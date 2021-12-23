GoShiva/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) rollercoaster year will end unhappily for the company in 2021, with a rejection of its Alzheimer's therapy Aduhelm by the European Medicines Agency, and the departure of Al Sandrock, who led the development of the drug.

But investors should not necessarily be despairing - 2022 will be pivotal for Aduhelm and there may be more good news than bad, although expectations on sales volumes should be tempered.

Nevertheless, Biogen stock looks a decent buy prospect heading into 2022, and in this article I try to outline some of the reasons why. I can see ~50% upside if the year begins with good news on national reimbursement of Aduhelm.

The Aduhelm Question

Twelve months ago, if you had told Biogen investors that in 2021 the pharma would secure an approval for its Alzheimer's therapy Aduhelm, but also that it's share price would be lower than at the start of the year, it's doubtful that any would have believed you.

That's precisely what has played out this year, however - Biogen stock traded at a price of $242 in early January, and currently trades at $233.

In June, Aduhelm was cleared by the FDA for commercialisation, despite an FDA Advisory Committee voting 10-0 against its approval. I covered the reasons for this is some detail at the time in a June post for Seeking Alpha.

Shortly before and after the FDA's decision in June, analysts were forecasting for sales of Aduhelm in the double-digit billions based on a list price of ~$50k per annum, and a population of ~5.8m patients with Alzheimer's in the US - making a theoretical addressable market of $325bn.

With the costs of infusion, and regular brain scans to guard against amyloid-related imaging abnormalities ("ARIA"), which can cause brain swelling, one year of Aduhelm therapy was expected to cost ~$100k.

It wasn't even uncommon to hear talk of a $50bn per annum selling drug, and the 55% uplift in Biogen's share price that Aduhelm's approval triggered - from $266 per share, to $414, certainly backed up the view that the drug would make mega-blockbuster sales and Biogen's profits (and share price) would soar.

In another Seeking Alpha post in June I took a more modest view, pointing out that Biogen shares profits on all Aduhelm sales 55/45 with its partner, the Japanese Pharma Eisai, and also pays royalties to Swiss based Neurimmune, from whom it acquired the therapy Aducanumab, now marketed as Aduhelm.

I also suggested sales would be further restricted by practical concerns such as infusion centre availability, manufacturing capacity, and most importantly of all, reimbursement rulings.

It's no secret that the approval of Aduhelm and Biogen's subsequent efforts to market and sell the drug have been fraught with controversy due to the drug's inconclusive trial results.

Aduhelm is just about proven to reduce levels of amyloid beta - thought to be either a cause or symptom of Alzheimer's - but the jury is still out on whether it's able to slow cognitive decline. Given the safety concerns, is it really right for physicians to prescribe the drug?

In fairness to Biogen, the company appears to have been listening to the criticism from outside - or, cynics might argue, had no choice but to listen owing to exceptionally low sales - just $300k - of Aduhelm in Q321.

Biogen has now cut the price of Aduhelm in half, to $28k per annum, and envisages that 50k patients will undergo therapy with the drug in 2022 - implying revenues of ~$1.4bn in FY22, about 50% of which will be kept by Biogen - so much for a mega-blockbuster!

In truth, however, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") has a major decision to make in January, as I discussed in another recent post on the state of Alzheimer's drug development on whether to reimburse for Aduhelm at a national level.

At the local level, Medicare Administrator Contractors ("MACS") are unwilling to offer reimbursement deals for Aduhelm owing to the controversy surrounding the drug, so everything rests on whether a nationwide determination can be made.

Biogen may have halved the price of Aduhelm in order to try to secure the national coverage decision - the CMS is expected to make an initial decision in January 2022, and to confirm that decision in April.

Ultimately, the decision made by CMS won't just affect Aduhelm, but all future Alzheimer's therapies that are approved by the FDA on the basis of their ability to reduce levels of Amyloid beta in the brain - and there are several such therapies in late stage trials.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has filed for accelerated approval of Donanemab, and hopes to complete a trial comparing Donanemab directly to Aduhelm before the end of next year. Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) is also developing a therapy targeting amyloid beta, Gantenerumab, with pivotal trial results due next year.

Biogen itself has begun Phase 2 trials for a new therapy - BAN2401, or Lecanemab, which could become a long term successor to Aduhelm. Meanwhile, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has opted into development of a therapy developed by the biotech Prothena (PRTA) targeting Alzheimer's - this time tau tangles rather than amyloid beta, another potential but unproven approach to treating the disease.

In another effort to accelerate the use of Aduhelm and build trust with physicians and the CMS, Biogen has already submitted Phase 4 post-marketing study protocols to the FDA in the hope of initiating the study by March next year. The agency insisted upon the study when approving Aduhelm, although it gave Biogen nine years to complete it.

The Aduhelm Catalysts That Will Affect Biogen's Share Price - and Revised Peak Sales No Higher Than $5bn p.a

What does all this mean for Biogen, Aduhelm, and the share price for 2022? To my mind, it shows that, although Biogen has lost countless PR battles since the approval of Aduhelm, and slashed its list price by half, the company is still determined to win the war.

It seems likely that the CMS will make a positive National Coverage Decision in January - 10 of the past 12 drugs to have faced such a decision have received positive news - which will come as a major boost for Biogen, and surely deliver some share price upside.

However, sales volumes of Aduhelm in 2022 - even if that decision is positive (and nothing should be taken for granted where Aduhelm is concerned) are unlikely to exceed $1.5bn, as discussed above, and long term, it's questionable if Aduhelm will ever become the $9 - $10bn peak seller that's around analysts' current consensus.

That's because both Eli Lilly and Roche could have Alzheimer's drugs on the market by the beginning of 2023, which would eat into Aduhelm's market share, and there may be more therapies to come that merit approval - from the likes of Prothena, Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Cassava Sciences (SAVA), and others besides.

Even Biogen may have a new drug on the market before the end of 2023, which all suggests that the market may have been misguided in its interpretation of the FDA's approval of Aduhelm.

By making the decision to approve the drug, the FDA was not handing Biogen an opportunity to make double-digit billion sales unchallenged in the Alzheimer's market - what it was actually doing was indicating that it supported the thesis that reducing amyloid beta levels in the brains of Alzheimer's patients resulted in the slowing of cognitive decline.

That has opened the floodgates not just for Biogen and Aduhelm but also for any biotech or pharma that can show such a correlation in clinical trials. In my view, Aduhelm remains in the box seat, since whatever you may think of its ENGAGE and ENHANCE trials, they remain the most comprehensive ever completed in Alzheimer's, and Biogen genuinely seems to believe that the more data from those trials that is released, plus data from its upcoming Phase 4 trial, the more physicians will see the benefit of prescribing the drug.

Safety - namely the management of ARIA - would be my biggest concern around Aduhelm going forward - if the drug proves too dangerous it could and should be taken off the market completely.

Studies are being completed - a recent investigation revealed that 41% of patients in the high dose cohort of the Phase 3 trials developed ARIA - that ought to help with patients' selection.

In summary, Biogen has a substantial task on its hands making a success out of Aduhelm - it must present a strong safety profile, be affordable, and effective, and it must qualify for reimbursement.

The jury is still out on all of these counts, but 2022 will provide answers to many of these questions, beginning in January with the CMS ruling.

I personally do not believe that Aduhelm is likely to ever achieve the sales volumes in the double-digit billions that analysts had forecast, owing to the drop in the list price, the smaller patient sizes being targeted on account of safety issues, and the advent of other therapies with a similar mechanism of action, and the long-term promise of other approaches such as those being developed by e.g. Cassava, Anavex, and Biogen itself.

As such I'm halving my own revenue forecasts for the drug outlined in previous posts, and projecting peak sales of no more than ~$5bn, to be achieved in 2026 - and perhaps even shared with Lecanemab, should the newer therapy be approved.

Biogen Remains A Highly Profitable Company and I Still Expect Share Price to Rise

Aduhelm has long been thought to be key to Biogen's fortunes owing to the long-term decline in revenues of its best selling asset Tecfidera, indicated for Multiple Sclerosis, which is due to generic competition.

Indeed, Biogen has forecast for total revenues of $10.8 - $10.9bn in FY21 - down ~20% from 2020's $13.5bn of revenues - which seems disappointing, but it should not be forgotten that the Pharma is still phenomenally profitable.

The forecast Non-GAAP, diluted EPS for 2021 is $18.85 - $19.35, which at the midpoint works out at a forward price to earnings ratio of ~12x - pretty impressive for any company, and implying stock price upside potential. The price to sales ratio is also very favourable, despite the year-on-year decrease in sales volumes - coming in at ~3x (Biogen's current market cap is $34.3bn).

Biogen's net profit margin is likely to remain >25% this year on a non-GAAP basis, and the company spent $750m on share repurchases in Q321 alone. There's no dividend, so share price accretion is the only ROI investors owing Biogen stock can hope for, but personally I can see that happening in 2022.

I have laid out how I calculate a target share price for Biogen using discounted cash flow analysis in previous articles, and even having adjusted for ~$5bn in peak Aduhelm sales by 2026, and much lower figures in the prior years, the outlook for the company looks positive, in my view.

Sales forecasts for Biogen - next five years. Source: my table, using my assumptions plus management guidance.

Income statement forecasts for Biogen. Source: my table, using my assumptions plus management guidance.

I have kept my forecasts for Biogen's currently marketed drugs as before, only changing my projected Aduhelm revenues, and not taking into account any fresh approvals.

There may still be hope for depression treatment Zuranolone, however, being developed in collaboration with Sage Therapeutics, for approval in Major Depressive Disease ("MDD"), which has blockbuster potential, and perhaps too for Tofersen, an ALS drug jointly developed with Ionis, which failed Phase 3 trials, but could still earn ~$300m per annum if approved in a smaller subset of patients with specific genetic mutations.

Turing to the DCF and Ebitda multiple analysis, I lay out my workings below.

DCF / EBITDA multiple price target for Biogen shares. Source - my calculations and assumptions.

Using a WACC of 10.4%, which is broadly in line with the WACC I use for most pharma concerns, I calculate a target share price of $346 using DCF analysis, and $434 using EBITDA multiple analysis.

$346 represents a 49% premium to Biogen's currently traded price, and realistically, that would be as high as I would be prepared to go in terms if setting a price target for 2022.

A company valuation is made up of much more than just numbers and projections also including market sentiment, reaction to breaking news, global events (such as a pandemic), new sciences and medicines, and unexpected twists and turns.

As such, it would be foolish to think that Biogen stock will steadily increase in value in a riskless fashion in 2022, with so many seismic catalytic events arriving early next year, such as the reimbursement determination for Aduhelm.

Equally, however, and even though the pharma's revenues are shrinking, it should not be forgotten that Biogen is highly profitable, and it has some potentially high growth assets such as new MS therapy Tysabri, Aduhelm itself, and revenues from Ocrevus, plus a promising biosimilars division - as well as a substantial pipeline.

Biogen pipeline. Source: Q321 results presentation.

Conclusion

Biogen investors may have believed after Aduhelm was approved that the company's share price would climb >$400 as a minimum, and indeed it did, but the controversy surrounding that approval made it almost impossible for the company to make progress in 2021, and the share price has been suffered.

The reality may be that Aduhelm never becomes the mega blockbuster that analysts and investors thought it would be, but that should not necessarily detract from the fact that Biogen is doing just fine, and ought to be able to continue to do so.

Management, despite the loss of Al Sandrock - who played an instrumental role in the development of Aduhelm - is determined to prove that the therapy works, and so long as studies are carried out in a safe and unbiased fashion, that can be encouraged based on the billions spent on, and data collected from, 2 of the largest Alzheimer's trials ever conducted.

As a pharma that's a pioneer in the CNS space, partnering with other major biotechs on potentially breakthrough therapies, and selling and marketing several successful ones, such as Spinraza, or Tysabri, Biogen can be looked upon as a promising investment opportunity, albeit with no dividend to protect against sluggish share price growth.

Still that means that Biogen has cash to spend on share buybacks, and R&D, and with $4bn of cash and ~$7bn of debt it is in a relatively healthy place financially.

2022 will probably be all about Aduhelm, just as it was in 2021, but at least the company has the opportunity to quell fears over safety and efficacy with fresh data, and meanwhile, bubbling under the surface, there's a pipeline that's arguably as good as you will find anywhere in the CNS drug development sector - an area of exceptionally high unmet need.