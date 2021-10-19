Artush/iStock via Getty Images

I have written many positive articles on Novavax (NVAX) and the information available on the Novavax Covid vaccine indicates that they have a great vaccine with many outright competitive advantages. Recent regulatory approvals require that we do a critical review of the Novavax manufacturing and commercialization strategy.

The Vanishing Vaccine Doses

Politico published an article on 19 October 2021, "‘They rushed the process’: Vaccine maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign," questioning the manufacturing capability of Novavax.

Novavax responded: “Novavax Reconfirms Confidence in Regulatory Filing Timelines and Manufacturing Quality” on 20 October 2021, without outright refuting the Politico claims that Novavax was experiencing manufacturing problems. The CEO responded by saying that the best way to prove Politico wrong was to file regulatory approvals.

The report was largely inaccurate. So-- and I think that the only way we can address that and the answer to that report is by doing what we did today. You don't file for emergency use approval if you haven't solved all of your manufacturing issues. And so, we feel that the filing today and the other regulatory agencies this week should largely put to bed any of those concerns.

Novavax then proceeded by filing for a number of regulatory approvals though all of them had one thing in common. All the filings were done with the Serum Institute of India (SII) as the manufacturer and the CMC manufacturing package was that of SII; no exception, all SII.

The official guidance from the Novavax management on manufacturing of the Novavax Covid vaccine starts in August 2020 indicating manufacturing of 1bn doses annually at SII, starting in January 2021 (not January 2022, correct, January 2021).

“We expect Serum to support a minimum of 1 billion doses annually from their facilities starting in January of 2021.” Stan Erck, CEO, Novavax, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) CEO Stan Erck on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript, 10 August 2020.

Within a month, that 1bn doses annual manufacturing increased to over 2bn doses.

“Going East, we then have a Serum Institute, which we just announced yesterday, which was a licensing of our antigen manufacturing capability, added 1 billion doses of capacity starting in 2021…. We've built a robust infrastructure to supply over 2 billion doses annually to the market.” John Trizzino, Chief Business Officer and CFO, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 16, 2020.

Two months later the guidance increased to “more than two billion doses annually”. The guidance is always “capacity” and Novavax apparently meant capacity only, not actual production or manufacturing. This “capacity” would be available still from January but full “capacity” of more than 2bn doses annually will only be reached by mid-2021.

“In August, we reached an agreement in principle with the Canadian government to supply up to 76 million doses of 2373 and expect to begin fulfilling this supply agreement as early as the second quarter of 2021. “In September, we amended our existing agreement with Serum Institute of India to increase our global manufacturing capacity to more than two billion doses annually when all planned capacity has been brought online, which we expect to happen by mid-2021. And just last week, we announced an arrangement with the Australian government to supply 40 million doses of 2373 starting as early as the first half of 2021.” Stan Erck - President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020.

The language drift into mid 2021 continued at the delayed Q4, March 1, 2021 earnings call, still only “capacity” with the guidance now that capacity will exceed 2bn doses by mid-year.

“In the last year, we have built a global network of manufacturing sites and partners in 10 countries with total capacity for COVID-19 vaccines will exceed 2 billion doses on an annual basis by mid-year.” Stan Erck - President and CEO, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2021.

The manufacturing guidance language shifted again in May 2021, guiding approximately 100 million doses per month manufacturing “capacity” by the end of Q3 and approximately 150 million manufacturing “capacity” by the end of Q4 2021. The 2bn doses annually guided from January 2021 was slipping away in the obscure language of “capacity”. The 2bn doses also slipped away to be replaced by 100mil per month in Q3, and 150mil per month in Q4. A simple calculation of 150mil doses per month times 12 months reduces annual guidance to 1.8bn doses; the problem though, it's only “capacity”, not actual production.

“Considering the above, we expect our global manufacturing capacity of NVX-CoV2373 to be approximately 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter of 2021. We anticipate the remainder of our manufacturing capacity will come online in the fourth quarter of 2021, which we expect will support total global manufacturing capacity of approximately 150 million doses per month. Of this anticipated capacity, approximately one billion annualized doses will be manufactured by SIIPL.” Form 10-Q, Quarterly Report, Q1: 2021-05-10 Earnings Summary

The description of “capacity” is carried into August 2021.

“And today, we reaffirm our guidance to be at a monthly capacity of 100 million doses by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses by the end of the fourth quarter.” Stan Erck – President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2021

The November 2021 EC includes a claim that the 100mil capacity has been reached and that they are on track to also achieve the targeted 150mil capacity by the end of 2021. It then brings back the more than 2bn doses “capacity” but now for 2022.

“As of the end of the third quarter, we achieved our goal of a manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month. Looking to the months ahead, we expect to achieve a manufacturing capacity of 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter with the expectation that we will have a manufacturing capacity in excess of 2 billion annual doses in 2022 inclusive of capacity from our partner Serum Institute.” Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2021

No actual commercial doses materialized from August 2020 to November 2021, but there were hints of a stockpile of manufactured doses. I also wrote the article, Novavax: Some Burning Questions on 25 November 2021 after investigating material strategic changes announced by Novavax in the November EC in which I also questioned the use of the “capacity” language used for describing manufacturing guidance. The importance of a stockpile increases given the “capacity” language on manufacturing. How many doses have been manufactured “for real”? These were the hints on stockpile:

Novavax has many tens of millions of doses which can be shipped at the end of August 2021, says the CEO on 5 August 2021.

“So that’s all on the shelf, we’ve got many tens of millions of doses that are already ready to go by the end of August, when we expect to begin shipping, being able to ship, we’ll have – globally, we’ll have probably over 100 million doses that we’re able to ship. So we’re cooking on that issue. I mean, it’s going well.” Stan Erck – President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2021

The theme of having a stockpile of doses already manufactured and ready to ship is carried forward to the 27th October 2021 interview of the CEO on Yahoo in response to the UK regulatory filing and particularly in response to the Politico article claims of manufacturing problems.

“…so we're building up inventory now in anticipation of getting regulatory approvals. And when we get regulatory approvals, we'll be able to ship product.” Stanley Erck, Novavax CEO on Yahoo, 27 October 2021.

The many tens of millions of shippable doses are also carried into November 2021, at the 4th of November EC. Notice how the number from August to November remains the same “many tens of millions of doses”.

“…SII will be the initial manufacturer. They've already made many 10s of millions of doses that are waiting to be shippable. They're setting we've -- my team has physically gone over there and touched them.” Stanley Erck - President and Chief Executive Officer, EC November 4, 2021.

Indonesian regulators had by then already approved the Novavax vaccine for Indonesia on 1 November 2021.

That’s it, here is the opportunity to verify the manufacturing capacity with a real-life order of 50mil doses for Indonesia. Clearly, this order can be filled easily and within a matter of days, with tens of millions of “shippable” doses, probably over 100mil in stockpile and “capacity” to produce near 150mil doses per month.

The CEO of Novavax confirmed on 21 December that 5mil doses of vaccine had been shipped to Indonesia as at 21 December 2021. That is almost two months after approval and appears to contradict the claims of many tens of millions of shippable doses in stockpile and capacity to manufacture near 150mil doses per month.

“we've actually been shipping the vaccine to Indonesia which is where we got our first approval. We shipped about 5 million doses there and will continue to ship there.” Stanley Erck, Bloomberg interview December 21, 2021.

In another later interview on Yahoo Finance, on December 23, 2021, the CEO said, "we shipped 10mil doses to Indonesia".

Novavax also received regulatory approval from the Philippines on 17 November 2021. The Philippines were one of the earliest advance purchase agreements for 30mil doses signed in early January 2021. It’s more than a month since the Philippines had approved the Novavax vaccine and no shipment to the Philippines has been announced.

Surely the 80mil doses from the Indonesian and Philippian orders should have been filled given the many tens of millions of shippable doses in stockpile and the capacity to manufacture near 150mil doses per month. It is really perplexing that only 5mil, or 10mil doses were delivered to Indonesia by around 21 December 2021 as have been mentioned by the Novavax CEO. Zero doses have been delivered to the Philippines. What happened to shippable doses and the manufacturing capacity?

It follows those expectations of significant vaccine revenues and income for 2021 will not materialize and any profit share with SII on limited exported doses is not going to add materially to cash flow.

The Bear in Ambush

I believe that Novavax’s failure to manufacture and deliver vaccine doses in 2021 sufficient to generate sales revenue will leave the cupboard bare at the Q4 earnings call in early 2022. That is not the only consequence. Novavax is burning cash and the USA government cash grant has been suspended due to analytic methods issues.

“The Company’s U.S. government contracts comprise an agreement with Advanced Technology International (“ATI”), the Consortium Management Firm acting on behalf of the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium in connection with the partnership formerly known as Operation Warp Speed (“OWS”) and a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (the “DoD”). As of June 30, 2021, the Company's OWS agreement was fully funded up to $1.75 billion to support certain activities related to the development of NVX-CoV2373 and the manufacture and delivery of 100 million doses of the vaccine candidate to the U.S. government. The U.S. government has recently instructed the Company to prioritize alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the Company's analytic methods before conducting additional U.S. manufacturing and further indicated that the U.S. government will not fund additional U.S. manufacturing until such agreement has been made. The U.S. government also instructed the Company to proceed with work under the OWS Agreement related to all other activities, including ongoing clinical trials and nonclinical studies, regulatory interactions, analytics/assays and characterization of manufactured vaccine and project management.” QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 (see also the latest Q-10 for the period ending 30 September 2021)

The net loss of Novavax for the 9 months to 30 September 2021 was $897 million and expenditure is rising as Novavax is expanding to achieve its Covid vaccine ambitions. The net loss for the 3 months to September 2021 was $325 million and I believe that the net loss for the 3 months to 31 December will probably exceed $400 million. Cash on hand as at 30 September 2021 was $1.94bn, leaving Novavax with around $1.5bn by the end of 2021. A cash burn at $500 million for Q1 2022 given the development needs for Omicron and the trials for booster shots will leave Novavax with around $1bn by the end of Q1 2022.

The cash burn indicates the need at Novavax to generate cash revenue, after taking into account that a lot of the cash on hand is deferred revenue and cash received on advance purchase agreements. In my opinion, it follows that the cash requirements for Novavax is insufficient to cover 12 months of cash burn unless significant revenue is generated relatively early in 2022.

This is where the manufacturing guidance and delivered doses from November 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021 becomes disconcerting or even concerning. Room to manoeuvre on cash flow is not comfortable and further manufacturing delays or issues will require a cash call from Novavax.

Novavax still has an open At The Market (ATM) stock sale agreement to raise $500 million entered into with B. Riley Securities, Inc. on 15 June 2021. The ATM can only be done at a price of $198.85 or better which is out of reach on the price trading around $181 on 22 December 2021.

Based on the closing price of our common stock on June 8, 2021, because we are limited to the sale of common stock with gross proceeds aggregating $500,000,000, the maximum number of shares we could sell would be 2,514,458 shares. We estimate the maximum total expenses, including commissions of the Agent, of this offering will be approximately $10,100,000. If 2,514,458 shares of common stock were sold at $198.85, the closing price per share on June 8, 2021, we would receive approximately $500,000,000 in gross proceeds, or approximately $489,900,000 in net proceeds. The actual proceeds to us will depend on the number of shares we sell and the price in such sales. The offering of our common stock pursuant to the sales agreement will terminate on the earlier of (1) the sale of all of our common stock subject to the sales agreement, or (2) termination of the sales agreement by us or the Agent.

The potential for activating the ATM now comes back in play from June 2021 should Novavax need to raise cash and will place a cap on the share price at $198.85 unless bullish sentiment can push the price past the $198.85 level. Novavax may have to amend the ATM in the event that they need to raise cash should the share price remain below $198.85.

The single channel SII risk has been discussed in my previous article on Novavax. Novavax has not disclosed the terms of the arrangement with SII only indicating that SII has exclusivity with regards to India and that Novavax will share profits with SII on sales of vaccine doses manufactured at SII facilities. The creeping cash burn at Novavax combines with the single channel SII manufacturing and profit sharing to indicate further risk with regards to early 2022.

None of the other Novavax sites have been used in any regulatory filing and the USA suspension of manufacturing due to analytical issues is still in place. The Novavax CEO indicated in the Yahoo interview (referenced above) that Novavax plans to submit the SII package to the USA FDA as a “filing” without stating the purpose of the “filing”. Is it the intention of Novavax to file for EUA at the USA FDA based on SII as the manufacturer when the USA government had suspended USA manufacturing due to analytical issues? We’ll just have to wait and see what Novavax reports when they do the “filing”.

Novavax likes to promote the SII “partnership” as evidence of their skillful dealmaking. I have also shown in my previous article (quoted above) that there is often a disconnect between the manufacturing guidance of Novavax and SII. The evidence of manufacturing capability as opposed to capacity as demonstrated in the limited doses exported by SII to Indonesia from approval on 1 November 2021 to 21 December 2021 certainly does not inspire confidence. Add to that a comprehensive article on the arrangement between SII and AstraZeneca published by Bloomberg News in June 2021 which was not at all encouraging.

India’s Serum Institute overpromises and underdelivers as Covid death toll mounts 09 JUNE 2021 “The Serum Institute of India’s travails are a key illustration of how the effort to inoculate against Covid-19 has failed the developing world. In 2020, Serum’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, pledged that his vaccine producing colossus would churn out 400-million doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus shot for low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2020. A month into 2021, he said it had manufactured only 70-million shots because the company had been uncertain about when it would receive a licence from India and didn’t have enough warehouse space.”

The arrival of the Omicron variant adds another level of complexity to the manufacturing evaluation. It raises a number of new questions. How strong will marketing demand be should Omicron prove to be mild like flu according to early indications? Novavax seems to prefer a boosting strategy with the Wuhan strain formulation, but is that what the market will need when Omicron is the dominant variant? Can Novavax afford to get the marketing strategy wrong should the market prefer an Omicron specific formulation and how would that impact manufacturing? The same question applies where a bivalent formulation or a multivalent formulation will be required. Manufacturing competence for the Wuhan formulation under development for almost two years is not robust under scrutiny. What complexities will an Omicron variant formulation by itself or as a bivalent or multivalent formulation add to the manufacturing process?

Actual manufacturing and delivery by Novavax and SII are seriously lacking right now and must be resolved before we ask or try to answer the questions on Omicron. 5mil doses delivered over a period of two months is not going to cut it.

The manufacturing conundrum, the SII single channel risk and the arrival of Omicron hides the bear in ambush for any investor in Novavax right now.

Risks

This article is not proposing that Investors should short the Novavax shares but be aware of the risk of a short position in Novavax.

The identified risks of manufacturing, single channel supply and cash requirements may not materialize. Novavax may overcome or may already have succeeded in solving the manufacturing issues described in this article. Novavax may have or may within a short period of time resolve the standstill with the USA government regarding the OWS agreement. Positive sentiment on Novavax may be sufficient to counter any negative sentiment or declines in the share price. The Novavax share price is known to be volatile and any purchase or short sale of the shares may result in losses due to such volatility. Novavax has filed additional regulatory approvals which may be approved and viewed positively by the market. The largest single driver behind the Novavax share price is the progress, or not, that it makes in commercializing and monetizing its Covid vaccine candidate. Any new sales or advance purchase agreements at favorable prices for its vaccine candidate will have a material positive effect on the share price if Novavax can demonstrate the ability to manufacture and deliver under such agreements.

Conclusion - The Long Term

‘The long run is a misleading guide to current affairs. In the long run we are all dead,’ wrote John Maynard Keynes in his 1923 work, A Tract on Monetary Reform.

The constant delays by Novavax since mid-2020 allowed BioNTech (BNTX) & Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), as well as all the adenovirus platform vaccine manufactures to supply the Covid vaccine market while Novavax grappled with manufacturing its vaccine. The decision, after the publication by Politico exposed its manufacturing problems, to apply for regulatory approvals in the name of SII, ostensibly the only CMC package which met regulatory requirements, have now brought Novavax and SII to this new reality. Ironically, Novavax has validated the Politico article by only submitting SII as the manufacturer with a valid CMC package. The market wants to see the doses now that approvals are in place, no more hiding behind “capacity”, no more manufacturing guidance, it’s all delivery now. Promises of billions of doses in 2022 is not going to work.

Indicative modelling the Novavax revenue and income based on a generous manufacturing profile of 1.3bn doses per annum, mostly manufactured at SII on profit share, and a changed environment with the Omicron variant as dominant and mild, significantly alter the potential target price for Novavax stock. The target share price under such a scenario is around $96 to $135 based on revenue (around 5bn annually) and income (around 2bn annually) and around $132 per share based upon discounted cash flows.

Novavax has an excellent vaccine, and they have the data to prove it. They have some advance purchase agreements which would yield solid profits were they the manufacturers and not SII where they must share profits. Similarly, Novavax would do well to resolve its manufacturing issues in the USA and get back on track with the USA government on the Warp Speed contract. Investors would be very interested to know when manufacturing sites are regulatory compliant and when they can start delivering regulatory compliant and approved doses to fill the orders. That should be achieved in the first half of 2022 to avoid running out of cash to burn. I believe that Novavax has no more trust credit with investors, so it is show and tell time.

Some investors will hold on for the long run, but the immediate risks of “current affairs” have caught up with Novavax and the market called its bluff. That is why the share price dropped when the EU and WHO approvals were granted. Show us the doses or plan the next cash call, the market seems to say.

The bear in ambush will get us or we’re all dead in the long run unless Novavax and SII prove large-scale commercial manufacturing very soon.

Novavax was invited on 22 December 2021 to respond to the content in this article but no response was received by close of markets on 23 December 2021.