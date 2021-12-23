Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) won't report financial results for another three weeks, but the stock has had a monster run since November 2020, increasing from just under $200 per share to its current price near $390-$400 per share.

The Fed liquidity and fiscal stimulus unleashed to battle the pandemic has driven a substantial increase in Goldman's EPS and revenue.

Here's the last 6 years of annual EPS and revenue growth for the banking giant:

Annual EPS Annual Rev ($'s bl's) 2021 - Est $59.85 $58.6 bl 2020 $31.13 $44.5 bl 2019 $21.00 $36.5 bl 2018 $25.25 $35.25 bl 2017 $19.80 $32.1 bl 2016 $16.29 $30.6 bl

What's amazing to me is that Goldman's EPS growth with one quarter left to report in calendar '21 is expected to grow 92% this year on 32% expected revenue growth.

Price-to-book valuation:

The stock is cheap on a PE basis, but brokerage stocks have typically traded this way. It's the price-to-book valuation that has my attention today:

As readers can see, Goldman today is trading at its highest premium to book value in the last 4-5 years.

The big question is though, "What's normalized or stabilized EPS ?" for the bank over a 3-5 year time horizon, without massive liquidity from the Fed and Congress?

If I told you I know the answer to that question, it would be a complete guess: I'd say it's probably more than $30 and less than $60 (in annualized EPS) for Goldman assuming normal capital markets.

Between 2007 when Goldman earned $24 and change and 2018 when Goldman earned $25 and change, the low was $4 in EPS in 2011, so that's quite a range.

Readers can see the difficulty in valuing a brokerage stock using EPS given the volatility and since I've been doing this (modeling and following the brokers) since the early 1990s, the sell-side has never done a good job of estimating EPS.

Summary / conclusion:

The expected 2022 decline in EPS and revenue for Goldman, as it stands today, should probably be taken with a grain of salt, since last year at this time (i.e. December '20) the Street was expecting Goldman's revenue to decline 9-10%, only to see it grow 32%.

That's the rub for 2022; how much will an aggressive Fed slow the financial cycle and what impact will it have on the ultra-sensitive investment banks and brokers?

Some might think that a 1.5x premium to book value isn't that much of a premium, which is why I attached the above spreadsheet. You can wait to see if the stock hits 2x book, but already the quarterly dollar EPS and revenue of Goldman is starting to slow:

$ EPS Revenue Q4 '21 - sell-side consensus est $11.73 $12.0 Q3 '21 $14.93 $12.0 Q2 '21 $15.02 $15.4 Q1 '21 $18.60 $17.7 Q4 '20 $12.08 $11.7 Q3 '20 $9.68 $10.8 Q2 '20 $6.26 $13.3 Q1 '20 $3.11 $8.7 bl

Readers can see how Goldman's results peaked with Q1 '21 (which by the way will be a tough compare in '22), so what's the Goldman "new normal", i.e. $10 per share per quarter?

Goldman was purchased for clients in the summer of 2020 when the bank and financial stocks were trading like dead money (Goldman was bought around $200-$210 per share) but it was sold too early, between $280-$290 in January '21.

The goal is to await a better entry point for now.