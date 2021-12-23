anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in a U.S. IPO that priced its shares at $18.00.

The firm provides a range of mortgage loan origination and consumer loan financial services in the United States.

RKT is seeking to focus on diversifying revenue streams, but that continued diversification will take time.

My near-term outlook at its current price of around $15.25 is Neutral until we see further evidence of growth of other revenue streams.

Company

Detroit, Michigan-based Rocket was founded as Quicken Loans and has rebranded to Rocket Loans (and various permutations for other service offerings).

Management is headed by Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert and CEO Jay Farner who has been with the firm since 1996.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Rocket Homes & Mortgage - Home search and financing

Amrock - Title insurance and related services

Rocket Auto - Auto sales facilitation

Rocket Loans - Personal, unsecured loans

Lendesk - Canada

Edison Financial - Canada

Core Digital Media - Social and display lead generator

The firm acquires customers through a range of online and offline lead generation activities as well as through partners.

RKT is active in offline advertising at major sporting events in sports such as basketball, golf, and football.

Market

According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for digital lending is forecast to reach $11.6 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a desire by younger demographic consumers to utilize faster and more transparent online processes along with the lower processing cost to lenders.

Also, the market may be slowed somewhat by security issues related to new functionality development.

RKT’s Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has dropped precipitously in recent quarters:

Operating income by quarter has dropped sharply in a similar trajectory:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been uneven over the past five quarters:

(Source data for above financial charts)

In the past 12 months, RKT’s stock price has dropped 27.7 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 26.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source)

Valuation Metrics For Rocket

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $29,400,000,000 Enterprise Value $32,060,000,000 Price / Sales 0.13 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.09 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 3.65 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $6,610,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 17.33% Earnings Per Share $1.21

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant smaller partial public comparable to RKT would be LendingTree (TREE); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric LendingTree (TREE) Rocket Companies (RKT) Variance Price / Sales 1.54 0.13 -91.6% Enterprise Value / Sales 2.05 2.09 2.0% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 40.78 3.65 -91.0% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $45,380,000 $6,610,000,000 14465.9% Revenue Growth Rate 12.7% 17.3% 36.5%

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On RKT

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted a partnership with Salesforce that will open its mortgage technology stack and processing to third-party financial institutions using the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud system.

This service is what CEO Jay Farner calls "Mortgage-as-a-Service" and it promises to provide increasing consumer lending services through the firm’s platform over time.

Notably, the company "saw strong growth" in Q3 in its direct-to-consumer [DTC] channel and management will be directing more resources in this direction likely due to potentially higher profit margin results and closer consumer relationships.

Also, RKT plans to officially launch its solar program and additional new product types via in-house development or through acquisition opportunities.

The biggest acquisition since the earnings call in this regard is an announced deal for Truebill, which helps consumers with budgeting, subscription management, bill pay and bill savings services in a single app or website.

The value of this acquisition will be, in part, to keep non-mortgage customers engaged in the Rocket system and provide data to Rocket on consumer needs for its other products and services.

As to its financial results, management took pains to compare its current results over a two-year backdrop, since 2020 was an anomalous year and also made for difficult year-over-year comparisons.

The firm is really seeking to expand and diversify its offerings to a greater degree in new homes, auto, personal loans and solar businesses.

Regarding valuation, RKT is currently valued at roughly the same EV / Sales multiple as LendingTree, even though RKT is a much larger firm and has grown topline revenue at a higher rate of growth over the last 12 months.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook would be a continued reduction in mortgage loan refinance volume and potentially higher interest rates, although I believe higher rate fears are overblown since the Federal Reserve has little real leeway in raising rates on a heavily indebted U.S. and global economy which is highly sensitive to higher rates.

In effect, RKT has been punished for unfavorable comparisons to 2020’s enormous growth and valuation has come back to earth, while the firm continues to focus on growing its various non-mortgage revenue streams.

The big question is how much and how fast those other revenue streams can ramp up to make a significant dent in the drop off of mortgage loan refi activity.

I’m of the opinion that these service ramps will take time, so I’m in no rush to buy RKT at its current level.

My outlook at its current price of around $15.25 is Neutral.