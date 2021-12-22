kool99/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing companies in the world, currently trading at a $170B Market cap. Throughout its history, the company has created a diversified, trusted product range and established long-run customer relationships while running a Free Cash Flow rich business model. The company's commitment to increasing shareholder value through FCF/Share growth, stock repurchases, dividend distributions and increasing profitability will be examined throughout this analysis.

About Texas Instruments

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company has design, manufacturing and sales operations in more than 30 countries around the world.

Texas Instruments' business model is focused on analog and embedded processing products and built around four sustainable competitive advantages. A strong foundation of manufacturing and technology

A broad portfolio of analog and embedded processing products

The reach of our market channels

Diversity and longevity of our products, markets and customer positions Source: Investor Resources

Over the last decade, Texas Instruments has exhibited impressive overall performance. 10-year Total returns amount to 748.44%, exceeding by far the S&P's 348.39% for the same period. After taking a significant hit from Covid-19 in 2020, recovery has been swift, with the stock reaching new highs ever since. Today's share price of $185 (as of the time this article is written) represents a 2-year 44% growth and a 98% growth from early-2020 lows. Total returns for the last 10 years are displayed in the chart below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Industry

The future of the semiconductor industry is promising, and Texas Instruments has long been established as a key player covering a significant market share. The United States claims 46% of the market share for global sales of semiconductors, while TXN is among the top five industry leaders, ranked fourth overall with a 113B Market share. Source: irds.ieee.org

According to PwC's research, the future of the industry lies in product customization. It is no longer about the best possible performance at the lowest price, but rather about building chips exclusively designed for very specific applications. Texas Instruments' extensive product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities will be the catalyst to capture this swiftly forming industry trend. Flexibility that allows for substantial customer interaction is also a beneficial factor that TXN possesses.

The global semiconductor market is expected to grow by 17.3% in 2021 versus 10.8% in the previous calendar year, according to research firm IDC. According to the same research, a balance in terms of capacity is expected at the end of 2022 when a slowdown in growth is likely.

A great resource for investors looking for a more thorough analysis of the semiconductor industry that I suggest is a recent article by SA contributor Kennan Mell.

Examining The Financials

Throughout Texas Instruments' financial reports and investor resources, the firm's management reiterates that their main objective is to maximize Free Cash Flow growth per share. While revenue has been stagnant for many years now, the company has employed many different tools to achieve that goal and deliver value to shareholders. To that end, TXN has been successful, since FCF/Share has seen exponential growth since 2004, as shown in the graph below. FCF per share has grown at a 12% rate compounded annually over the last 15 years.

Source: Investor Resources

Since revenue has stayed relatively flat during the course of the last decade, Texas Instruments' management has found that their FCF/Share growth objective can be attained through margin expansion, reduction of weighted average shares outstanding and strategic capital allocation. In terms of margin growth, the company has done an excellent job expanding both its gross and net margin from the already elevated levels it stood at, 10 years ago. At the end of 2020, Gross margin stood at 64.10%, 20% higher than where it was in 2010. Net income margin growth impresses even more. Currently, net margin stands at all-time high levels of around 38.50%. Shares outstanding have also seen a significant reduction over the past decade, dropping from 1.2 billion in 2010 to 920 million today (a 33% 10-year reduction).

Source: Tikr.com

The third key factor for the effectiveness of TXN's business model has been the strategic and disciplined allocation of capital. This trickles down to capital spent on R&D projects, investing in PP&E and managing debt and interest payments. The company maintains relatively low debt levels and therefore a lower risk profile. For reference, throughout the past decade, the company's liquid assets have widely exceeded the amounts of Long-term debt. Low leverage and effective asset deployment have resulted in impressive Returns on Capital (ROE) and Returns on Assets (ROA). Short-term liquidity is a non-issue for Texas Instruments. Current and Quick ratios stand at 5.63 and 4.76, offering investors ample confidence. TXN's management definitely deserves a lot of praise for being able to deliver returns at those levels while employing low amounts of leverage, especially in a company that faces stagnant top-line growth.

Source: Tikr.com

While the effective business model the company runs, is responsible for the impressive profitability metrics, Texas Instruments, sooner or later, will have to address revenue growth. Whether organic or through acquisitions, Sales expansion will be key to maintaining a sizable market share, in a semiconductor industry that, especially over the last few years, has invited fierce international and domestic competition. TXN's FCF generation as a % of revenue is higher than almost 90% of S&P 500 companies, while cash returns as a % of revenue measure even better compared to America's 500 biggest companies, higher than 97% of them. That is highlighted to point that even if a small revenue increase is achieved in the next few years, Texas instruments will develop into a much more attractive investment opportunity.

Fortunately for investors, Revenue expansion is what is forecasted for the near future. In 2021, Revenue is expected to grow at an unprecedented 23.95% rate followed by mid-single-digit growth in 2022 and 2023. Of course, given the company's great profitability profile, Earnings are almost certain to follow a very similar, uphill trajectory.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors should expect higher returns if these projections hold, as TXN will have increasing cash piles available to distribute. Price appreciation is also likely, although much of this forecasted growth has been already priced in, during the stock extensive run-up since the 2nd quarter of 2020. Dividend distributions (discussed more thoroughly below) are also likely to experience accelerated growth.

Dividend Growth Outlook

Dividend payments are arguably TXN's favorite means of rewarding investors if we consider the convincing history of distributions and increases the company displays. Currently offering a respectable FWD 2.47% yield (almost double the S&P's 1.30%), TXN has a significant head start from its industry counterparts. Texas Instruments has been paying dividends for 32 consecutive years, while uninterrupted distribution growth dates back 16 years, earning the company an A+ score for dividend growth and an A score for consistency from Seeking Alpha. For the trailing 3,5 and 10-year periods dividends have grown at CAGRs of 16.98%, 20.75% and 22.35% respectively, widely beating sector averages for the same periods of 7.72%, 9.42% and 10.81%. The company maintains a 60% payout ratio. Seeking Alpha assigns an A safety score for TXN's distributions, implying that investors have very little to worry about, at least for the next few years.

Analyst estimates also provide a positive outlook for the near term. Dividends per share are expected to reach $4.19 in 2021, a 13% YoY increase from 2020's $3.72 dividend per share. From 2021 up until the end of 2023 income distributions are forecasted to grow at a healthy 12% CAGR. Historic and Estimated dividend payments are available in the graph below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

After highlighting the effectiveness of TXN's business model, the attractiveness of its dividend growth record and the near-term optimistic analyst outlook, I will turn to valuation to determine whether the stock offers an attractive entry point for investors at current price levels. While mostly in-line with S&P 500 averages earnings and cash flow multiples have been standing somewhat higher than the stock's 10-year averages. The recent retreat, however, should make more investors confident that currently, the stock is by no means significantly overvalued. A 9.9x Price/Sales, however, hints that the stock remains a bit pricey.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Texas Instruments is a well-run business in a growing industry that has become a key component of the world's economy, delivering semiconductors for almost every device or machine with electronic capabilities. Revenue growth will be a catalyst for stock price appreciation for a company that is otherwise a very attractive investment opportunity for its commitment to Free Cash Flow generation, dividend growth and healthy financial outlook. Although valuation multiples cause some hesitation, I would have to rate TXN as a buy.