Stocks rebounded from a tepid start to the week to rise into record territory as the Santa Rally finally took effect.

Most of the week's economic data releases were in line with estimates, though consumer surveys did surprise to the upside. More important were positive developments around the omicron variant of Covid-19 amid reports that existing vaccines could treat the strain and news of fewer hospitalizations.

At the time of this writing (3 p.m. on Thursday) the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is up about 3.3% week-over-week, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) 2.5% higher and Dow Industrials (DIA) showing gains of 1.9%.

Winners & Losers

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was a major winner this week as Elon Musk completed the 10% sale of shares and there was some good news from Germany about the company's production facility in Brandenburg.

Micron (MU) added about 16% after announcing earnings, with strength seen in other large semiconductor stocks, including Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Carnival Corp (CCL) gained about 16% and other cruise lines rallied amid reports that bookings continued to build despite omicron.

Braze (BRZE) rallied by 21% after the customer engagement platform's first quarterly report as a public company.

Losers included Novavax (NVAX), which was down 16% even after receiving good news from the World Health Organization.

What Caught Our Attention This Week