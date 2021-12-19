These days, if asked to name the most desired qualities of a dream portfolio, many an investor would probably give the following:
Sustained growth that defies business cycles is the holy grail for any investor. In principle, growth and value investing are joined at the hip, as Warren Buffett quipped. In practice, if you look for it hard enough, you are supposed to chance upon a growing business that is being sold off in the stock market. I will buy a secular grower on the cheap every time I bump into one.
Margin of safety is the final guard against our imperfect cognitive faculty. Although many of us hate to admit it, we were wrong countless times before, we will be making more mistakes in the future, and we're probably doing dumb things right now. Demanding a sizable margin of safety on the way in ensures we won't suffer from a disastrous loss if it turns out we have made a bad call on the stock. Furthermore, the initial gains that often result from a reversion to the intrinsic value tend to firm up the conviction to the investment idea so that we won't be scared into selling a winning investment too early, so that we may pile on it upon dips.
Carbon neutrality seems to have become the defining Zeitgeist of our time, although existing technology still cannot facilitate a quick abandonment of hydrocarbons, unless we are willing to go back to the stone age. For the time being, we need to strike a balance between greenhouse gas reduction and reliance on hydrocarbons, as I discussed in a previous article.
Inflation is more of a recent annoyance. After having pointed a finger at COVID for disrupting the supply chain, accused OPEC+ of market manipulation, and criticized oil companies for gasoline price gouging, politicians are now in favor of retiring the word "transitory" in characterizing surging prices at the pumps and on the shelves. For investors, we may want to rotate at least part of our portfolio into businesses that are supposed to be the least impacted by appreciating prices of input factors.
Below, I present a strategy that appears to offer a wonderful blend of all four qualities listed above, in the form of - so to speak - a do-it-yourself ETF. I will call it the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF. Here, TNRH stands for The Natural Resources Hub.
The TNRH carbon-neutral ETF is composed of three compartments, i.e., deeply-undervalued growth stocks, a carbon-neutral investment vehicle, and stocks that are resistant to inflation.
I follow the investment criteria outlined in a recent interview to pick deeply-undervalued, growth-potent stocks. And I choose to focus on the veritable value depressions at the present time, i.e., oil and gas, and mining.
To hedge the social risk inherent in oil and gas-producing Earthstone and Karoon, I introduce KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) into the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF.
With regard to resisting inflation, you can hardly find a better business model than the one used by the royalty companies.
Because it claims its cut - the royalty - before any operating costs bite off the miner's revenue, a royalty firm shields its income from inflation, as long as the mine is operating.
It's widely known royalty firms grow by acquiring additional royalty interests from mining companies. However, the perpetual exploration optionality that comes with a royalty interest is the magic sauce that quietly delivers growth in royalty income at zero cost to the royalty company.
I assign a 25% weight to each of Earthstone and Karoon, a 33.33% weight to KRBN, and 4.17% weight to each of Ivanhoe, Meridian, Franco-Nevada, and Star Royalties (Fig. 1).
The carbon molecules extracted by Earthstone and Karoon are supposed to be offset by the carbon credits of KRBN, as well as by the green metals of the mining concerns. The royalty stocks, on the other hand, add an element of inflation protection.
Fig. 1. A pie chart illustrating the composition of the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub.
Fig. 2 shows the diverse performance of each of these seven components, while Fig. 3 shows that of the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF, which returned 80.90% year-to-date in 2021. The TNRH carbon-neutral ETF seems to have successfully removed volatility as seen in the individual components.
Fig. 2. The stock chart of Earthstone, Karoon, KRBN, Ivanhoe, Meridian, Franco Nevada, and Star Royalties in percentage changes, from barchart.
Fig. 3. The TNRH carbon-neutral ETF year to date, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub.
Although I do not guarantee future returns, I do expect the momentum of the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF as seen in the past year to continue into the foreseeable future, given the excellent growth prospect of and relatively-low idiosyncratic risk in each of the components, and considering the hedging effect existent among them.
I'd love to hear your thoughts...
The Natural Resources Hub is the one-stop solution for helping you take advantage of the commodity supercycle. My unique ability to uncover one after another hidden-gem commodity idea will continue to deliver consistently-high rate of return for Members at low risk.
Many of you expressed an interest in joining The Natural Resources Hub. We are going to raise the subscription rates in a couple of weeks to reflect our expanded coverage and toolkit. Click HERE to sign up for a free trial to lock in the low rate, before the forthcoming price hike.
This article was written by
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
Some abridged samples of my writings are published here, while 4X as many unabridged articles are posted without delay at TNRH, a popular Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, where you also find:
(1) a stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas,
(2) live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation,
(3) various tools to aid your investment decision making,
(4) trade alerts and multiple thematic weekly newsletters and
(5) a community of investors to bounce off ideas and share information with.
Sign up HERE today to benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research and the TNRH platform right away!
* * *
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNV, KRBN, STRRF, MRRDF, IVPAF, ESTE, KRNGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (10)