alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

The natural gas business is the controversial kid in the current energy industry, everyone's talking about it. Being a viable, cost-effective, clean burning fuel, natural gas is the quintessential stop gap arrangement the economies require to transition from the dirty fossil fuel-based power generation to completely carbon-free power sources such as solar, wind, nuclear or hydrogen. What it is then that causes New Fortress Energy's (NASDAQ:NFE) shares to continue its bearish run even when the demand for natural gas keeps increasing. Even with negative earnings, and negative operating cash flows, NFE continues to add-on operational capacity. I will look into the strategy behind this approach and decide if buying the current dip in its shares can add alpha to your portfolio.

Business Overview

The business model of NFE is simple. It reports its earnings in two segments, terminals and ships. The terminals segment represents around 76% of revenue and ships segment represents the other 24%. The terminals segment acts like a middle man. NFE purchases natural gas (NG) in conventional form, converts it to liquefied form in its terminals and then supplies the LNG via ships/tankers/rails to its customers. NFE has long-term purchase contracts with natural gas suppliers with price indexed to Henry Hub plus an additional fee and also has long-term supply contracts with its customers with price indexed at Henry Hub plus margin. In some locations, NFE owns and operates NG powered power plants, which it uses to supply power and heat (steam) to its customers. For the shipping segment, commonly known as the tolling business, NFE leases ships to its customers to convert the supplied LNG from liquefied form to customer usable gas form.

Clearly, majority of the operating margin for NFE comes from the difference between the contracted selling price and the contracted purchase price. The infrastructure installed by NFE represents fixed costs to the business and majority of the variable cost (natural gas) is passed on to the customer. Thus, higher volume of NG sold by NFE will result in higher operating margin. Although, there is no detail on the structure of ship lease contracts, but I am assuming that these lease contracts will also have a fixed component and a variable component based on the amount of LNG processed.

NFE must act on increasing its volume of natural gas processed to improve its operating margins and achieve positive earnings and positive operating cash flow while maintaining or reducing current operating expenditure. So, what is NFE doing now, and can its actions bring healthy returns to your portfolio?

Strategic Direction

To transform itself from a loss-making and negative cash flow company to a positive earnings company, NFE management is working on a two-pronged strategy. First, as mentioned before, improving the volume capacity of its installations. This includes both increasing capacity availability of the installations by adding infrastructure and capacity utilization by the way of long-term contracts for capacity. Second, NFE is trying to remove its dependency on NG suppliers by using Fast LNG (proprietary term, more about it later).

Operational Capacity

As per their latest quarterly release, NFE's current capacity expansions projects around the world total to addition of around 20.5 million gallons per day (GPD) of LNG processing capacity and 2.563 GW of power plants. The details of the projects are summarized in the table below.

Source: Prepared by author

Capacity improvement is only one side; however, capacity utilization is an entirely different factor and, in my opinion, probably more important than capacity development. NFE presented their capacity utilization table in Q1 2021 release to be 3.3 million GPD committed volumes and 0.8 million GPD in-discussion volumes. NFE's total operational capacity at that time was around 6.9 million gallons per day, which amounts to a 48% capacity utilization of operational capacity in terms of committed volumes of LNG gallons per day.

Capacity improvement is necessary for the business to grow, but that is a pure fixed cost expenditure. Capacity utilization, on the other hand, is where NFE can earn revenues. I am not satisfied with the 48% capacity utilization by NFE. Considering around 20.5 million gpd operational capacity addition is in the line-up, I'd be more comfortable if NFE shows improvement in its capacity utilization in the next few quarters. Without actual long-term contracts, adding capacity would lead to increasing fixed costs per gallon of LNG sold and reduce the already low operating margins of NFE.

Fast LNG

Another way that NFE is trying to improve margins is by self-producing LNG from stranded natural gas sources all over the earth. In simple terms, stranded natural gas reserve is a discovered and confirmed source of natural gas located in such a location that it is presently uneconomical to extract it from the earth's crust and transport it to places of demand. Traditional method of extracting and transporting offshore stranded natural gas is to convert it to liquid form and then transport it via rail/trucks/ships. The equipment required is expensive and takes a lot of lead time to build.

What NFE is calling Fast LNG means that they will use fast deployable modular cryogenic units on jack-up rigs to convert natural gas to LNG and then transport it via shipping vessels. As per their latest announcements, NFE expects to save a minimum of $2 per MMBtu of natural gas by extracting natural gas from stranded sources instead of purchasing from other suppliers. As per the latest information, they expect to operate Fast LNG by the last quarter of 2022.

Source: Q1 2021 earnings presentation

The Fast LNG unit being developed by NFE will cost $500 million and have the capacity of processing 70.8 thousand Btu of natural gas annually. Each Fast LNG unit, as per management's estimate, will add $150 M to the operating margin of the company at an estimated average LNG cost of $5.5/MMBtu at Henry Hub. Irrespective of the current cost of natural gas at Henry Hub, the ability to supply its customers with liquefied NG at $3.5/MMBtu will surely be a cost advantage for the company. If NFE is able to deliver on this trial project, then NFE can be expected to switch from conventional natural gas suppliers with long-term contracts to Fast LNG deployment across the earth in the next 5 years, significantly improving their operating margins.

Financial Health

All this information about capital spending by NFE raises questions about its financial health. Needless to say, the balance sheet is leveraged with close to 56% of total assets supported by long-term non-current debt. Although one justification is that the company is expanding but the leverage is too bad, in my opinion. More so because of the lack of committed LNG volume sales and under-utilization of the capacity of its existing facilities. Both these factors raise doubts on NFE's ability to repay their debts. However, NFE has been improving its core operating margin QoQ as shown in the chart below.

Source: Prepared by author using quarterly SEC filing

Also, S&P has upgraded its credit rating to 'BB-'/Stable Outlook from 'B+', which provides some additional confidence on NFE. Although NFE is highly levered, does not have contractual agreements for majority of its operational capacity, negative earnings and negative cash flows, its financial performance and credit quality shows improvement, which is a good sign but NFE still has a long road ahead to prove that its earnings growth will be stable in the coming years. Hence, from a pure financial health perspective, NFE is not an investment choice for me.

Conclusion

NFE's presence in the natural gas value chain is in a very low value-creating point. Similar to other middle man business models, NFE's success depends more on volumes than on the price of the commodity. In this regard, the management is on the right track of expanding its operational infrastructure to improve its volume capacity. But, till now capacity utilization has taken a back seat. Just having throughput capacity will not be sufficient, its utilization with positive operating margin is required.

Natural gas is being seen as the gap-fill fuel for the transition from fossil fuels to clean carbon-free power sources. I believe that its demand will keep rising. However, NFE has put all its eggs in one basket by leveraging up its balance sheet for the development of LNG infrastructure. Rise in the popularity of nuclear energy can result in breaking the growing demand of natural gas and hence put a delay on the success plans for NFE.

At the time of writing this article, NFE's plans seem achievable but they still have to show it in terms of dollars. Hence, NFE is not a purchase for me yet. I am not saying that the shares will continue its current bearish run but I would keep the stock in my peripheral vision to hop onto it as soon as its operational and financial performance show improvement.