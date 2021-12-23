metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) stock price has been butchered after reaching highs early this year:

Over the course of its nearly 16 months of public trading life, PLTR has developed a legion of fans with a cult-like devotion to the company. Simply look at how much attention is given to the stock on YouTube and Seeking Alpha to see evidence of this. Management has also stated several times in earnings calls and interviews how much they appreciate having such a broad investor base, particularly the retail investors that have bought their stock. They also cite it as a competitive advantage as some of their retail investors have actually advocated for PLTR at their places of employment, helping the company to earn new business as a result.

That said, with PLTR's late year stock price swoon, many get rich quick speculators are throwing in the towel, calling it a broken stock. For them, investing in growth stocks like PLTR is all about "going to the moon" over a few month period and, as soon as a stock price begins showing downward momentum and/or the chart technical indicators look poor, they jump ship for the next hot stock.

However, for real investors who adopt a business owner's mindset and have a long-term perspective when making investment decisions, declining stock prices could signal an opportunity to buy more and therefore is actually a cheered phenomenon rather than a dreaded one.

As The Dao of Capital so truthfully states:

To make money, you have to want to lose money.

In other words, you have to be willing to go against the herd mentality of the moment and buy a stock when it is out of favor with the get rich quick speculators. Given that management's vision and our investment thesis on PLTR are long-term, we believe that the stock's weak recent performance is not a reflection of the underlying company. We share three reasons why in this article.

#1. PLTR Stock Is Still Up Massively Since Its Direct Listing

While many speculators take a "what have you done for me lately" approach, PLTR has actually had a very impressive trading history thus far. Since its direct listing, the stock has absolutely crushed every possibly relevant index, more than doubling the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ), and most importantly it has returned more than 10x its peer stocks in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK):

As a result, investors who bash PLTR for "diluting its shareholders into oblivion" (to quote a recent comment from a CNBC anchor) and decide to jump ship due to the recently declining stock price, need only look back a little over a year to realize the PLTR has vastly outshone any sort of relevant comparison metric you can throw at it. As a result, people who criticize management for not properly prioritizing shareholders are perhaps missing some context as I'm not sure investors could ask for much more when it comes to returns.

#2. PLTR Is Taking A Roundabout Approach To Value Creation

While PLTR has increased government revenue by 34% year-over-year and commercial customers were up by 135% as of Q3, the real value creation at PLTR has been much more roundabout than that. In fact, these revenue and customer growth numbers are merely lagging indicators of just how much the company has accomplished.

As management often says: PLTR is building products that are 5-10 years ahead of their time to solve the world's most pressing problems. Essentially, PLTR is dedicated to using numbers to make the world a better place in virtually every industry sector imaginable and enhance the U.S. and West's security in a world where artificial intelligence is increasingly ascendant.

PLTR is particularly focused on the software war between the U.S. and China with the understanding that this is not a linear conflict, but a winner-takes-all "arms race" where the country with the best software will rule the world, similar to how the first country to reach nuclear bomb capability in World War 2 would win. CEO Alex Karp has harped on this point repeatedly, stating:

I have to say, you know, it's like now many people have criticized Google. My version of it is AI, military AI, I will determine our lives the lives of your kid. This is a zero-sum thing. The country with the most important AI, most powerful AI will determine the rules. That country should be either us or a Western country...if we bring our A game, we will win. If we bring our D plus game because most people in the Valley live on an island where this seems like a questionable project, [China] will win.

With this in view, PLTR realizes that in the not-too-distant future where A.I. reigns supreme in the geopolitical and commercial domains, there will be certain software functions which will be winner take all, or only a few winners take all at a minimum, and those winners will have enormous pricing power and unlimited demand. PLTR has its eyes firmly fixed on that prize and is therefore pouring its resources (and yes, its massive stock-based compensation) into attracting the best possible talent and developing the best possible products to be one of those winners. To then, short-term profitability metrics really don't matter much at all in comparison to the end prize. Tesla's (TSLA) approach to creating long-term value in the electric vehicle and mobility artificial intelligence industries is a great illustration of how PLTR is approaching the data analytics and A.I. software space.

#3. PLTR's Business Fundamentals Remain On Pace To Deliver Outsized Returns

A little over half of PLTR's revenue comes from the United States. Its growth rate in the United States is incredible. It has a wide moat in its U.S. government business where it is literally mission critical software and during Q3, its U.S. commercial revenue surged by 103% year-over-year, accelerating from an already very exciting 90% year-over-year growth rate in Q2.

This means that the international growth rate - which currently account for 48% of the company's revenue - remains extremely weak. However, despite this, the company is still posting impressive overall growth numbers. Furthermore, as U.S. revenue continues to grow at a rapid pace, this should make this issue less of a drag on overall growth performance. Last but not least, if international growth can pick up to even somewhere close to the U.S. growth numbers, the company will be absolutely blowing out analyst and management projections for the company. In fact, management continues to indicate that it is picking up steam and will soon be contributing meaningfully to growth, with a statement on the Q2 earnings call that:

The international commercial revenue is accelerating.

And then again on the Q3 earnings call that:

our international business continues to gain momentum as well with international commercial revenue growth accelerating for the third straight quarter as economies continue to reopen and recover.

Q3 also saw PLTR grow its customer count by a whopping 46% quarter-over-quarter, so the sky truly seems to be the limit for this business. As a result, the fundamentals continue to point towards a bright future.

Investor Takeaway

While PLTR is in Mr. Market's doghouse right now and short-term speculators are jumping ship in droves, the underlying fundamentals remain as strong as ever and the long-term potential looks even brighter. As a result, we remain bullish on the stock and plan to buy back in to the company in the near future.