The BEA released the final estimate of 3Q GDP today. Here's the key table from the report's accompanying materials:

A few numbers stand out, the first of which is the 24.6% drop in durable good spending. That's an incredibly large drop. Also note the decline of 2.3% in equipment spending after a 12.1% rise in the 2Q. Residential investment contracted for a second consecutive quarter. Exports and government spending also declined.

Existing home sales were higher:

Existing-home sales rose in November, denoting three consecutive months of increases, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Three of the four major U.S. regions reported growth in monthly sales, while the fourth region held steady in November. From a year-over-year perspective, only one region experienced a rise in sales as the three others saw home sales decline. Total existing-home sales,1 Existing-Home Sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, grew 1.9% from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million in November. Sales fell 2.0% from a year ago (6.59 million in November 2020).

Here's a chart of the data, courtesy of the blog, Calculated Risk:

Sales are rising in spite of high prices.

The Case-Shiller national home price index is at a multi-decade high.

The above chart shows the Y/Y percentage change in the 10 and 20-city Case-Shiller home price index. Both were recently at higher last registered in the housing bubble.

The St. Louis Fed recently did a study to determine if the supply chain bottlenecks are the cause of rising prices.

Here's their methodology:

We contrast the dynamics of prices between two groups of manufacturing subsectors: (i) sectors that purchase semiconductors as a direct production input and (ii) sectors that do not. We use 2012 U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data on over 400 industries to determine which industries rely on semiconductors as an input3 and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) producer price index data4 for each industry.5

Here's a chart of the results:

And here are their conclusions:

During 2021, prices have increased for both groups, and significantly more for those manufacturing industries that use semiconductors as a direct input.7 The price change gap between these two groups had risen to 4 percentage points by September. Higher prices for semiconductor-dependent manufacturing industries is economically meaningful, as these industries account for roughly two-fifths of all manufacturing output.

Today, let's take a look at two sets of charts, starting with those from just today:

The markets rallied in the morning, consolidated gains until early afternoon, then continued higher. All of these charts are solidly bullish.

During the last week, I've written several times about the markets being at key levels. Yesterday and today, they've stepped back from those levels.

Hopefully, this trend will continue.