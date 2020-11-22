BraunS/E+ via Getty Images

Welltower Inc.'s (NYSE:WELL) impressive track record during the Pandemic has put them in a position of strength in the senior community. This has led to occupancy rates rising faster than peers as well as plenty of capital to buy high-quality communities at steep discounts. Adding in the longer-term trend of the aging population in the United States, and this REIT is poised to deliver outsized returns and dividends to investors for years.

Introduction

Outperformance from a REIT focused on senior housing is arguably the least likely place investors would look for opportunity in this Pandemic driven market. Shockingly, this thought couldn't be farther from the truth. Welltower, one of the top senior housing companies in the United States, has been a source of outsized gains for investors for 2021. This is all without their properties fully recovering from the occupancy declines seen at the start of the Pandemic. More impressively, the recent gains that the company made in the face of the Omicron variant show that Welltower has potential to outperform over the long-term as well.

Welltower's Year-to-Date Performance vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Compelling Pandemic Performance

What makes Welltower especially compelling today is how they successfully navigated through the Pandemic. Due to management's quick decisions, they were able to minimize COVID's impact on their communities. As a result, they are now recovering much faster than their peers.

Like all senior housing communities, Welltower's properties initially saw a big drop from an average occupancy rate of 87.1% to just below 73% in February of this year. Since that time, occupancy rates have been steadily climbing. This is the result of a combination of factors attracting new residents. First, the company's solid track record during the darkest days of the Pandemic showcase how the management team protects and supports their residents. Secondly, with their higher end conveniences and strong connections to medical systems, Welltower's properties have become the ideal place for senior citizens final homes.

Impressive Recovery in Occupancy Rates

Source: Welltower November Update.

In addition to attracting residents, retaining them is also essential to boosting the company's occupancy rates. In this respect, Welltower is also performing well. Looking over the past twelve months, the company has been able to maintain an average Move Out rate that is 12%+ lower than 2019 (pre-Pandemic) levels. To us, this means that residents view Welltower's properties as a place of safety during the Pandemic and that most are happy with the company's approach to managing COVID within their communities.

Minimizing Move Outs is Essential

Source: Welltower November Update.

Even more impressive for us investors is that there is plenty of room to get back to pre-COVID levels. Management is keenly focused on this opportunity as they highlighted the continued recovery during their November update to investors. Essentially, they see the potential for the quarterly Net Operating Income (NOI) on just their Senior Housing Operating portfolio (SHO) to rise by $475 million or nearly 70%. This is based on occupancy returning to its pre-Pandemic levels. Additionally, properties acquired and developed during the Pandemic also help to boost NOI. Ultimately, as the company nears their peak occupancy rate, NOI should grow by more than 70%.

SHO NOI Can Rise by More than 70% When Occupancy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

Source: Welltower Investor Presentation, November 2021.

At these levels, we would expect Welltower's stock to rise dramatically. Additionally, the enhanced cash flows from the recovery would support sizeable growth of the dividend. In a strange way, the continued challenges from COVID may result in this taking place in the coming quarters. The combination of housing prices generally up (seniors generally need to sell their homes to buy a unit within a Welltower community) and seniors looking for a safe place to live that takes enhanced steps to protect them from COIVD could be just the right combination of factors.

Business Overview

Although Welltower's SHO is the largest part of the company's operations, it is important for investors to understand how the different business lines work together to create a compelling set of solutions focused on senior needs. This complexity is often what causes many investors to skip over one of the largest REITs in the United States. At a high level, Welltower is positioned to benefit from the aging population in the United States (and abroad). Specifically, the population of 85+ year-olds is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the next 20 years and tends to be the segment that spends the most on health care costs. For this demographic trend alone, Welltower deserves serious consideration as a core holding in a portfolio.

Projected Growth Rates for the Senior Population

Source: U.S. Census Bureau National Projections, Vintage 2017 via Welltower's Corporate Presentation: Drive the Future of Health Care Real Estate, October 2018.

Core Businesses

Welltower is a well-diversified health care REIT focused on the senior citizen segment of the market. The primary focus for the company has been on senior housing facilities, with a secondary focus on medical facilities to treat seniors, including long-term care, post-acute care, outpatient medical, and health systems. Having both residential and treatment facilities in their portfolio, Welltower management has successfully leveraged two of the major needs for senior citizens to successfully grow the company.

Evolutions of Welltower's Portfolio by In-Place NOI

Source: Welltower Investor Presentation, November 2021.

Residential Facilities

Welltower's housing facilities have been the bedrock of their portfolio. These facilities are designed for affluent residents and include independent living, assisted living and memory care. While Welltower is based in the United States, they do have properties in Canada and the United Kingdom. Given their resident profile, their properties tend to be well maintained and have higher-end features and activities that are expected and valued by residents. This approach to the business creates a number of benefits:

First, since the average resident is more than 75 years old, these tend to be their last home. As such, potential residents have very high standards for their residence. The focus Welltower brings to each property to deliver a premier operation helps to successfully attract new residents.

Second, Welltower residents tend to pay for their housing costs out of pocket. This is in part due to most residents downsizing from a larger property and/or having prudently saved during their life to have a significant retirement portfolio. This translates to a 97.0% private payment rate for their Operating portfolio and a 92.2% rate for their Triple-Net properties. For shareholders, this is a tremendous benefit as the company is not dependent on payments from government programs (Medicaid, Medicare, etc.).

Third, Welltower's properties tend to command a premium in the marketplace as they are both newer and high-end. As a result, the company is able to achieve a higher margin per unit, and also keep maintenance costs low compared to peers.

Operating Results Compared to Peers

Source: Welltower's Corporate Presentation: Drive the Future of Health Care Real Estate, October 2018. (Follow Link for Table Footnotes)

Medical Facilities

To complement the company's residential properties, Welltower has developed a portfolio of medical care facilities. These are primarily focused in the areas of long-term care, acute care, outpatient, and health systems. Although a smaller portion of the business, these operations have created an opportunity for faster growth compared to residential. This is due to much shorter stays/higher turnover for customers. Comparatively, the average length of stay on the housing side of the portfolio is approximately seven years.

Additionally, by growing the medical side of the portfolio, Welltower is well-positioned to serve the needs of their residents and potential future residents. When looking at the personal healthcare spending per-capita by age (see chart below), the highest segments are 65-84 year-olds and people 85+ years old. Not only does this create a strong secondary revenue stream for Welltower, but it also creates a potential pipeline of new residents.

In our view, this side of the portfolio represents a similar recovery potential as the SHO business. Just as occupancy rates are slowly rising, so is the usage of Welltower's medical facilities. As the senior and super-senior populations are more comfortable visiting doctors again as vaccines and treatment programs put them at ease, these businesses should more than recover.

Dividend + Secular Growth = Compounder of Wealth

As a result of the company's near-term strength during the recent waves of the Pandemic as well as their prime positioning for the secular trend of the aging U.S. population, investors should expect to see renewed growth in the company's dividend distributions. Since Welltower is a REIT, they are required to pay out most of their earnings to shareholders in order to maintain their advantageous tax structure. While the management team has historically seen the dividend as a source of capital, a stock price at or above fair value could change this dynamic.

Our view is that with a strong stock price and occupancy rates at or above historical averages, we would expect management to bring the company's quarterly dividend back to its pre-Pandemic level of $0.87 per share. This would result in a 4.2% yield for the stock at current levels.

Even at the company's current dividend distribution, the current yield of 3% is very attractive in this low-rate environment and should be a secondary driver for share price appreciation in the near term. This is due to income-oriented investors searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios.

This same phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high-quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Risks

Investing in Welltower is not without risk. The company could be facing a major challenge if the vaccine is not as successful with the new COVID variants. If that is the case, the model of senior citizens living in apartments may be challenged for the foreseeable future. While the end result may be permanently heightened levels of cleaning and air filtration, the ongoing additional cleaning expense and the cost to retrofit housing facilities will not be trivial.

Another major risk for Welltower is the location of its properties. In recent years, the company has focused on building luxury facilities in a number of major cities. They saw this marketplace as one of the most underserved ones for the senior community. The company had been investing heavily in these markets for years and was starting to see success. If consumer preferences have shifted, and seniors no longer want to live in these locations, Welltower may need to take a large write-off on these assets.

Conclusion

The pandemic has been especially tough on senior communities. Thankfully, Welltower has taken a comprehensive approach to protecting their residents. As a result, their occupancy rates are rising rapidly, even as the latest variants slows the return to normalcy. This impressive recovery, despite notable headwinds, showcases just how compelling Welltower's proposition is for senior citizens. Adding in the potential for 70%+ growth in NOI for their SHO portfolio, and Welltower's stock is poised to continue to deliver market beating returns for investors. This makes now a good time to add Welltower to one's portfolio.