shareholder returns, while the hefty cash position also means that the risk of running into liquidity or credit issues is negligible:

Source: Alphabet 10-Q

Alphabet has more than $140 billion in cash, when we subtract $14 million in debt we get to a net cash position of around $130 billion. This is one of the largest cash piles for any publicly-traded company - larger, in fact, than Apple's (AAPL) net cash position, as Apple has way higher debt at more than $100 billion, which is why Apple's net cash is less than $100 billion.

Is Investing In Alphabet A Good Idea?

Overall, Alphabet thus seems like a pretty strong investment in general, as it combines good growth, excellent fundamentals, a strong balance sheet, and industry tailwinds, while its market position is strong as well.

When we account for valuations, we can first say that Alphabet doesn't look especially inexpensive - trading at 27x this year's earnings, GOOG isn't a bargain stock. On the other hand, however, we should account for its strong growth, and it also makes sense to account for the company's meaningful net cash position, at about 7% of the market capitalization. On a cash-adjusted basis, GOOG trades at 25x this year's profits, which does not seem overly expensive once we account for the fact that the year is almost over and that Alphabet is a company with above-average growth.

GOOGL Stock Forecast For 2022

It is, of course, not possible to make an exact forecast of where a specific stock will stand one year from now. We can, however, look at scenarios that do seem realistic based on what we know today.

Alphabet is forecasted to earn $133 per share in 2023, according to the current consensus estimate. Alphabet also has around $220 in net cash per share today, and it seems likely that this amount will grow over the next year. Let's say Alphabet has $250 in net cash per share a year from now, as some of the cash flows generated over the next year will be used for buybacks, but not all of it. In that case, if we were to assume that GOOG trades at 22x 2023's earnings at the end of next year, which would not be a high valuation, and when we also add the estimated $250 in net cash per share, we get to a $3180 per share estimate for the end of 2022 - which would pencil out to returns of ~10% relative to where GOOG trades today. This would, I believe, be a very solid return, although it is way lower compared to what we have seen in 2021. That has to be expected, however, as no company in the world can deliver returns of 50%+ a year forever.

In a more bullish scenario, where GOOG trades at 24x 2023's net profit a year from now (which would still be lower than the current valuation), and where net cash grows to $300 per share, GOOG could trade at $3490 a year from now, which would result in returns in the 20% range. It is also worth mentioning that Alphabet has a history of outperforming expectations, showcased by the following image:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has missed EPS estimates three times since the beginning of 2017, for a combined $2.90, whereas the company has beaten estimates sixteen times in the same time frame, with a cumulative beat of more than $50. I thus believe that history suggests that Alphabet's actual results in 2022 and 2023 could be better than currently expected, which could result in some additional share price upside as analysts might have to revise their current estimates to the upside.

Opportunities And Risks

Alphabet's core business around Google Search and YouTube is well-known and will, I believe, provide solid, but not necessarily spectacular growth in the coming years. In some other areas, Alphabet has more upside potential, however. One of the assets that could generate a lot of value in the long run is Alphabet's autonomous driving unit Waymo. Waymo seems to be a top contender when it comes to leadership in this space, showcased by its industry-leading miles per disengagement metrics:

Source: statista.com

According to the California DMV, Waymo has driven a massive 30,000 miles per disengagement, with Cruise (GM) being a close runner-up. Beyond that, however, competitors are falling way behind the two leaders, which could indicate that Waymo and Cruise have significant competitive advantages when it comes to autonomous driving technology. Tesla's (TSLA) absence is noteworthy and can be explained by the fact that the company did not have an autonomous driving license in California for a long period of time. Tesla does, to this day, not have permission to test its autonomous driving tech without a driver - unlike Waymo and Cruise, which might suggest that Tesla is lagging behind these two, despite huge promises being made in the past.

Investors do not seem to care too much for Alphabet's Waymo today, but that could change over the coming years as the technology gets commercialized to a larger degree. When we look at the huge value ascribed to Tesla's AV tech, Alphabet could eventually see significant tailwinds from Waymo as well.

There are also risks to consider when investing in Alphabet, the biggest ones being regulation and interest rates. Alphabet has gotten some fines in the past, but that holds true for most major tech companies. Some politicians pursue a "break-up" of large tech companies, and Alphabet is one of the targets. It is, however, unlikely that those plans will come to fruition, I believe, as it doesn't look like there is a lot of support for such moves. Also, even if Alphabet were broken up, that wouldn't destroy the company - investors would hold shares in a couple of smaller companies, e.g., YouTube being an independent company. That could lower the value to some extent, but it seems unlikely that investors would see huge losses from such a move in the long run. Still, it is a risk worth keeping an eye on.

Interest rates will likely rise in 2022 and beyond, and that could put some pressure on equities. Growth equities, where a larger portion of earnings is in the future, could generally see a wider impact, which would possibly hold true for Alphabet as well. Alphabet's not very demanding valuation, combined with its sizeable cash position, could offer better protection versus rising rates compared to other growth stocks, however.

Is GOOGL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Based on the expected total returns of 10% or more next year, I think GOOG/GOOGL is a reasonable Buy at current prices. The company sports strong fundamentals and a great moat, and its huge net cash position means that Alphabet is a pretty low-risk investment, although it is not risk-less - interest rates and regulation are worth keeping an eye on.

Alphabet was a way stronger buy a year ago, but even in the high $2000s shares seem like an attractive longer-term investment, I believe.