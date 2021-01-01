MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF) has had a decent 2021 and continues to show promise for the future. However, I consider its valuation is still not merited.

The Business Continues to Move Forward

It has been a positive year for ITM in many ways. There are a couple of core elements to the story here. One is increasing sales, and the other is growing the company’s future capacity.

Sales do seem to be increasing although the trajectory is not as straightforward as I would like. In a trading update this month, the company stated that it has 62 MW of work in progress, compared to 43MW three months earlier. The stated monetary value of that, however, is £34m compared to £36m three months previously, suggesting that the work may be priced lower on average. ITM’s revenue growth in recent years has been slow in absolute terms. Last year, for example, it reported £5.1m of revenue and grants. This year so far, it reported interim revenue of £4.1m and said it expected revenues to be weighted to the second half of the year. That suggests that the company’s revenues could be on course to more than double this year, which would indeed show a transformation on the sales front.

When it comes to future capacity, there are also grounds for optimism. It has acquired a site for a second factory in the U.K. and guided the market to expect 5 GW of capacity by the end of 2024. The company has also been beefing up its management team lately, adding a variety of people in roles which look like the company is trying to ramp up its commercial capabilities. That is not coming cheap: in a recent capital raise discussed below, the company said that it planned to apply £45m to “continued organisation and corporate development to further enhance its management infrastructure and the expansion of after-sales support and training capability”. I see sales as a key weakness of the company at present, so if it can build a solid sales capability then I think it should be positive for the ITM investment case. £45m sounds like a lot to me for what is essentially additional personnel expenses, though, given the company’s small size.

So the story is all about growth and it does seem that we could see 2021 in retrospect as the start of a strong growth trajectory for the company.

Losses are Set to Continue

That sort of progress isn’t coming cheaply, though, especially as the company continues to be lossmaking (the unaudited first-half figures show a gross loss of £2.4m and an adjusted EBITDA loss of £13m). Last month the company raised an additional £250m of funds. That continued a long history of shareholder dilution at the company. I see that as a risk to consider about the company in future too.

It had net cash of £166.6m at the interim stage, and the new funds come on top of that. With cash burn running at £12m for the first half of the year, that cash cushion looks sufficient to tide the company over for a considerable period of time even with its expansion plans, so for now I do not have liquidity concerns.

I continue to see no path to profit in the short-term. Revenues remain small and may do so for some years in absolute terms even if they grow fast in percentage terms. Costs will likely continue to pile up with expenses such as a second factory construction. Meanwhile, the ultimate profitability of the company’s produce line is anyway unclear. I expect more entrants to the market in coming years which may squeeze profit margins. Over the next several years, as production scales up and hopefully sales follow, it should be easier to get a handle on the economics and potential profitability of ITM.

Valuation Continues to Look Heady

So overall, I see reasons to be positive about the business outlook. I do not feel the same way about the shares.

Since my last, bearish, piece on the company in June (ITM Power: Still Looks Overvalued), the share price is barely changed, although in the interim period it has moved up several times before falling back.

Currently, the company commands a market cap of £2.4bn. That’s not as excessive as it has been at points in the past – the shares are down 46% from their January high – but I still think it is too high for the lossmaking company with small (though perhaps fast growing) revenues.

While I see the potential for a strong positive news stream in 2022 and beyond, I do not yet see any reason to expect future profits to justify that market cap. For that reason, I remain bearish on ITM Power shares at the current price.