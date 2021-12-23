Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) won't report financial results for another three weeks, but the stock has had a monster run since November 2020, increasing from just under $200 per share to its current price near $390-$400 per share.
The Fed liquidity and fiscal stimulus unleashed to battle the pandemic has driven a substantial increase in Goldman's EPS and revenue.
Here's the last 6 years of annual EPS and revenue growth for the banking giant:
|Annual EPS
|Annual Rev ($'s bl's)
|2021 - Est
|$59.85
|$58.6 bl
|2020
|$31.13
|$44.5 bl
|2019
|$21.00
|$36.5 bl
|2018
|$25.25
|$35.25 bl
|2017
|$19.80
|$32.1 bl
|2016
|$16.29
|$30.6 bl
Source: valuation spreadsheet from Goldman's earnings releases
What's amazing to me is that Goldman's EPS growth with one quarter left to report in calendar '21 is expected to grow 92% this year on 32% expected revenue growth.
The stock is cheap on a PE basis, but brokerage stocks have typically traded this way. It's the price-to-book valuation that has my attention today:
Source: Valuation Spreadsheet
As readers can see, Goldman today is trading at its highest premium to book value in the last 4-5 years.
The big question is though, "What's normalized or stabilized EPS ?" for the bank over a 3-5 year time horizon, without massive liquidity from the Fed and Congress?
If I told you I know the answer to that question, it would be a complete guess: I'd say it's probably more than $30 and less than $60 (in annualized EPS) for Goldman assuming normal capital markets.
Between 2007 when Goldman earned $24 and change and 2018 when Goldman earned $25 and change, the low was $4 in EPS in 2011, so that's quite a range.
Readers can see the difficulty in valuing a brokerage stock using EPS given the volatility and since I've been doing this (modeling and following the brokers) since the early 1990s, the sell-side has never done a good job of estimating EPS.
The expected 2022 decline in EPS and revenue for Goldman, as it stands today, should probably be taken with a grain of salt, since last year at this time (i.e. December '20) the Street was expecting Goldman's revenue to decline 9-10%, only to see it grow 32%.
That's the rub for 2022; how much will an aggressive Fed slow the financial cycle and what impact will it have on the ultra-sensitive investment banks and brokers?
Some might think that a 1.5x premium to book value isn't that much of a premium, which is why I attached the above spreadsheet. You can wait to see if the stock hits 2x book, but already the quarterly dollar EPS and revenue of Goldman is starting to slow:
|$ EPS
|Revenue
|Q4 '21 - sell-side consensus est
|$11.73
|$12.0
|Q3 '21
|$14.93
|$12.0
|Q2 '21
|$15.02
|$15.4
|Q1 '21
|$18.60
|$17.7
|Q4 '20
|$12.08
|$11.7
|Q3 '20
|$9.68
|$10.8
|Q2 '20
|$6.26
|$13.3
|Q1 '20
|$3.11
|$8.7 bl
Source: valuation spreadsheet
Readers can see how Goldman's results peaked with Q1 '21 (which by the way will be a tough compare in '22), so what's the Goldman "new normal", i.e. $10 per share per quarter?
Goldman was purchased for clients in the summer of 2020 when the bank and financial stocks were trading like dead money (Goldman was bought around $200-$210 per share) but it was sold too early, between $280-$290 in January '21.
The goal is to await a better entry point for now.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
