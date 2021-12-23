ehrlif/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Enbridge (NYSE: NYSE:ENB) is a more than $75 billion Canadian oil company with a more than 7% dividend yield that's dropped more than 13% from its 52-week high. The company is focused on developing its existing assets and building up a new renewable energy portfolio. The company's unique portfolio will enable substantial shareholder rewards.

Enbridge Financial Highlights

Enbridge has an impressive financial portfolio it's focused on building up.

Enbridge Financial Highlights - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge is guiding for adjusted EBITDA to grow from $14.1 billion in 2021 to $15.3 billion in 2022, almost 9% growth. The company expects this to turn into DCF per share from $4.85 in 2021 to $5.35 in 2022, or just over 10% DCF growth. The company is focused on continued dividend strength from $3.34 in 2021 to $3.44 in 2022.

That new dividend is a yield of just over 9%. That alone forms the basis for significant long-term shareholder returns. The company is slowing down its capital program significantly after a recent investment. It places $10 billion in service in 2021. From 2022-2024 it's investing $9 billion (with $4 billion put into service by 2022).

The company's new investment growth comes with $6 billion in 2022 capacity for the company. That'll enable the company to drive even more significant shareholder rewards.

Enbridge Capital Spending and Footprint

Enbridge is focused on continuing to grow its capital spending and improving its footprint.

Enbridge Capital Spending - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge announced its $17 billion 2021 capital program and placed $10 billion in service. The company has $2 billion in new projects for a $9+ billion 2022+ capital program. Driving post-2024 growth the company sees up to $6 billion / year of organic growth potential for the company across a substantial variety of avenues.

The company's gas transmission system through capital expansions, modernization, and LNG exports could add up to $2 billion/year. These all improve the capital of the overall system. In gas distribution, where demand is expected to remain high for long, the company is focused on modernization and expansion to the tune of $1.5 billion/year.

For liquids (oil) the company is focused on most of the same things, optimizations and efficient expansions up to $1 billion/year. Lastly is the company's growing renewable business which can support another $1 billion/year. The company is focused on primarily offshore wind along with onshore behind and in front of the meter.

Enbridge Capital Footprint - Enbridge Investor Presentation

This capital footprint is incredibly well diversified. The gas distribution network is ~2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas delivered to 3.8 million customers. Gas transition is 20% of natural gas consumed in the US and 10% of LNG exports. This massive distributed portfolio of assets is essential to the standard of living of tens of millions of people throughout the continent.

The company's liquids portfolio contains 25% of North America crude oil transported and exported. Most of it is exported outside of the United States, but this impressive portfolio is worth paying close attention to. In power, the company has 1.8 gigawatts of contracted renewable energy. This power is an essential part of the company's business and growth.

Enbridge Capital Allocation Framework

Enbridge's capital allocation framework is expected to support additional growth for the company.

Enbridge Capital Allocation - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge sees strong financials in 2022e with $11 billion in DCF. That's a 14.5% DCF yield and a 9% EV yield. The company has $52 billion in debt with is utilizing up that cash. The company's interest yield is 3.7%, showing it feels it can take advantage of debt without augmenting its expenses too much. However, if yields go up it might be forced to take a look at its debt.

That leaves the company with $4 billion it can use with capital growth. The company also expects it can reasonably add ~$2 billion in annual debt capacity leading to ~$5-6 billion in investable capacity. This is ~7% of the market cap in growth which with available investment opportunities will lead to growing cash flow.

Enbridge Risk

Enbridge's risk is the company's significant capital spending including utilizing debt to do so. The company has numerous opportunities available including in renewables, however, there's a financial risk with the debt where the spending needs to pan out. That's a risk that shareholders should pay close attention to.

Conclusion

Enbridge has a unique portfolio of assets and a continued focus on shareholder returns. The company has a high single-digit dividend yield with a 65% payout ratio. The company has $11 billion in annual DCF and is spending $7 billion on annual dividends. With the $4 billion left, plus $1-2 billion in debt capacity, the company sees $5-6 billion in annual growth spending.

Going forward, the company plans to utilize its manageable debt load and continue investing. Across all of its assets, it sees a significant number of opportunities. Those opportunities will enable the company to continue generating double-digit returns for the long run making the company a valuable investment.