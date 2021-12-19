NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Why the do-it-yourself ETF?

These days, if asked to name the most desired qualities of a dream portfolio, many an investor would probably give the following:

secular growth;

margin of safety;

carbon neutrality; and

inflation resistance.

Sustained growth that defies business cycles is the holy grail for any investor. In principle, growth and value investing are joined at the hip, as Warren Buffett quipped. In practice, if you look for it hard enough, you are supposed to chance upon a growing business that is being sold off in the stock market. I will buy a secular grower on the cheap every time I bump into one.

Margin of safety is the final guard against our imperfect cognitive faculty. Although many of us hate to admit it, we were wrong countless times before, we will be making more mistakes in the future, and we're probably doing dumb things right now. Demanding a sizable margin of safety on the way in ensures we won't suffer from a disastrous loss if it turns out we have made a bad call on the stock. Furthermore, the initial gains that often result from a reversion to the intrinsic value tend to firm up the conviction to the investment idea so that we won't be scared into selling a winning investment too early, so that we may pile on it upon dips.

Carbon neutrality seems to have become the defining Zeitgeist of our time, although existing technology still cannot facilitate a quick abandonment of hydrocarbons, unless we are willing to go back to the stone age. For the time being, we need to strike a balance between greenhouse gas reduction and reliance on hydrocarbons, as I discussed in a previous article.

Inflation is more of a recent annoyance. After having pointed a finger at COVID for disrupting the supply chain, accused OPEC+ of market manipulation, and criticized oil companies for gasoline price gouging, politicians are now in favor of retiring the word "transitory" in characterizing surging prices at the pumps and on the shelves. For investors, we may want to rotate at least part of our portfolio into businesses that are supposed to be the least impacted by appreciating prices of input factors.

Below, I present a strategy that appears to offer a wonderful blend of all four qualities listed above, in the form of - so to speak - a do-it-yourself ETF. I will call it the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF. Here, TNRH stands for The Natural Resources Hub.

Portfolio construction

The TNRH carbon-neutral ETF is composed of three compartments, i.e., deeply-undervalued growth stocks, a carbon-neutral investment vehicle, and stocks that are resistant to inflation.

Four undervalued, growth-potent stocks

I follow the investment criteria outlined in a recent interview to pick deeply-undervalued, growth-potent stocks. And I choose to focus on the veritable value depressions at the present time, i.e., oil and gas, and mining.

I pick two stocks from the oil patch, namely, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) and Karoon Energy (OTCPK:KRNGF). I like non-European, small-cap, growth-oriented producers that are not going to be lambasted or punished for pursuing production growth. I prefer them over large-cap companies, the management of which has to spend a large part of its time on apologizing for producing hydrocarbons, and its capital on virtue-signaling ventures. I favor low jurisdictional risk in Texas to which Earthstone is exposed, and deepwater Brazil, where Karoon operates. These two companies have a low-cost structure. Earthstone delivers rapid growth through roll-up in the Permian Basin, a strategy perfectly executed by the management, while Karoon has largely de-risked its growth runway for the next five years. Importantly, both stocks are undervalued relative to their assets, production, and growth prospect.

I choose two stocks from the mining sector, i.e., copper producer-PGM and zinc developer Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) and copper-gold explorer Meridian Mining (OTCQB:MRRDF). Copper is a green metal that has ubiquitous use in the age of renewables. As for Ivanhoe, many investors know of the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine and its high-visibility growth profile, but the market is yet to give enough credit to the enormous potential hidden in the adjacent Western Foreland project, in the Platreef PGM project in South Africa, and in the Kipushi zinc project also in DR Congo, which I explained in a previous piece. Meridian has generated a lot of excitement over the past year but investors only saw the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the full potential of the expansive Cabaçal land package in Brazil - a mining camp that hosts a 30km volcanogenic massive sulfide (or VMS) trend.

Carbon credit

To hedge the social risk inherent in oil and gas-producing Earthstone and Karoon, I introduce KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) into the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF.

Inflation protection

With regard to resisting inflation, you can hardly find a better business model than the one used by the royalty companies.

Because it claims its cut - the royalty - before any operating costs bite off the miner's revenue, a royalty firm shields its income from inflation, as long as the mine is operating.

It's widely known royalty firms grow by acquiring additional royalty interests from mining companies. However, the perpetual exploration optionality that comes with a royalty interest is the magic sauce that quietly delivers growth in royalty income at zero cost to the royalty company.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) is the leader in the royalty space, with a diversified portfolio of royalty interests. It is a long-term compounder across economical cycles. Some may prefer Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) over Franco-Nevada but the former has a higher beta than the latter.

Franco-Nevada generates ~17% of its revenue from oil and gas, which is being offset by the carbon offset credits originated by Green Star Royalties, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF). Meanwhile, Star Royalties' burgeoning growth can spice up Franco Nevada's pace of mature growth, which I discussed in a recent write-up.

TNRH carbon-neutral ETF

I assign a 25% weight to each of Earthstone and Karoon, a 33.33% weight to KRBN, and 4.17% weight to each of Ivanhoe, Meridian, Franco-Nevada, and Star Royalties (Fig. 1).

The carbon molecules extracted by Earthstone and Karoon are supposed to be offset by the carbon credits of KRBN, as well as by the green metals of the mining concerns. The royalty stocks, on the other hand, add an element of inflation protection.

Fig. 1. A pie chart illustrating the composition of the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub.

Year-to-date performance

Fig. 2 shows the diverse performance of each of these seven components, while Fig. 3 shows that of the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF, which returned 80.90% year-to-date in 2021. The TNRH carbon-neutral ETF seems to have successfully removed volatility as seen in the individual components.

Fig. 2. The stock chart of Earthstone, Karoon, KRBN, Ivanhoe, Meridian, Franco Nevada, and Star Royalties in percentage changes, from barchart.

Fig. 3. The TNRH carbon-neutral ETF year to date, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub.

Looking ahead at 2022...

Although I do not guarantee future returns, I do expect the momentum of the TNRH carbon-neutral ETF as seen in the past year to continue into the foreseeable future, given the excellent growth prospect of and relatively-low idiosyncratic risk in each of the components, and considering the hedging effect existent among them.

I'd love to hear your thoughts...