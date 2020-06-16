Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coupang is up only 3.7% from when I first wrote about the company is late September in a very tough market for all stocks. As seen in the following chart, Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) has not fared very well this year since its IPO in March, even though, the company is still rapidly growing and extending its market share in its home market of South Korea.

Why Investors Should Buy Coupang

Among the best businesses to invest in over the past decade have been ecommerce platforms and not only does Asia have the largest and most popular ecommerce websites in the world but Asia is well known for producing some of the world's most innovative ecommerce solutions. The biggest reason to buy Coupang, in specific, is because there is far too much risk in investing in Chinese ecommerce plays like Alibaba (BABA), while the top ecommerce company in SE Asia, Sea Limited (SE) has high risk, a high valuation and the company might be spreading itself too thin by expanding both into Europe and Latin America. On the other hand, Coupang has the advantage of not being subject to the whims of Chinese authorities, while at the same time being laser focused on dominating one large market instead of spreading the company's resources too thin like Sea Limited might be doing.

A secondary reason why I think Coupang is a worthwhile investment is that it is perhaps one of the most innovative companies in the world. Coupang was selected in 2020 by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. Coupang ranked as the top Korean company overall and second on the list for the Asia Pacific region for the company's innovations in both technology and logistics. Coupang has also received the distinction of achieving the number two company on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list in 2020. So, there is little doubt that Coupang is among the most innovative companies in the world.

The third reason that I became attracted to Coupang is that the company has a tremendous amount of optionality in its business model, which essentially means that I believe Coupang has the capability of producing multiple new revenue streams that analysts and investors have not yet factored into their valuation models. The reason that these revenue sources can't be factored in yet is because either those revenue sources don't exist yet or the potential revenue source is so speculative that they can't be factored into today's numbers. Companies that have long-term optionality, generally, have the highest probability of having their stock outperform. Optionality creates higher probabilities that a business could surprise the market to the upside. An example of what optionality can do is Amazon.

Amazon is a company that has huge optionality and it was through that optionality that Amazon essentially invented the cloud business with AWS. When Amazon went public in May 15, 1997, there was no analyst factoring in the growth and profitability of AWS, as Amazon was only being valued as an online bookstore at that point and no analyst or investor could possibly see AWS on the horizon taking Amazon's stock to its current heights.

While I am not sure if Coupang will ever find a blockbuster business line as big as AWS, I do believe that Coupang will likely discover more than a few profitable business lines that will force investors to reassess their current perceptions of the company and force the price multiple to rise substantially. Coupang has already clearly demonstrated optionality in the Korean market, meaning that the company is very proficient in using data analytics to learn what new opportunities to invest in and nurture those opportunities into new revenue streams.

What Coupang Does

Coupang is currently primarily an e-commerce platform that has the most sophisticated ecommerce logistic delivery system in the world. Coupang's big claim to fame is that its average delivery times are under 12 hours and approximate 99% of orders are delivered in one day at the most. The company gained differentiation from many of its competitors by doing the one thing many were unwilling to do by taking control over last mile delivery by direct hiring the company's own delivery drivers and using branded trucks. These delivery drivers, known as the "Coupang man" became the face of the company to consumers and according to an article by Rest of World, were used to target and win over a key Korean e-commerce demographic, which is female customers in their 20s and 30s:

To win over female customers in their 20s and 30s, a key demographic, Coupang Men handed out flowers and handwritten cards, snapped photos of packages to confirm delivery, and would know not to ring the doorbell at homes with babies. Source: Rest of World

The use of the "Coupang Man" is just one of the things that the company is using to produce above average growth. Yet despite the superior growth that the company continues to post, the market has only awarded Coupang a price multiple of just a little over 2, and that is despite reported revenues growing 48% year-over-year in Q3. Coupang is perhaps the most undervalued e-commerce platform in the world at current prices. When considering the fact that the company's management team are proven disciplined capital allocators and the company has shown a high aptitude in the use of technology, process innovation, and economies of scale to gain market share in a highly competitive market, the company definitely deserves a lot more attention and should be on more growth investor's radars.

Coupang's Primary Market Is South Korea

Coupang primarily operates in South Korea and while the size of the country may be small, the size of the Korean market for goods and services is large. The total retail market in Korea, excluding autos, was up 10% year-over-year in Q3 2021 and has a two-year CAGR of 5%. Using the tailwind of this broader retail market tailwind, the total Korean ecommerce segment grew 20% year-over-year in Q3. Additionally, Korean ecommerce, excluding travel, has now grown at least 20% for 12 straight quarters. Coupang projects the Korean ecommerce segment to reach approximately $200 billion annual sales by 2024, and become the third largest e-commerce market in the world after only the U.S. and China. Just to give people an idea of how fast the Korean ecommerce market is growing, in 2020, Korea was only the sixth largest market for ecommerce in the world, with revenues of US$80 billion, placing it behind Germany but ahead of France, according to ecommerceDB.

As fast as Korea's e-commerce market is growing, Coupang is currently growing at a least twice as fast. Coupang's different product and service categories currently have at least double the growth of all corresponding Korean ecommerce marketplace segments. In Q3 2021, the company posted its 15th straight quarter of at least 20% year-over-year growth in active customers. Customer engagement is also rising with Coupang customers buying across more categories and adopting the new offerings that the company is introducing. Revenue per customer grew 23% in Q3, driven by a compounding spend across all customer cohorts, and this occurred despite elevated COVID-19 year-over-year comparisons, continued COVID-19 disruptions and the loss of a warehouse due to a fire.

Coupang Has A Unique Company Culture

Coupang has a very unique and innovative company culture that is not found among other Korean companies. Much of Coupang's innovative nature comes from Coupang having a differentiated company culture from its Korean peers. Korean business culture is very often hierarchical and paternalistic, with a person's status often being determined mostly by age, position and connections. In an article from The Korea Economic Daily, there is mention of how the Coupang management team is structured to break traditional hierarchy by doing things like all having all Coupang employees call each other by their English first name and that applies from the lowest worker to the CEO Bom Kim himself, who is called by his first name by all of his employees. This has created a culture at Coupang of having very free and open communication, which are traits that foster innovation.

Coupang is also a leader in the "Work from Anywhere" movement that is only now becoming popular with many companies but only after COVID-19 pushed workers out of the office. Traditionally, Korean companies have most of their C-level employees and top managerial positions work out of the company's headquarters, which is often located in Korea. Coupang, however, does things differently by allowing company executives to live and work in many different far-flung locations. Coupang CTO Thuan Pham, for instance, lives in Silicon Valley in the US, while other top-level executives live in locations like China, Singapore, the US, as well as South Korea. What this does for the company is give Coupang diversity of thought among its top executives, while also giving management the ability to discover and implement various business and consumer trends that are found in other countries more rapidly. It is no accident that Coupang has the ability to quickly discover new trends and quickly develop products and services that take advantage of the trend.

Near-Term Risks In Coupang

Coupang is currently being beaten down by several factors. One of the biggest factors is that there is currently very poor investor sentiment towards growth stocks in an investing environment worried about COVID-19 variants, rising inflation and a jump in interest rates.

Coupang also pursues a growth strategy known as blitzscaling, which is a method to rapidly build up and grow a company to serve a large market, with the ultimate goal of becoming a first mover at scale. This is essentially the method Amazon used to dominate ecommerce in both the USA and Europe. Blitzscaling is a high risk-high reward strategy in which a company will often forgo short-term financial performance in favor of long-term growth. Many investors actively seek to avoid such stocks during "Risk Off" market environments.

Longer-Term Risks

One major thing that investors worry about with Coupang, is that even though the company is the largest in South Korea, according to Statista, the company only has 15.7% market share in a very fragmented market. There are others that estimate that Coupang's market share as higher but that misses the point that Coupang is not nearly as dominant as Amazon, MercadoLibre or Sea Limited, in each of their respective markets. There is a possibility that it could become prohibitively expensive for Coupang to establish market dominance in Korea on a similar scale of peer companies like Amazon. So, the fear that eventually Coupang could run out of growth in South Korea is very real.

Recently, Coupang has decided to neuter concerns about growth in Korea by announcing they are competing outside of its home market by entering Singapore, Taiwan and Japan but there is also huge concerns and uncertainty about Coupang being able to grow effectively in markets outside of Korea, since all the areas that they have chosen to compete in already have ecommerce players with either very strong competitive advantages or legitimate moats. There is a strong possibility that it could also be prohibitively expensive for Coupang to compete outside of Korea in many locations.

Lastly, Coupang is a speculative company. People that choose to invest in Coupang are speculating that the company can discover and rapidly grow multiple high margin business lines that can raise the overall margins of the company. Part of the reason Coupang has low multiples is that currently, the company's margins are anemic. There is a very real possibility that Coupang might never raise margins high enough to get investors excited and that stock could continue to stagnate at low multiples.

Coupang Q3 2021 Earnings

Coupang's quarterly active customers increased 20% in Q3 to 16.8 million. The CEO made comments in the earnings call indicating that he believes that Coupang is still very early in its growth potential within South Korea and has the opportunity to more than double the active customer count over time by systematically penetrating the 37 million active internet shoppers in Korea.

Data by YCharts

Coupang reported net revenue growth of 48% year-over-year to 4.6 billion in the face of COVID-related headwinds.

Source: Coupang Q3 2021 Earnings Announcement

Net retail sales grew 122% year-over-year to $4.1 billion. Net retail sales encompass the company's first-party e-commerce (1P) portion of the business. A 1P business purchases and then carries the inventory from the sellers on its platform. Coupang's 1P business subjects Coupang to inventory risk.

When Coupang was initially born, it used a different business model and looked similar to Groupon (GRPN) but they then later transitioned to an eBay-inspired third-party (3P) marketplace. At that period of time, Coupang was unable to differentiate itself from other Korean competitors as a 3P marketplace and so it reinvented itself once again into what the company is today, which is a marketplace that looks like the Korean version of Amazon.

Coupang's management often describes its business as having a flywheel effect where the momentum of the company's 1P marketplace fuels the strong growth in the company's 3P marketplace, as well as other services. In other words, Coupang's 1P revenues or net retail sales on the P&L is being used to help fuel the growth of the company's net other revenues line item. Coupang's Q3 2021 net other revenue on the P&L, consisting of 3P merchant services plus other revenues, exceeded $500 million for the first time in Q3, increasing 113% year over year. The main driver for net other revenue growth were the Coupang Eats and the Advertising offerings.

In my last article on Coupang, I went through most of the company's "other" services which includes an overnight fresh food (grocery) delivery service that is similar to Instacart (Private), a food delivery service similar to DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) named Coupang Eats, a South Korean subscription-based video streaming service and I forgot to mention in my last article that Coupang has an advertising unit. In the future, Coupang also has plans to build out the platform into merchant services and fintech, which are higher margin services that will help the company become profitable. Investors should expect the "other" revenues to continue to grow rapidly as more services are added and to one day surpass the first party retail sales portion of the business if everything goes well.

Data by YCharts

Coupang Q3 gross profit increased 62% year-over-year to $754.53 million, with gross margins expanding 130 basis points to 16.24%. Prior to COVID, the gross margin was approaching 20%, which shows how much the pandemic has affected the company's profitability. However, most people that invest in a lot of cloud or internet-based companies would consider even 20% downright anemic and that might be part of the reason that investors have been unenthusiastic about Coupang, so far.

Generally, any company that primarily operates a large 1P product marketplace with a heavy logistics operation, often tends to have underwhelming gross margins. The most similar company in the world to Coupang is JD.com (JD) and it too has anemic gross margins, as seen in the following chart.

Data by YCharts

When we look at other ecommerce companies in the world with first party market places like MercadoLibre (MELI), Sea Limited and Amazon, all three companies distinguish themselves from Coupang and JD.com by also having "other" growing business lines with high margins that became a large enough part of the revenue mix to raise the overall margins of the company. Amazon has AWS, while MercadoLibre has its payments platform Mercado Pago and Sea Limited has its gaming segment Garena.

Data by YCharts

This is where "other" revenues become very important for Coupang. What will likely make the Coupang platform far more attractive to investors is when the company is able to build out different higher margin business lines like payments or fintech or some other high margin service which will eventually raise the overall margins to be more in line with the above companies on the chart.

CEO Bom Kim called out a few specific business lines on its Q3 earnings call which are expected to improve the company's margins in the future, with one of those business lines being advertising, which is a business that is currently growing very rapidly. Coupang's advertising revenue nearly tripled year-on-year in Q3. Another business that Bom Kim called out was merchant services, which is currently in beta testing. Merchant services consists of solutions like fulfillment and logistics, which are services that saw a significant sales increase ibn the quarter and is expected to be a meaningful contributor to profits over time.

So, the monetization of Coupang is already underway, although, the improving profitability was obscured by short-term COVID-19 related disruptions and the timing of different investments in Q3. What Coupang investors are counting on is that once COVID-19 headwinds diminish over the next year or two, the company will unlock meaningful margin expansion.

Source: Coupang Q3 2021 Earnings Announcement

Coupang Q3 adjusted EBITDA produced a loss of $207.43 million compared to a loss of $122.15 in Q2 2021i. The increased loss quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by incremental COVID-related labor and operations costs. When such costs are excluded from all time periods, the Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin was similar to the margin in the first half of the year. Investments to scale Fresh and Eats and to develop new long-term growth initiatives drive the balance of adjusted EBITDA loss, offset in part by increasing profit from the mature business lines.

Balance Sheet

Data by YCharts

Coupang ended Q3 with approximately $3.92 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. Coupang had $3.38 billion in payables and accrued expenses and $723.27 million in long term debt.

Coupang had a quick ratio of 1.03 at the end of Q3. A company with a quick ratio of 1.0 and above can easily pay current liabilities. Coupang has a current ratio of 1.29. A company with a current ratio of anything over 1 can pay current liabilities, with 1.5 to 2 being the ideal.

Coupang's debt-to-equity ratio for the quarter that ended in Sep. 2021 was 0.81. This ratio is a measure of a company's ability to pay long-term liabilities. Companies with a Debt-to-Equity ratio of less than 1.0, means a company tends to use more equity than debt to finance operations which is generally less risky than firms whose Debt-to-Equity ratio is greater than 1.0.

Data by YCharts

Coupang's Cash Flow from Operations for the three months ended in Sep. 2021 was -$55 Mil. Coupang's Cash Flow from Operations for the trailing twelve months ("TTM") ended in Sep. 2021 was -$191 million.

Coupang's total free cash flow ("FCF") for the months ended in Sep. 2021 was -$245 million. Its total free cash flow for the trailing twelve months (TTM) ended in Sep. 2021 was -$867 million. Coupang's FCF margin for the quarter that ended in Sep. 2021 was -5.28%.

Negative FCF is another issue that investors have with Coupang. The management of the company has mentioned that one of their goals is to become consistently FCF positive without overly diluting investors. If Coupang achieves that goal, then the valuation of the company will rapidly rise.

On the other hand, the thing that makes investors nervous is that Coupang is currently pushing the pedal to the metal by heavily investing to produce long-term growth to the point where the company is close to overly stressing its balance sheet.

Analyst Price Targets

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above is based on 10 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Coupang in the last 3 months. The average price target is $34.10 with a high forecast of $52.00 and a low forecast of $28.00. The average price target represents a 21% increase from the last price of $28.17.

Valuation

Company Mkt Cap Price/Sales Free Cash Flow Margin % EV/Revenues Revenue Growth (Y/Y) % Gross Margins % Amazon (AMZN) 1.72T 3.75 -7.61% 3.78 15% 26.52% Sea Limited (SE) $118B 12.90 2.33% 13.23 122% 37.51% MercadoLibre (MELI) $60B 9.43 5.05% 9.85 73% 43.42% Coupang (CPNG) $51B 1.64 -5.28% 2.87 48% 16.24% ETSY (ETSY) $28B 14.62 15.18% 13.10 18% 71.14%

I added Etsy to the above comparison to show how the margins look for a 3P ecommerce platform that doesn't operate an extensive logistics operation, therefore, it is capital light. Etsy has by far the best margins and also the highest valuation. In fact, investors seem to value higher margins more than higher growth. MercadoLibre and Sea Limited have the highest margins of the companies that run 1P ecommerce platforms with logistical operations. Coupang has the lowest margins and also the lowest valuation.

Anyone that chooses to invest in Coupang is essentially betting that Coupang's valuation will rise, as the company increases margins by scaling the ecommerce platform and by building out higher margin "other" revenue streams. Coupang might be among the most tech savvy and data driven ecommerce companies in the world and investing in Coupang involves speculating that the company will be able to discover very high margin revenue streams. Coupang might not ever find a "blockbuster" fast growing, high-margin revenue stream like Amazon's AWS but the hope is that the company can find multiple "other" fast growing high-margin revenue streams over time.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Coupang's valuation is far too low for the company's growth potential and margin expansion opportunities that the company has ahead. Coupang is a buy for aggressive growth investors that want to diversify into Asian e-commerce, while at the same time avoiding the risks of investing in China.