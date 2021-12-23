Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Wytec International

Wytec International (NASDAQ:WYTC) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides 5G small cell and LTE technology telephone and data products and services.

WYTC is currently very tiny in size and has produced contracting revenue and high losses relative to its revenue.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company And Technology

San Antonio, Texas-based Wytec was founded to develop small cell technology as part of phone network coverage deployments in the U.S.

Management is headed by President, Chairman, CEO and CFO William H. Gray, who has been with the firm since November 2021, was previously secretary of CCI and has more than 19 years' experience in the wide-area networking industry.

The company’s primary offerings include:

SmartDAS - LTE branded service

LPN-16 - data transmission technology

Wytec has received about $22 million in equity investment from investors.

Wytec Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers among private and public entities seeking enhanced wireless technology performance and coverage.

Wytec intends to offer its technology and capabilities to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in the cable industry to enable them to pursue cellular service add-ons to their mature cable offerings.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have varied, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 376.8% 2020 213.5% 2019 679.3%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 0.0 2020 0.3

Wytec’s Market And Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for small cell 5G network products and services was an estimated $310.8 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach $30.8 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 77.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an ever-increasing demand for fast mobile data connectivity and a need by mobile operators to increase their network densification efforts.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future demand for small cell 5G networking products and services through 2027:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Major Internet service providers

Small cell equipment vendors

Tower site access providers

Wytec International Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and lower gross margin

Lower operating losses

Continued cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 392,375 -11.7% 2020 $ 1,077,030 165.6% 2019 $ 405,468 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 61,642 -26.0% 2020 $ 285,176 53.0% 2019 $ 186,376 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 15.71% 2020 26.48% 2019 45.97% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (1,504,663) -383.5% 2020 $ (2,106,320) -195.6% 2019 $ (2,708,753) -668.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (1,422,987) -362.7% 2020 $ (2,022,495) -515.4% 2019 $ (2,853,381) -727.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (1,309,259) 2020 $ (1,660,419) 2019 $ (2,620,130) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of September 30, 2021, Wytec had $163,079 in cash and $2.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($1.6 million).

Wytec International IPO Details

Wytec intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds received from this offering to fund marketing efforts, to hire additional personnel particularly employees to process RFPs and a portion of the proceeds for further development of Wytec’s patented LPN-16 Small Cell technology. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses. However, we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisitions or investments. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party 'to any material legal or administrative proceedings.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About Wytec’s IPO

WYTC is seeking public investment capital to fund its continued R&D efforts and commercial expansion initiatives.

The company’s financials show reduced topline revenue, contracting gross profit and lower gross margin, reduced operating losses but continued cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($1.6 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has fluctuated; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped to 0.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing small cell 5G technology is large and expected to grow at a very high rate of growth over the coming years as mobile network operators transition from 4G systems to 5G systems in phases.

EF Hutton is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (12.1%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The firm is currently very tiny in size and has produced contracting revenue and high losses relative to its revenue.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.