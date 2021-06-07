Mykola Pokhodzhay/iStock via Getty Images

Usually, the market stages a year-end rally, and we investors could sure deserve one after a turbulent year. Fortunately, there is a good reason to believe stocks could rebound in the last week of 2021 and into the new year because history shows it is a common tendency. In fact, the entire period of November through January usually smiles on investors, though so far this year the holiday season has been frowning on many stocks.

I always caution readers that good preparation is indispensable to make buy decisions during rough patches easier and less stressful. The last thing you want to be doing when the market is diving is breaking out lists of stocks seeking out new ideas. Do your research beforehand to make your buy and sell decisions as simple as clicking a button when the time comes. The market may continue to be weak, but now is the time to bear down and seek out solid plays.

We don't buy and sell securities in a vacuum. There is a broader world out there that too many authors basically ignore in their articles while focusing on minutiae about company finances. The big news this past week was the sudden collapse of the administration's plans for a big spending bill after a year-long buildup. As we discuss below, this appears to be adversely affecting a lot of stocks that rose in anticipation of the passage of that bill.

What this sudden turnaround means politically and socially is a debate for another forum. Since news out of Washington is the most fleeting of all, some kind of deal could still happen. I wouldn't count on it, though. Rising inflation (running close to 8% by some measures) and the size of the debt the proposed bill would cause remain major concerns of key decision-makers. That seems to be a dealbreaker that isn't going away without radical downsizing of the proposals.

Some economists project that Congress' inability to pass the massive spending bill will reduce economic growth in 2022 (though, as usual with economists, they differ greatly by how much effect it will have). We already have seen some market weakness as a result of this political wrangling, though news out of Washington tends to have a short shelf life.

Just in case the market rolls over due to this and other issues, we need a plan and stocks to consider buying. Study up on the securities that you would like to buy during a major sell-off. Narrow down your list and maybe set some alerts. Keep it simple and you are less likely to make a bad decision when the time comes.

I always have my eyes open for stocks that are temporarily down on their luck. Current market conditions are providing many fine candidates. While I write a lot about REITs and insurance companies and healthcare stocks and the like, that doesn't mean I ignore other opportunities. I am interested in temporarily unloved quality stocks wherever they may be lurking.

So, at times I have written about Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), and other stocks that don't seem to fit the standard income-investor mold.

Today's pick is Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Its price is dipping as I write this, and thus it has entered my crosshairs. While you may not see TXN discussed much in value circles, an opportunity should be recognized when it presents itself. Thus, I bring TXN to your attention.

You likely already know what TXN does, but for those who may not, the company describes itself thusly:

We design, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductors in markets that include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems.

TXN is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which is pretty impressive considering the competition.

Texas Instruments revenue by end market during 2020. Source: Texas Instruments Investor Overview.

Divided into three segments, TXN gets about 75% of its revenue from Analog operations (these are necessary for all electronic devices to facilitate user interaction). Revenue in 2020 was divided up as follows: 37% to industrial, 27% to personal electronics, 20% to automotive, 8% to communications equipment, and 6% to Enterprise systems.

The company prides itself on having four competitive advantages over competitors. These advantages derive from its solid manufacturing and technology base, a variety of analog and embedded processing products, a wide range of customers and well-developed marketing channels, and longstanding relationships with key customers and suppliers.

Basically, TXN makes computer chips that you likely rely on every day whether you realize it or not. As you no doubt have heard, not only is there a global chip shortage, but some are blaming TXN for it. Just because it is based in Dallas, though, does not mean that TXN is the evil J.R. Ewing of the chip world. There are a lot of reasons for a global chip shortage in 2021 and all of the world's supply chain problems cannot be laid at TXN's doorstep. But a shortage of chips does work to TXN's benefit.

Let's take a close look at TXN to see if it might be right for you.

Texas Instruments Has A Solid Record Of Success

I like to begin with a financial overview of my picks to provide a sense of their quirks and tendencies. We will drill down from there.

CI Total Revenues Net Income Diluted Earnings/ Share EBITDA Net Debt Shares Outstanding 2016 13,370.0 3,595.0 $3.48 5,702.0 119.0 1,003.0 2017 14,961.0 3,682.0 $3.61 6,890.0 (392.0) 991.0 2018 15,784.0 5,580.0 $5.59 7,592.0 835.0 970.0 2019 14,383.0 5,017.0 $5.24 6,678.0 748.0 936.0 2020 14,461.0 5,595.0 $5.97 6,658.0 551.0 921.0 TTM 17,588.0 7,319.0 $7.79 9,009.0 (2,043.0) 922.5

TTM is Trailing Twelve Months as of September 30, 2021. Total Revenues, Net Income, EBITDA, and Net Debt in $millions. Shares Outstanding in millions. Net Debt is as of the last report. Source: Seeking Alpha.

The financial results show a healthy company on a long-term upward trajectory. Even the results during the 2020 stress test were better in most areas than the previous year. Diluted earnings per share have doubled over the past five years. There are no obvious warning signs.

The final two columns always interest me the most as a shareholder. Texas Instruments never had much net debt during the past five years, and it has eliminated what little it had in 2016. Management clearly believes in putting all those chip profits to good use.

Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, the final column, shows similar conservative financial decision-making. The share count has declined by almost ten percent since 2016. I expect the final figure for 2021 (that we won't get for another month or two) to show an additional decline for the entire year.

I mentioned above that we shouldn't trade in a sterile vacuum, as if the outside world does not matter. Future stock buybacks could have been deterred by the current administration's failed spending bill because it included a tax on them. Indeed, buybacks have been surging in the second half of 2021, perhaps with an eye to getting them in before that expected tax goes into effect. Since that bill now appears dead or at least comatose, that is good news for shareholders in companies like TXN that traditionally do a lot of buybacks.

Share count reductions benefit investors by giving them an increasingly larger share of the company. Seeing both the share count and net debt declining over the years is always a good sign of prosperity. The death of the share buyback tax may or may not be good for society, opinions will differ, but it definitely is good for investors.

Whenever debt comes up, I like to defer to the credit rating agencies. It is their job to analyze a company's debt load and, most importantly, their opinion matters. As you might expect from the above numbers, they are positive on Texas Instruments. Fitch Ratings has TXN at A+, Morningstar Credit has it at AA-, and ..., well, you get the idea. TXN is "good for it." This conveys a wide variety of advantages such as better loan terms (not that the company borrows much), favorable terms with suppliers, and so forth.

Okay, on with the countdown. Now we narrow our focus to Texas Instrument's most recent quarters.

CI Total Revenues Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA Free Cash Flow per Share Revenue per Share Q1 2020 3,329.0 1,174.0 $1.24 1,470.0 $0.74 $3.58 Q2 2020 3,239.0 1,380.0 $1.48 1,377.0 $1.74 $3.54 Q3 2020 3,817.0 1,353.0 $1.45 1,784.0 $1.41 $4.16 Q4 2020 4,076.0 1,688.0 $1.80 2,027.0 $2.08 $4.44 Q1 2021 4,289.0 1,753.0 $1.87 2,154.0 $1.67 $4.65 Q2 2021 4,580.0 1,931.0 $2.05 2,340.0 $1.88 $4.96 Q3 2021 4,643.0 1,947.0 $2.07 2,488.0 $2.10 $5.03

Total Revenues, Net Income, and EBITDA in $millions. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Texas Instruments' recent performance also is encouraging. Quarterly Total Revenue is up 39% over the period, Net Income is higher by two-thirds, EBITDA has increased 69% - all in less than two years! Every figure reported in the most recent quarter was the best in the entire series. That is a sure sign that Texas Instruments is running on all cylinders. It passed the 2020 stress test with flying colors.

At the company's last earnings call held on 26 October 2021, VP Dave Pahl summed up the latest quarter:

Starting with a quick overview of the quarter, revenue in the quarter was $4.6 billion, an increase of 1% sequentially and 22% year-over-year driven by demand in industrial, automotive, and personal electronics. On a sequential basis, analog grew 2% embedded processing declined 5% on a year-over-year basis, analog revenue grew 24% and embedded processing grew 13%, our Other segment grew 19% from the year-ago quarter.

CFO Rafael Lizardi added that the company is flush with cash:

Our balance sheet remains strong with $9.8 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of the third quarter. In the quarter we've issued $1.5 billion of debt in 3 tranches of $500 million each. The first has a coupon of 1.125%, which is doing 5 years, the second at 1.9% due in 10 years, and the last at 2.7% due in 30 years.

The ability to issue debt barely above 1% is something a lot of companies wish they had the ability to do. That is only possible if you have a strong business and good prospects. It is safe to say that Texas Instruments is in a strong financial position.

Next, let's go through the pros and cons.

Why You Should Consider Investing In Texas Instruments Now

I know what some of you are likely thinking. "Eh, it's a chip stock, those are notoriously volatile." Well, the chip industry indeed has its ups and downs. It is a volatile commodity business that goes through regular cycles.

However, TXN currently has a beta (a measure of volatility) under 1.0 (0.93 as of this writing). That means that the stock, as opposed to industry, tends to be less volatile than the market.

Texas Instruments five-year price chart. Source: Seeking Alpha.

A glance at the TXN five-year price chart, shown above, illustrates that it does not have wild price swings, although the stock does fluctuate as you would expect. Many of the stocks I cover fell harder during the 2020 stress test than the S&P 500 Index. TXN, however, is an exception, actually falling less. That is a good sign of stability.

Since TXN also is a tech stock, you might think that it does not pay a dividend worth mentioning. Well, to the contrary, I am going to mention TXN's dividend a lot because it is one of the stock's best selling points.

TXN's yield over the past decade. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Texas Instruments pays a very respectable 2.47% yield as I write this and has maintained it for many years. The current yield is higher than some REIT "dividend stocks" such as Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS), some utilities such as CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), some insurance stocks including Cigna Corporation (CI), and some respected pharmaceutical companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT). I wrote about Cigna and Abbott recently and see them as good values (though they both have run up a bit since then), and so is Texas Instruments.

I am not claiming that TXN pays a higher dividend than all of the stocks in the traditional income categories such as REITs and so forth. Many stocks pay a higher dividend than TXN. However, its dividend is comparable to stocks that are often beloved by dividend investors even though it does not get a lot of respect among income investors. TXN even has a 20.75% five-year dividend growth rate, making it suitable for dividend growth investors. The stock checks a lot of boxes.

The S&P 500 Index only yields 1.26%. TXN almost yields double that. That qualifies it as a dividend stock candidate for income investors.

As the chart above shows, TXN's current yield is about as high as it has been throughout 2021. This is due to the double impact of both a recent sell-off and dividend hike. The stars are aligning the right way at the moment if you want to catch TXN at a decent yield.

The company is very proud of its dividend, as indicated by VP Lizardi spending time discussing it during the call:

In September, we announced we would increase our dividend by 13% effective this month [October 2021], marking our 18th consecutive year of dividend increases. In the quarter, we pay $942 million in dividends and repurchased a $139 million of our stock. In total, we have returned $4.2 billion in the past 12 months. Over the same period, our dividend represented 53% of free cash flow underscoring its sustainability.

As Lizardi mentioned, the company has a conservative payout ratio (57% by Seeking Alpha's more conservative analysis) for the dividend. Considering the company has buckets of cash and a sterling credit rating, the dividend likely is safe for the foreseeable future, and future increases also are likely.

TXN Return on equity over the past five years. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Texas Instruments' strong business results in a very high Return on Equity. It currently is over 70%. The usual yardstick for ROE is that 15-20% is considered good. A 70% figure is exceptional.

TXN total return over the past five years compared to AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Realty Income Corporation (O), AT&T Inc. (T), and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

One thing I always look for is a good track record over a lengthy period of time. When comparing Texas Instruments' total-return performance over the past five years to some dividend stocks that have legions of followers, as in the chart above, TXN comes out ahead. If you are a total-return investor as well as an income investor, that is another reason to like Texas Instruments.

Management understands that there have been unique factors since the pandemic struck early in 2020 that have benefited Texas Instruments. However, as mentioned during the call, the company projects a secular uptrend in demand for their products:

And while there is a growing recognition that the near-term supply demand imbalance will end at some point, the secular growth of semiconductor content per system will continue to grow, and this requires a robust manufacturing capacity roadmap for 2025, and beyond.

Industry observers see good demand for semiconductors continuing through 2022, though there may be some overcapacity by 2023 due to the construction of new fabs and the resolution of supply chain issues.

OPEC's electric vehicle forecast through 2040. Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance via Greentech Media.

On the flip side, industry observers still see good returns through 2026:

The global semiconductor market is expected to reach $778 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing price of semiconductor due to supply shortage, growth in wireless communication, increasing demand for advanced safety features in automotive, and growth in internet connected devices.

We don't have to look at just projections of EV sales, though. The reality of demand growth for electric vehicles is apparent from sales that already have been booked.

Growth in global electric vehicle registrations and market share 2010-2020. Source: Pew Research Center.

Okay, I understand that the growth in EV sales is not exactly cutting-edge news. It has been evolving for a full decade now. The chart above, though, shows that the EV market share in the U.S. still lags behind other large economies. Thus, TXN has a large domestic market just waiting to catch up with Europe and China.

Demand for chips is increasing seemingly inexorably as technology advances and the world tries to become more energy efficient. Electric vehicles require about 2000 chips, double what other cars require. As we saw above, 20% of Texas Instruments' 2020 revenues come from auto manufacturers. Texas Instruments is thus a back-door play on the Green Economy and should continue to benefit from the transition to electric vehicles for many years.

TXN has pulled back recently from its high above $200 to its current $185. That likely is in part due to the failure of the budget bill, which included large sums of money for a vast expansion of electric vehicle charging stations.

However, if you accept that the world indeed is transitioning to electric vehicles, the temporary failure of the current administration to advance its Green agenda should be seen only be a temporary roadblock. For this reason and the financial performance noted above, along with the solid and dependable dividend, TXN stock looks like a buy on pullbacks such as the present one.

Why You Should Be Cautious About Texas Instruments

In all of my articles, I present both sides of the coin. Investors should see the potential pitfalls of investing in a particular security as well as the bright, sunny picture so many authors paint.

The global semiconductor shortage that resulted from a variety of factors is beginning to resolve itself. Shortages and delays are declining as supply and demand attempt to reach a new equilibrium. Morgan Stanley, for instance, believes that the chip shortage in the auto industry basically is over.

While TXN has a diversified array of products and customers, its automotive manufacturing sector plays a huge role in the company's fortunes. Whether or not you wish to invest in the company may depend on how you feel about the future of electric vehicles.

Nothing is assured. Even if you believe in the transition to the Green Economy wholeheartedly, there undoubtedly will be many more stumbling blocks along the way. So, there may be better buying opportunities in the future for TXN, no one can say. I don't try to pick bottoms, just point out good values that, yes, could become better ones if that is what Mr. Market decides.

Insiders have been selling throughout 2021. Most of that appears to have been simply executives cashing out their options, including a sale of 48,000 shares at the end of October. However, it is noticeable when all insider transactions lean one way or another. Executives at TXN apparently don't think the pandemic boom can last forever, either.

TXN price to cash flow over the past decade. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Texas Instruments experienced an artificial price bump during the pandemic that may not be completely worked out yet. As the chart above shows, its price-to-sales ratio has been climbing steadily for the past decade but really accelerated during the pandemic. While the buying frenzy has abated recently, the price may still have room to fall further.

On the flip side (sorry, I know I keep writing that), even on the above chart, the current price to sales ratio now looks to be back on the longer-term trend line higher. However, TXN's price could over-correct to the downside, too, as so often happens. This is especially likely if attempts by the government to encourage electric vehicles continue to stall (and the current administration still has at least three long years to run).

As suggested by the above chart, the semiconductor industry is notoriously cyclical and the entire industry currently may be overextended. When charts go parabolic, I get a bit concerned because I do remember the dot.com boom and long bust that followed.

Chips become obsolete quickly and demand ebbs and flows. Texas Instruments' management believes there will be enduring secular demand for its products, but there are always new competitors coming along. While TXN does tend to make the lists of top semiconductor stocks to buy, it has not been among the very top stock performers in the industry during 2021. There may be more interesting plays if you like a little excitement in your portfolio. They, however, likely do not pay the enticing dividend that TXN does.

So, while Texas Instruments has good prospects, you may wish to wait a bit and see how the end of the pandemic (which keeps getting renewed with these new variants) affects the global semiconductor supply and demand situation. There are dozens of fabs either under construction or expected to be started in 2022. On the flip side of that coin is that Texas Instruments is part of that trend, building a new plant in Sherman, Texas. That shows confidence in the future, but fabs can get canceled, too. It takes over two years to build a fab, and thus the current crop won't be ready until 2023 or 2024 under the best circumstances.

Just because the current shortage eases does not mean that supply matches actual demand. Some auto manufacturers are removing systems from their products because of the shortage but likely will reinstate them once they can. General Motors, for instance, has removed a cylinder deactivation feature from its full-sized trucks, while Nissan removed navigation systems, all to economize on chips. The point is that the chip shortage is a lot deeper than the raw figures and projections might indicate. Demand could be "met" but only hasten further demand afterward.

Whether or not all this new supply dwarfs the expected continued growth in demand remains an open question.

Conclusion

Experts expect the global growth of semiconductor demand to last for a long time. The new Green Economy is spurring that demand, as electric vehicles require thousands of chips. Texas Instruments has a large portion of its manufacturing oriented in the right way to benefit from this transition. While the road will be bumpy, such as with the sudden defeat of the current administration's plans for charging stations and the like, secular demand for Texas Instruments' chips should remain strong. Meanwhile, the stock pays you a decent and reliable dividend as winter turns to spring and the semiconductor sector cycles up and down. You may want to consider investing in Texas Semiconductors because it has its feet firmly planted in the future of the Green Economy.