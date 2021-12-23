Godji10/iStock via Getty Images

There is a thin line between the impossible and the possible - that is determination."― Ogwo David Emenike

Today, we take our first look at a unique developmental company that came public just over six months ago. Not surprisingly, given the horrific sentiment on the biotech sector over that time, the stock is already in "Busted IPO" territory. However, the shares recently picked up some insider buying and the stock was just added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. A full analysis follows.

Company Overview:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) is a Cheshire, United Kingdom,-based pharmaceutical company that IPOd in May of 2021. Centessa is a holding company that consists of 10 drug development subsidiaries that are fostering 16 drug programs in total. In February of 2021, money was raised to assemble the current pipeline consisting of the 10 biotech startups. The idea is for each subsidiary to laser focus on their respective programs but share infrastructure like manufacturing.

Centessa believes that its model will speed up development, reduce costs, and improve success rates. The 10 subsidiaries are Janpix, ApcinteX, ZFactor, Capella Bioscience, Morphogen-IX, Palladio Biosciences, LockBody, Orexia, PearlRiver Bio, and Pega-One. The pipeline is intentionally highly diversified spanning a wide range of therapeutic fields: Oncology, hematology, immunology, inflammation, neuroscience, and rare diseases. The lead product candidate is being developed by Palladio. The drug is called Lixivaptan, which is in Phase 3 of development for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. There are currently only three other drugs in clinical development; however, the company expects every subsidiary to have an asset {S} in clinical development by 2023. Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1.1 billion and trades for around $12.50 a share.

Source: Company Website

Pipeline:

Source: Company Website

Lixivaptan:

Lixivaptan is a selective, oral, small-molecule vasopressin V2 receptor antagonist for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The drug potentially has a differentiated profile over the currently available treatment of tolvaptan. There are over 140,000 patients diagnosed with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease in the United States. The drug is currently being evaluated in an open-label study called ALERT that consists of subjects who previously discontinued tolvaptan due to liver toxicity. The company expects initial safety data from the trial by the end of 2021. Additionally, the company plans on dosing the first subject of the registrational Phase 3 trial ACTION by the first quarter of 2022.

Source: Company Website

SerpinPC:

SerpinPC is a specific inhibitor of activated protein C for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, which means the drug represents a potential "one-size-fits-all" treatment. The drug is being developed by the ApcinteX subsidiary. It's estimated that there are 20,000 people with hemophilia in the United States and roughly 500,000 in the world. Recently, the company announced positive topline data from its proof-of-concept study of SerpinPC in severe hemophilia A and B patients not on prophylaxis. In the highest dose cohort, SerpinPC reduced the self-reported all bleeds annualized bleeding rate by 88% during the last 12 weeks of treatment, compared to the all bleeds ABR prospectively measured during the pre-exposure observation period. The drug was well-tolerated with no sustained elevations in D-dimer. The company will seek to move this program into registrational studies in 2022, launching a global full development plan. Also, in 2022, the company will provide an update for the ongoing Phase 2a open-label extension study.

Source: Company Website

Imgatuzumab:

Imgatuzumab is a next-generation EGFR targeting antibody, with enhanced antibody-derived cell cytotoxicity and antibody-derived cell phagocytosis properties. The drug is initially being explored for the treatment of advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, but the company sees the drug as possessing the potential to target multiple oncology indications. Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma impacts roughly 10,000 people in the United States and 5,000 in Europe. The drug is being developed by the Pega-One subsidiary. The company expects to launch an open-label, single-arm, Phase 2 trial in advanced CSCC by the end of 2021. The first patient should be dosed in the first quarter of 2022.

Source: Company Website

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of Sept. 30, 2021, Centessa Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $575 million. General and administrative expenses for Q3 of 2021 were $12.4 million. Research and Development expenses for Q3 of this year were $25.8 million. Overall, the company had a net loss of $40.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

The company has had sparse coverage since the shares debuted on the markets in spring. On June 22, three firms came out to initiate coverage on the stock. First, Jefferies Financial Group came out with a buy rating and a $35 price target. Next, Morgan Stanley came out with an overweight rating and a $37 price target. The analyst at Morgan Stanley views the company as highly diversified and thinks that the company's lead drug programs represent a billion-dollar-plus opportunity. Finally, Goldman Sachs came out with a buy rating and a $42 price target. Overall, the analyst sees the four clinical assets possessing value-driving catalysts in 2021, twelve preclinical programs that offer optionality, and the potential for more subsidiaries that should strengthen the corporate model.

Verdict:

It's hard to have a small developmental with more potential "shots on goal" than Centassa. The company's net cash is bit over half of its market capitalization as well. Centassa's business model makes a bit like a mini Biotech ETF. The stock is likely to go up or down with sentiment on the biotech sector until the company's potentially vast but early-stage pipeline progresses. As such, if the stock had options available on it, I would probably take a "watch item" position in it via covered call orders. Unfortunately, the shares don't at this time, so I have no investment recommendation on Centassa. I do think this is one I will revisit in the future as trial results start to come out and some clarity on whether the company's approach will work in this space.

Common man's patience will bring him more happiness than common man's power."― Amit Kalantri

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum