Investment thesis

If you're reading this, you must already know that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the major holdings in Warren Buffett's portfolio. And you may feel curious or even shocked a little bit. Buffett, who repeatedly said he does not understand tech stocks and therefore won't invest in them, suddenly started buying AMZN?!

This article will show that under/despite its tech surface, AMZN is one of the two typical Buffett businesses: A high-power compounder.

There are two types of dream investments for Buffett. The first type is a cash cow and some examples are See’s candy, the cigarette business (like Altria (MO) that I’ve analyzed), and also surprisingly Apple (AAPL). The traits of these businesses are high margin, low capital requirement, and brand loyalty. In his own words (this specific comment is made about the cigarette business, but applies in general to any cash-cow business):

I'll tell you why I like the cigarette business. It costs a penny to make. Sell it for a dollar. It's addictive. And there's fantastic brand loyalty."

The second type is a high-power compounder. These are businesses that enjoy high returns on capital AND can always find plenty of opportunities to reinvest large amounts of additional capital. Again in Buffett’s own words:

Leaving the question of price aside, the best business to own is one that over an extended period can employ large amounts of incremental capital at very high rates of return.

Examples include Berkshire Hathaway itself – the Buffett team has been retaining a large amount of earnings in the past and has always been able to find opportunities to employ them with high returns. And the thesis of this article is that AMZN is also such a business as you will see. Also note that even for such high-power compounders, Buffett did not forget to stress that you should not “leave the question of price aside.” And this article will also examine whether its valuation justifies its compounding power or not.

AMZN’s accounting EPS and owners' earnings

The commonly quoted PE of 65+ for AMZN is based on the accounting earnings, which do not reflect its true economic earning power. And in this case, the accounting earnings dramatically underestimate its true earning power.

You can already appreciate the discrepancy by simply looking at the free cash flow (“FCF”) conversion ratio as shown in the following two charts. The first chart shows the accounting EPS per share and FCF per share for AMZN over the past few years. And you can see that FCF has been dramatically and consistently higher than EPS. The second chart shows the FCF conversion ratio, the ratio between FCF and accounting EPS. And as you can see the ratio has been as high as ~7x in the early part of the decade and in recent years it has been on average 200%.

And remember that FCF already underestimates the true owners' earnings because all CAPEX expenses have been considered a cost in calculation FCF. However, in reality, only the maintenance CAPEX should be considered as a cost. And the owners' earnings should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEX that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEX), as elaborated below.

AMZN’s growth

CAPEX

and owners' earnings

The reason that the growth CAPEX should not be considered a cost is that it's optimal.

In AMZN’s case, the business has such financial flexibility so it has the complete full spectrum of choices in terms of capital allocation. It can choose to reinvest most of its earnings to fuel future growth - which is what it has been doing and it is a blessing by itself because many large businesses at this scale simply do not have that many opportunities to reinvest. Or it can decide to tune down growth and return the earnings to shareholders if it so wishes. Or anything in between.

So the growth CAPEX should be part of the owners' earnings because it's optional. This is a key insight that investors like Buffett have been promoting for decades. And probably the following comment from Buffett himself explains it best (and the emphasis are added by me):

These represent A) reported earnings plus B) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges... less C) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume... Our owner-earnings equation does not yield the deceptively precise figures provided by GAAP, since C) must be a guess - and one sometimes very difficult to make. Despite this problem, we consider the owner earnings figure, not the GAAP figure, to be the relevant item for valuation purposes...All of this points up the absurdity of the 'cash flow' numbers that are often set forth in Wall Street reports. These numbers routinely include A) plus B) - but do not subtract C).

As commented in my earlier article, the CAPEX expenses for a business are the sum of two parts: the maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX. Maintenance CAPEX is part c that Buffet mentioned above. It is the mandatory part to keep the business running and maintain its long-term competitiveness. And the growth part is the optional part. The growth part should actually be considered part of the owners’ earnings because it can be returned to the owners if the owners decide not to grow the business anymore – again, a key insight that investors like Buffett have recognized.

Dissecting the maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX is, therefore, crucial to understanding the true economic earnings. However, as mentioned by Buffett, the owner-earnings equation does not yield the deceptively precise figures provided by GAAP, since C) must be a guess - and one sometimes very difficult to make.

Under this background, the following chart shows my analyses to delineate AMZN’s maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX so that owners' earnings can be obtained. This analysis is performed by Bruce Greenwald’s method. Readers interested in more details could take a look at my earlier article on AAPL and are highly recommended to take a look at Greenwald’s book entitled Value Investing. As shown, AMZN’s owners' earnings have been substantially and systematically higher than both its accounting EPS and its FFC in the past. As of TTM 2021, its owners' earnings are more than $80 per share, compared to $33 per share of GAAP EPS and $65 per share of FFC. The reason again is that the part of the growth CAPEX should not be considered an expense to the business.

As you can see here, by interpreting the true economic earnings, AMZN’s valuation is not as high as it seems on the surface already. And we will see the implications of this for its valuation in the next section.

Valuation and Buffett value line

As aforementioned, even for such high-power compounders, Buffett did not forget to remind us that we should not “leave the question of price aside.” My favorite valuation metric is the following chart, comparing the PE vs return on capital employed (“ROCE”). Instead of looking at PE alone, it makes more sense to look at PE under the context of quality. And the chart shows more insights by just doing this – it shows valuation adjusted for profitability.

The ROCE data here are directly pulled from my previous analyses. The stocks in this chart represent AMZN itself and some of the other large Buffett-type businesses. Every time I look at this chart, I cannot help drawing/seeing the green line - what I call a Buffett value line. It's a line linking A) the origin (a business that has 0 ROCE should worth O PE), and B) Buffett’s largest holding AAPL (which happens to have the highest ROCE among this group of stocks). As you can see, the line happens to go through VZ and ABBV – two other large Buffett holdings that are representations of good businesses at good prices and excellent business at a high price.

So now with this background, let's look at AMZN valuations more closely. Firstly, as can be seen, its PE based on the owners' earnings is much lower than its PE based on its accounting EPS. Its true PE is only about 40x when the discrepancies between its accounting earnings and owners' earnings are considered. Its PE based on the owners' earnings is almost the same as Visa (V), even though its accounting PE is almost 2x higher.

Nonetheless, AMZN is still significantly above the value line. It is still quite expensively valued even when its true earning power is accounted for. However, given its scalability and growth opportunities, long-term growth investors should find such elevated valuation justifiable.

Risks

First, the biggest one as I can see is the pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery. Although the vaccination is progressing extensively and the economy is re-opening at a steady pace. However, the pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variants still exist.

Second, there can be significant short-term volatility risks too. Regardless of its scale and growth potential, the valuation is at a high level as mentioned above and the overall market itself is also near a historical record valuation. Such a combination of volatility and high valuation certainly could cause some short terms risks.

Third, AMZN is also facing risks with order fulfillment with the ongoing interruptions of the global supply chain. With China still in quasi-lockdown mode, the supply chain shock is still unfolding and could develop in many possible directions. It remains to be seen how the logistical system in the U.S. and the world pass this current stress test.

Conclusion and final thought

AMZN’s valuation is substantially distorted by its heavy investment in growth capex. It is notional PE of 65+ dramatically overstates its valuations. This article dissects its CAPEX and earning power closely in a Buffett-style. And the main takeaways are:

AMZN is a textbook example of the second type of ideal Buffett investment - a high-power compounder that enjoys a high return on capital AND can always find plenty of opportunities to reinvest large amounts of additional capital.

With its strong cash generation ability, it has a full spectrum of capital allocation options. It can reinvest most of its earnings as growth CAPEX to fuel future growth - which distorts its accounting PE on the surface but in essence is a blessing because. Many large businesses at this scale simply do not have that many opportunities to reinvest no matter how high their ROCE is or how much cash they generate.

Its true PE is only about 40x when the discrepancies between its accounting earnings and owners' earnings are considered.

Admittedly, such valuation is still significantly above the Buffett value line and undoubtedly quite elevated. But when considering its scale, scalability, and growth potential, such valuation is not in any bubble regime and can be justified for growth-oriented investors who are committed to the long term.

