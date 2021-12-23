Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Due to the Automotive Ethernet and Electro-Optics segments, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MRVL) has good potential for long-term revenue growth. However, we have a neutral view. Despite the revenue growth, gross and operating margin are steadily declining. Due to active M&A transactions, the turnover of Marvell assets is decreasing, and the financial leverage is growing. According to our estimate, the company is trading near a fair price. We rate shares as a Hold.

Company Profile

Marvell Technology Inc., founded in 1995 in Delaware, USA. Together with its subsidiaries, it develops and sells analog, mixed and digital signal processing systems, as well as embedded and autonomous integrated circuits. The company offers a portfolio of "Ethernet" solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single-core or multi-core processors for different customers and markets; MRVL operates in the United States, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The revenue structure is presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

Institutional investors own 84.1% of the company's shares. A list of the main shareholders is presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

Management is headed by:

Matt Murphy - President and Chief Executive Officer;

Jean Hu – Chief Financial Officer;

Raghib Hussain - President, Products and Technologies;

Chris Koopmans - Chief Operating Officer;

Dan Christman - Executive Vice President.

Industry Overview

According to WSTS, in 2021, semiconductor sales are estimated at $553 billion, which is 25.6% more than in 2020 ($440.4 billion). The market is expected to grow by 8.8% in 2022 and reach $601.5 billion.

(Source: Deloitte)

According to Deloitte, semiconductor sales in 2021 will amount to $542.6 billion. Marvell specializes in the largest segments: Data Processing Electronics and Automotive Electronics. Semiconductors for cars are one of the most promising segments. According to Bloomberg, it will grow at a CAGR of 11.80% until 2030.

Automotive Ethernet And Electro-Optics Opportunities

The Automotive Ethernet (Networking) and Electro-Optics (Storage) segments represent the greatest potential. The first is the most growing, and at the moment brings the company $1.5 billion in revenue (50% of all revenue). MRVL predicts that automotive semiconductors will generate $5.3 billion by 2028.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

Another important segment for Marvell is Electro-Optics for Data Centers (Storage). This segment has grown from 260 million dollars in 2017 to 1 billion, due to the latest PAM4 DSP processor, which provides high data processing speed. Management expects this segment to continue to grow actively by a CAGR of 24% until 2024 and will amount to $2 billion. Given the potential of the market, such expectations look realistic.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

Marvel plans to ensure the growth of electro-optical solutions through the acquisition of Inphi, a leader in this segment. The deal was completed in 2020 for $10 billion.

The development of these segments is an important driver for revenue growth. If they grow according to the management plan, they will provide most of MRVL's revenue by 2025.

Financial Performance

Over the past five years, MRVL's revenue has grown by an average of 5.45% per year. For 2021 [TTM], revenue is $3.9 billion, which is the maximum value for the company. According to the results of the last 9 months, revenue increased by 43.7% YoY.

(Source: Created by the author)

Despite the revenue growth, MRVL is not becoming more profitable. Profitability is steadily declining. The gross margin decreased from 60% in 2017 to 50% at the end of the last reporting period. The operating margin decreased from 20% to -1.37%. The net profit margin is negative (-10.5%). The high profit of 2019 is due to the sale of a subsidiary of NXP Semiconductors.

Data by YCharts

Due to M&A transactions, goodwill has grown significantly in recent years. Because of this, the turnover of assets decreased from 0.5 in 2018 to 0.2. The current market environment can become a driver for the growth of asset turnover. However, we do not expect this indicator to grow significantly since MRVL recently bought Inphi.

(Source: Created by the author)

The Asset-to-Equity Ratio is steadily growing and today is equal to 1.4. Despite the growth of financial leverage, the company still has a strong balance sheet.

(Source: Created by the author)

Despite the high rate of revenue growth and a favorable market environment, gross and operating profit continued to decline due to "goodwill". Usually, efficient companies become more profitable as they grow. However, MRVL is still burning shareholder value.

Valuation

Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. We expect revenue growth in line with the Wall Street consensus, followed by a slowdown. Margins and other relative indicators are predicted based on historical dynamics and current trends. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of key financial indicators are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 9.6%.

(Source: Created by the author)

With the Terminal EV / EBITDA of 22.42x, the fair market value is $123,740 million, or $80.44 per share. Thus, the company is trading close to the fair price.

Conclusion

Despite the excellent prospects of the Data Processing Electronics and Automotive Electronics segments and a favorable market environment, MRVL does not create shareholder value. Gross and operating margins are steadily declining. Asset turnover is declining due to the growth of goodwill. The company is growing extensively. According to our valuation, Marvell Technology is trading close to the fair price. We are neutral on the company.