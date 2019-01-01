Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is one of the cheapest SaaS plays in the market. While its leadership training business contains some consulting work, its gross margins at 77% compare favorably to many SaaS businesses and its retention rate, above 90%, compares nicely, as well. Coming off a quarter of accelerating growth, FC trades extremely cheaply at 2.4x 2022E sales and 16x EBITDA. The company is an EBITDA growth machine as revenue grows at a low-double digit rate and with its high gross margins, most of these incremental dollars drop to the EBITDA line. My model has the company at $37m in EBITDA for fiscal 2022 representing 33% growth from 2021, then at $52m, $72m, and $95m for the next three years representing 30-40% growth each year. By 2025, the company will trade at 1.7x sales and 6.4x EBITDA, multiples that will draw many investors and force the stock price to rise. If some rerating occurs and the stock trades at 20x EBITDA by then, that would imply a $137 stock price or a triple from current levels.

So what does Franklin Covey do? In a nutshell, it provides leadership training for enterprises and also has a division that does leadership training for students in grades K-12. The process in the enterprise business begins by an individual taking a 40-question survey on his/her leadership abilities and then a similar survey is taken by three of his team members about that person's leadership skills. The individual then can see where his strengths and weaknesses lie and can see "blind spots" where he ranked himself high and team members ranked him low or vice versa. Then he embarks on one of Franklin Covey's leadership training programs such as "The 6 Critical Practices of Leading a Team", or "Leading at the Speed of Trust", or "Unconscious Bias". Then with the help of a Franklin Covey coach, he masters skills that will aid in his leadership performance. Franklin Covey is widely recognized as a leader in this field.

Franklin Covey's Strive acquisition puts its highly regarded course material on an automated platform to make its leadership training programs even more effective. Before, Human Resources would have to schedule coaching and session follow-ups in a manual fashion and things could fall through the cracks. Strive automates the process and creates a more seamless experience. Strive is in beta testing now and feedback has been very good. A large Fortune 50 firm recently upgraded its AAP license to many more users based on the Strive experience.

Franklin Covey's education business is based on its Leader-in-Me program for students in grades K-12. It teaches the students responsibility and leadership skills. It has been successfully implemented in hundreds of schools with great outcomes. It is also a subscription business with high renewal rates. In the past quarter the education business grew 59% year-over-year, granted off of an easy Covid-19 comparison. However, it was this division's best quarter ever, and represented 19% growth over a tougher 2019 comp.

Franklin Covey's business currently is in the best shape it has ever been in. The technology team from Strive has taken FC's underlying technology platform to the next level. The company also recently hired a long-time Disney veteran to help upgrade its videos and other materials. Finally, the education business has a tailwind in Covid-19 spending directed to schools that can be used for programs like Leader in Me. Given the company's low valuation, accelerating revenue growth, and even faster EBITDA growth, the current price seems like a buying opportunity to me.