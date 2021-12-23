PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Procore (NYSE:PCOR) is a buy for me. The company benefits from the secular tailwind of digital transformation in the construction sector. Its addressable market is large and growing. The company is innovative and investing in growth organically by S&M and new products as well as by strategic M&A. The valuation seems lofty due to the tight margins brought by investments in growth and revenue growth slowdown due to the pandemic. Now is an attractive time to enter the stock as the reopening will bring strong growth to its end markets. Taking a longer-term view, I see a +50% upside in the stock. Furthermore, I'm above consensus on revenue growth and think that results over the next quarters could catalyze the stock.

Procore Sits at the Epicenter of Digital Transformation of the Massive Construction Industry

The construction industry is one of the largest out there. At ~$12tn, construction represents almost 14% of global GDP. It's not a declining industry either and has been and is expected to grow above the rate of inflation for the foreseeable future (post COVID madness). Any company that profitably takes a meaningful share of construction spending will be a huge one.

One of the largest opportunities is in the digitization of the construction sector. Despite its massive size, construction is a big laggard in digitization. Construction labor productivity grew at an annualized rate of 1% over the past two decades, well below the cross-industry average of almost 3%. The global cost of rework caused by poor data/miscommunication in construction totaled more than $260bn in 2018. Construction is complicated with its limitless manual processes and numerous stakeholders. The need for digitization is dire.

Procore is well-positioned to deliver outsized returns capitalizing on this need. The company is the leading software vendor in the construction sector serving to increase efficiency from the preconstruction bidding processes to project, resource, and financial management. Procore should be able to prosper under the secular theme of digitization of construction.

Now is an Opportunistic Time

Covid has hurt the construction sector and hurt Procore along with it. We've seen a 9% decline in construction from 2019 to 2020 where 78% of general contractors reported having a project delayed or disrupted. This pushed Procore stock to $80.9 which is materially below the opening price of $84 on Procore's first trading day.

We're likely going to see better performance leaving the pandemic and it's generally lucrative to invest in improving performance. Procore was growing well above 50% YoY prior to the pandemic and growth rates moderated down to low 20%s earlier this year before accelerating up to 29.5% in the most recent quarter. I expect revenue acceleration to continue.

Post-covid will boost Procore revenues for two main reasons. First is the obvious backlog in projects. The slowdown in construction will bounce back higher. The run-rate of new projects should mean revert with more commercial construction now to offset the down-times during the pandemic.

The second reason is the strengthened digital adoption trends throughout the pandemic. The use of technology to conduct business when possible seems like a must today. ~93% of construction workers already use a smartphone. I've already mentioned the stagnantly low labor productivity in the construction sector but construction labor productivity is of paramount importance today. Construction is very labor dependent and the labor market is very tight. There are 344K open positions in the sector causing an opening rate at multi-year highs. The layoff rate is at multi-year lows. The situation isn't improving either with the average hiring rate at long-term averages despite an upshift in labor supply-demand.

Employers will have to get the most out of their workers to limit the impact of the tight labor market going forward. Technology is the way to increase productivity. Application software spending of the construction sector is already a $12.4 bn market and should dramatically grow coming out of the pandemic.

Surprisingly, this is a non-consensus view. Wall Street analysts expect Procore to grow its revenues 24% per year in 2022 and 2023. I'm confident that the company will be able to outperform these estimates which should be beneficial to the stock price. Procore has historically been able to grow its customers by more than 20% before the pandemic. I expect this to continue or increase given the growing demand that I expect for application software in the construction sector and Procore's 2% logo penetration rate.

Procore should be able to sell more to its current customers as well. The company utilizes a volume-based pricing mechanism which should bring more revenue per current user with increasing commercial construction. There are cross-selling opportunities as well. Only 43% of Procore's current customer base uses more than 4 of their 13 solutions. The land & expand opportunity is definitely large.

Overall, I would be very surprised if Procore delivered below 30% growth rates over the coming years and thus I'm above consensus.

Long-Term TAM Growth Very Likely

New products are very important for SaaS companies. They enable new avenues of growth at attractive prices. Cross-selling an existing client is much easier than convincing and onboarding a new one. Furthermore, stickiness increases the more services a user uses. Being able to broaden its product offerings will be important for Procore.

The company already expanded beyond its core project management software into preconstruction, resource management, and financial management that shows its innovativeness. I expect that the new Procore Network will be another example. Procore can continue to add new products in a wide array of areas including payments, compliance, insurance, lending, invoicing, sourcing. It's already venturing into the first two with the Levelset acquisition.

A growing TAM plays a big part in long-term models as it means materially higher long-term revenue and lower churn. It's a significant alpha driver as Street analysts often don't model new products. I expect Procore to surprise the Street by adding capabilities that bring new revenue streams over the next decade.

The Margin Picture isn't a Worry and Will Improve

Bears often point out the negative margins of Procore. I argue that this is normal. Furthermore, I support the company's investment in growth which is the primary reason behind the low margins. Procore's end markets are in the early innings of their digital transformation. Procore will need to land as many customers as it can as early as possible to solidify its incumbency. This takes heavy investment and is the right thing to do. S&M cost per acquisition is going to be higher today than later down the road as potential clients are going to need more convincing compared to when the company's services become a household name in the sector.

Another reason for the company's tight margins is inorganic activity. Again, I see the M&A strategy as the right thing to do. Procore broadening its offerings today will give it a competitive advantage over peers as well as make growth easier by increasing the value proposition.

The long-term operating model should be highly profitable. Gross margins highlight this. Procore has gross margins consistently well into the 80%s. The sales & marketing (S&M) spend is eating up all of the margins today at 75% over the last twelve months. As the company scales, incremental sales will be a smaller portion of total revenues. S&M should be lower on an acquired revenue basis as the rate of adoption in the industry grows along with higher ticket sizes enabled by a wider product range.

The management is hinting at this with its long-term target model. The target calls for 20-25% operating margins and 28-30% S&M costs. I believe that the company should find it easy to reach these levels over time.

Valuation Seems Lofty But a Long-Term View Shows Opportunity

I urge investors to take a long-term view of the company when looking at valuation. The COVID-related slowdown in revenue growth and negative margins due to growth investments are inflating current metrics.

I've prepared a back-of-the-envelope valuation below to highlight the opportunity. Take my work with a grain of salt as it's just an illustration of the potential. That being said, I believe that Procore could do a lot better than the scenario I'm providing.

I used a top-down approach. I tried to reflect the effect of digitization in the construction sector. Company filings tell us that IT gets 1.7% of total construction spending and that application software gets 7.3% of IT spending currently. I'm building a ramp up to 2% spending on IT and 10% of that on app software within 10 years. These are rough numbers and don't rely on concrete facts but given the very low level of digitization in the construction space and the inefficiency resulting from it, I think that this is very conservative and the actual numbers could be a lot more. I'm building my model off of the 2031 construction sector size.

For Procore specifics, I'm using a 20% market share. I think that this is likely as the company is the leader in the vertical similar to Salesforce (CRM), which also has a 20% share in its market, and Salesforce's market is a lot bigger and has significantly more competition than Procore's markets will ever have. I'm using a 2031 trading multiple of 20x. This is very, very conservative given the vertical SaaS software stocks of today. I'm using a low multiple to account for Procore's inherently more volatile earnings that are partly based on usage as opposed to SaaS peers that primarily earn recurring revenues. Procore's end markets are more cyclical as well. Furthermore, I see a high probability of multiple compression in the sector as interest rates rise. I'm using a 7.3% WACC which I'm obtaining from Valueinsights.io (GuruFocus also about the same).

My calculation yields a 54% upside to today's price. Procore is a buy for me.

Again, this is just a back-of-the-envelope calculation. I'm not accounting for any change in share count or any cash flow by 2031. I'm just saying that if Procore can maintain its leadership position, its stock will be worth a whole lot more than what it is today. Given the secular tailwinds behind the company and my above-consensus expectations, Procore is a buy for me today.