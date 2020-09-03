charliepix/iStock via Getty Images

The FDA released a report today stating that it had given MRTP approval to 22nd Century's VLN cigarettes. The authorization allows the company to market its Very Low Nicotine (VLN) cigarettes and to sell them across the US. The company's stock price rallied over 55% on the news. 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) released a statement today that they will begin US distribution within 90 days. In my recent article on the company, I rated it as a hold, but now I change the rating to a strong buy. The news today is the main catalyzing event which the company and investors were patiently anticipating.

FDA MRTP Authorization

The MRTP (modified risk tobacco products) authorization is for 22nd Century Group's VLN King and VLN Menthol products. The company may now advertise its product as one that reduces exposure to nicotine. The company and the FDA have been researching the effects of VLN cigarettes on smokers and found that they are helpful for reducing addiction and may disincentivize the smoker from combustible nicotine dependence over time. For heavy addiction, harm reduction and exposure reduction are common first steps. The VLN products promise 95% reduction in nicotine exposure.

The FDA was clear in its press release that in no way does it approve the usage of combustible tobacco products nor are VLN cigarettes considered healthy or safe. The products may be advertised as containing less nicotine and as helpful in reducing nicotine exposure. The FDA wrote in the release, quoting Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, "We know that three out of four adult smokers want to quit and the data on these products show they can help addicted adult smokers transition away from highly addictive combusted cigarettes."

The goal of the VLN cigarettes is to ultimately reduce dependency of nicotine in the addicted smoker. Nicotine cessation products offer a way to quit combustible tobacco products, but they are not always successful because of the strong hand-to-mouth element of combustible tobacco addiction. The VLN cigarette gives a baby-step to the addict and, based on FDA studies, can cut down on number of cigarettes smoked per day.

The FDA has been open about the idea of mandating that all combustible tobacco products be low nicotine in the future. Other countries have put forth the same forward-looking mindsets about addictive tobacco products and low nicotine mandates. 22nd Century Group has positioned itself to meet this emerging market demand in the US and globally.

Revenue Synergy For 22nd Century Group

Anyone new to the concept of VLN cigarettes might think that all the tobacco giants will instantly have VLNs and then wonder why 22nc Century Group is such a sure bet. Very low nicotine cigarettes are not easy to produce because they require genetically breeding the nicotine levels out of the plant. 22nd Century group is a company which focuses on innovating plant genetics, including nicotine, cannabis, and hops.

22nd Century Group already has its own proprietary VLN tobacco strain, which it has been growing and manufacturing into VLN cigarettes for many years. The company's main revenue source has been the selling of VLN cigarettes to research companies. 22nd Century Group has a manufacturing and distribution system set up in the US for its VLN products.

The company was not authorized to advertise, manufacture, and sell its products in the US until the FDA gave the green light. With today's news, 22nd Century Group will have it products to market within 90 days. It is understood that the company's revenue numbers and overall valuation will begin to increase over 2022 as it brings in a return from its VLN cigarette US launch. The company's recent investor presentation predicts revenue from VLN products to show up in Q1-2022 for global sales. With today's news, we will expect US VLN sales to appear soon thereafter.

The following slide shows the valuation and expectation of 22nd Century Group's three operating segments:

Recent Financial Performance

In Millions of USD* Q3 Sep 2021 Q2 Jun 2021 Q1 Mar 2021 Q4 Dec 2020 Q3 Sep 2020 Total Revenues 7.8 8.4 6.8 7.3 7.3 Cost Of Revenues 7.4 7.8 6.2 6.7 6.9 Gross Profit 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.4 Total Operating Expenses 8 7.2 5.8 6.8 4.4 Operating Income (7.6) (6.6) (5.2) (6.2) (4.0) Earnings From Continuing Operations (9.4) (4.2) (5.0) (6.4) (4.2) Net Income (9.4) (4.2) (5.0) (6.4) (4.2) Basic EPS ($0.06) ($0.03) ($0.03) ($0.05) ($0.03) EBITDA (7.2) (6.3) (4.9) (5.9) (3.7) Cash And Equivalents 1.6 2 1.3 1 1.5 Short Term Investments 53.5 60.3 29.7 21.3 25.3 Total Cash & ST Investments 55.2 62.3 30.9 22.3 26.8 Accounts Receivable 1.2 2.1 2 2.2 1.6 Total Current Assets 62.2 70.7 36.4 28.3 33.1 Total Assets 86.5 97.2 59.7 51.7 57.4 Accounts Payable 1.4 1 1.6 1.1 1.1 Total Current Liabilities 7 9.2 7 7.3 6.5 Total Liabilities 7.4 9.8 7.2 7.6 7.4

The company's revenue has been from the sales of VLN research cigarettes. The market consensus on the company's next revenue report is $11.2 million. The numbers will increase for Q1-2022 because the company will begin to receive proceeds from international sales of VLN cigarettes. By Q2-2022, it is reasonable to expect proceeds from US sales of VLN cigarettes. It is only a guess and there is no current estimate. The company will waste no time bringing its products to the US market and it already has the manufacture and distribution system in place.

The company operates at a net loss of $9.4 million. The company has a large focus on research and development. VLN cigarettes make up the company's core operating segment which is just now coming to fruition. The company's cannabis and hemp segments show promise lately that proceeds will pick up. The company's hops segment is still in the research phase.

With today's FDA authorization, it is expected that the company's financial performance will change. Its main operating segment will begin to show revenue. The company's overall valuation will increase as the new products appear and begin to sell across the US. It is yet to be seen whether 2022 will bring a net income from these operations. The company values the global nicotine market over $800 billion per year, according to the slide from a recent investor presentation.

Stock Market Rally

The stock rallied 58% by midday, hitting $3.48 per share. The company's stock reached an all-time high $6.36 back in April. It has been on a downtrend since August and September. Today's news upped its 1-yr performance to 44%. It is hoped that the new uptrend will continue and that the stock price will go back to its previous all-time high in the $6 channel. Until then, the next obvious stop for the price will be $4 per share. With 36% institutional ownership, the stock experiences high trading momentum and daily movements.

Risk And Investment Strategy

The risks are low for the time-being, but there are some unknowns in the equation. 22nd Century Group will increase in revenue numbers and overall valuation as these new products appear in global and US markets. The FDA decision marks a new beginning in the US tobacco markets as 22nd Century Group will be the first to introduce VLN cigarettes in the US. We are unsure what the initial return will be on the product launch and whether the company will show a net income and free cash flow. Investors should continue to watch closely the company's financial reports and performance.

The breaking news give a buy signal for the company's stock. It is a ground floor opportunity for investors before the company grows into new valuations over 2022. Assuming larger market conditions stay stable, a long-term target for the company should be around $6 per share and a short-term target should be $4 per share. Keep in mind that the stock price has not seen $4 per share since September. If the stock stabilizes at $4 per share, then one may take 33% profits, and if it hits $6 per share in the long-term, then 50% profit potential. Call options at the $4 mark expiring Jan 21, Feb 18, and Apr 14 are still trading at impressive prices. There is the risk that the stock will downtrend with larger market conditions at the start of the new year. The safest bet would be a long-hold strategy.

Conclusion

It has been a long-awaited decision from the FDA for the 22nd Century Group and its investors. With marketing authorization, the company will move forward with distribution and sales of its VLN cigarettes in the US. The company expects revenue from its global distribution of VLN cigarettes in Q1-2022. US sales will appear soon thereafter. The FDA decision marks a new global trend of mandating low nicotine cigarettes and 22nd Century Group is positioned to profit from this emerging mindset. We can expect higher valuations of the company over the next year. I rate the company as a strong buy and recommend that investors consider short- and long-term investment strategies.