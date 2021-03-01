JazzIRT/E+ via Getty Images

Note: All amounts referenced in CAD, unless mentioned otherwise.

It is rare when we like the assets of a company but completely dislike the strategy. That was the case when we last wrote about NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Trust (OTC:NWHUF). We were just not thrilled with the relentless chase to buy everything in sight and we were just appalled at the latest pursuit of Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust (AUHPT).

NorthWest does remain an income stock and one which we find has a safe dividend, despite our dislike of what is happening on the acquisition front. The REIT has clearly deleveraged over the years by emphasizing equity over debt issuance, so in that regard the dividend has become safer over time. So as long as you like a bond-like equity holding, this one works. We would not remotely expect any capital gains here though, unless management actually backs off from this buying binge.

Source: Enjoy Dividends, Don't Expect Growth

Things took an unexpected turn though from that point and we tell you why this might have some upside if management can capitalize quickly.

AUHPT

NorthWest was aiming to buy AUHPT at about a 50% premium to the price it traded at on January 2020 (prior to the pandemic). In a surprising twist, even that outlandish premium was rejected.

Canada’s NorthWest Healthcare Properties has pulled its $2.8 billion hostile takeover bid for Australian Unity’s Healthcare Property Trust, following a court hearing on Wednesday. NorthWest had scheduled a unitholder meeting to vote on its offer later this week, which has now been cancelled. It is understood that NorthWest opted to withdraw its bid because it became clear it would not get sufficient support from its unitholders.

Source: AFR

NorthWest was trying to buy a predominantly hospital weighted portfolio at about a 5.0% cap rate. That would be about as far removed from a value investment as we can envision. But even that generous offer was rejected as often happens in bull manias. This is a material event as AUHPT had gross assets worth close to $2.5 billion AUD and overpaying for that would change equity value for NorthWest quite substantially.

Q3-2021

The REIT's high quality assets performed as expected in 2021.

Source: NorthWest Q3-2021 Presentation

Normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.92 and same property showed a 2.4% NOI growth.

Source: NorthWest Q3-2021 Presentation

The NAV growth was driven by cap rate compression as we saw worldwide chase for yield reach a fever pitch in Q3-2021.

Source: NorthWest Q3-2021 Presentation

NorthWest bought another $400 million worth of properties during the year.

Source: NorthWest Q3-2021 Presentation

Outlook & Verdict

Parts of this story may be familiar to our audience. Through all the fanfare and talk of growth and increase in NAV and the excellent acquisitions, one thing stood out again. Paying through the nose for things prevents your AFFO per unit from growing.

Source: NorthWest Q3-2021 Presentation, highlights from author

If you have falling interest rates, rising same property NOI (2.4% as shown above), rising assets under management and fees thereof, you should produce a 4%-6% AFFO per unit growth. That's just simple math for a leveraged REIT. That of course assumes you don't keep issuing stock and buying more and expensive properties. When you do that, your AFFO per unit falls. In fact, NorthWest was doing better than the 88 cents a year AFFO mark (22 cents a quarter annualized) even in Q1-2017.

Source: Northwest Q3-2017 Presentation

A huge portion of the apparent deleveraging is also due to property values rising and if we ever get a global real estate decline, NorthWest's leverage ratios will creep right back up. All that said, we are giving this a bullish verdict today and we give you three reasons why.

1) Northwest has a great portfolio and there is no doubt that management has put together some of the finest pieces of healthcare real estate in the world. At a time when yield is scarce and investors are bidding up real estate at insane multiples, NorthWest could easily sell its portfolio between $16 and $20 CAD. The counterparty would probably need to move the Cap rates down by about 0.25% and use 2023 NOI numbers. Valuing the management business at a couple of EBITDA multiples higher would put the finishing touches on. The point is that justifying this purchase even at $20 CAD won't be an issue.

2) A vast majority of their leases are inflation indexed. Inflation has been exceptionally strong around the world (unless you are a "team transitory" central banker). We expect rent resets to be very favorable in 2022 and same property NOI should rise by 3-4%. All other things being equal, AFFO should move up by 5% if management stops the buying binge.

3) Our primary rating here is on the OTC stock and that has suffered from a US Dollar strength. We have had a repeatedly bullish rating on the US Dollar and think that strength is now about to end in 2022. We see the Canadian dollar as undervalued and a falling US Dollar would benefit the OTC listed security for US holders.

Conclusion

Global healthcare real estate is worth over $3 trillion.

Source: NorthWest Q3-2021 Presentation

We have occasionally felt that NorthWest will only call it a day once they buy $2.9 trillion worth of it. Ok, we are kidding. There is no way they would leave the last $100 billion aside. If however, they do stop the buying spree and focus on the shareholder value, this is a perfect point to get them a great deal. We have a bullish view here based on the reasons above but risks continue to be high as well. For one, NorthWest might go and buy someone else, perhaps a US focused medical office REIT at a 30% premium. Alternatively, it might just sit on its hands and let the moment pass. While hospitals remain immune, we think medical office space may face increased competition from repurposed regular office space. Those vacancies are now in the teens in many markets and there is some fungibility between an office and a medical office. The time to sell is now. Let's see how this plays out.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.