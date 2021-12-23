Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) operates in business segments with high barriers to entry, and the US Government is one of the main clients. As a result, the company delivers stable and growing FCF. I designed a DCF model with conservative FCF growth and achievable EBITDA margins. The result includes a fair price of close to $811. With this in mind, I believe that the company is a gift at the current valuation of $401-$461.

Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a well-diversified industrial conglomerate with operations in the commercial imaging market, aerospace, analytics, and electronic test market among others.

In my view, the most interesting factor is that around 27% of the total amount of sales are related to the US Government. It does not only mean that TDY will most likely get paid. Also, it is adequately qualified to have large clients.

In my opinion, the company has the ability to sign long-term agreements, which will offer stable and recurrent revenue. With this in mind, the company appears to be a diamond for DCF modelers:

TDY knows how to divest certain assets and acquire growing businesses, so that both sales and FCF increase. Just take into account that revenue increased from $657 million in 2000 to more than $4 billion in 2021. Also, it is great that the company reports significant revenue growth in 2021 by running operations in markets that were non-existent in the year 2000. In my opinion, management is well aware how to identify growing industries:

TDY’s results for the last 21 years clearly reflect the success story of the company. The company’s EBITDA margin increased to more than 22%, with growing investments in research and development and international sales growth:

Beneficial Case Scenario

In the best-case scenario, I assumed that management will try to grow the business in its all four business segments. Let’s note that the company operates in industries with high barriers to entry. Hence, I wouldn’t expect many players to become competitors. As a result, TDY will most likely grow as much as its target markets. I would expect a gradual increase or stable EBITDA and FCF margins. In the past, the company proved that management pursues operational excellence and cost reductions. I would expect the same behavior in the near future.

At Teledyne, operational excellence includes the rapid integration of the businesses we acquire. Using complementary technology across our businesses and internal research and development, we seek to create new products to grow our company and expand our addressable markets. Source: 10-K

Finally, I would be expecting significant sales growth thanks to inorganic growth. I know that TDY recently engaged in a large corporate transaction. However, I believe that the company’s future FCF and current cash in hand would help TDY buy new targets.

We intend to strengthen and expand our core businesses with targeted acquisitions and through product development. We continue to focus on balanced and disciplined capital deployment among capital expenditures, acquisitions, and product development. Source: 10-k

I studied the company’s business segments and looked for the forecasts made by experts about future sales growth:

The instrumentation services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, and digital imaging could grow at close to 6%. Aerospace and defense electronics could be growing at more than 11%, and engineered systems may grow at close to 7%:

The instrumentation services market is set to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. Source: Instrumentation Services Market Records a CAGR of 4.43% Imaging Radar Sensor Market Size In 2021: 6.1% CAGR with Top Countries Data, Why are Imaging Radar Sensor Industry gaining traction globally. Source: Imaging Radar Sensor Market Size In 2021 : 6.1% CAGR Geographical analysis shows that the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% is anticipated from Asia- Pacific region during the analysis period, 2011- 2018. Europe follows Asia- Pacific with a CAGR of 12.9% while North America forecasts to drive with a growth rate of 11.2%. Source: Aerospace-Defense Electronics Market Size, Revenue Status 2021 w - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

Taking into account the growth of each segment, I would expect 2031 instrumentation sales of $2.4 billion, digital imaging sales of $2.6 billion, and aerospace and defense electronics of $2.4 billion. Finally, engineered systems would report sales of $1.2 billion. Total revenue would increase from around $4.51 billion in 2021 to $8.71 billion in 2031:

Among my other assumptions, I included an EBITDA margin of close to 22%-23%, the tax rate of 21%, and D&A/Sales close to 3%-4.5%. My assumptions regarding changes in working capital are also quite conservative. Putting it all together, I obtained FCF between $531 million and $1.306 billion:

If we use a WACC of 7.8%, which is close to the WACC used by other investment analysts, and exit multiples around 20x-14x, the net present value would stand at $23.15 billion. The IRR would be equal to 11%-5%, and the implied price would stay around $811 and $541:

Bear Case Scenario With A Deterioration In The Company’s Debt Ratings, And M&A Failure

In my view, the largest risk would come from a decline in TDY’s credit ratings. Because of the transaction with FLIR, the debt level increased significantly. If credit agencies don’t like the way management handles the transaction, ratings could be downgraded. As a result, conservative investors would dump their shares, and the share price may decline.

If a ratings downgrade were to occur or if the combined company fails to obtain an investment grade rating, the combined company could experience higher borrowing costs in the future and more restrictive debt covenants, which would reduce profitability and diminish operational flexibility. Specifically, in the event that FLIR’s existing senior notes are downgraded below investment grade as a result of the acquisition, the terms of these notes will require the combined company to commence a change of control offer after the closing of the acquisition. Source: 10-k

If TDY fails to integrate the targets acquired, future synergies may be lower than expected. Besides, accountants may impair the company’s total goodwill, which would lead to a decline in the book value per share and future FCF. As a result, I would expect a decline in the company’s fair valuation:

On January 3, 2021, Teledyne’s goodwill was $2,150.0 million and net acquired intangible assets were $409.7 million. Under current accounting guidance, we are required to test annually both acquired goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets for impairment based upon a fair value approach, rather than amortizing the value over time. Source: 10-k

Under the bear case scenario, I would expect very small revenue growth in TDY’s all business segments. As a result, revenue would increase from $4.5 billion in 2021 to close to $5.75 billion in 2031:

I also included a significant decline in the EBITDA margin, down to 19%, so that 2031 EBITDA would stand at close to $1 billion. Finally, the FCF would grow from $385 billion in 2021 to $535 billion in 2031:

In this case, the numbers are so detrimental that I would expect a decline in the demand for TDY’s stock. As a result, I believe that the company may pay more for its debt and equity. In sum, the WACC would increase to up to 10%. With an exit multiple of 15.35x and cash close to $550 million, the IRR would be negative, and the target price would be equal to $275:

Acquisitions, Cash In Hand, And Limited Amount Of Debt May Interest Investors

TDY recently acquired FLIR Systems, Inc. for close to $8 billion in cash and stock. As a result of the transaction, in its last quarterly report, the company reported a massive increase in both sales and goodwill. In my view, if management successfully integrates the new teams, and the synergies were correctly calculated, FCF would trend north. Besides, also take into account that TDY reports more than half a billion in cash, so management has sufficient resources to pay consultants and run a good post-merger integration process:

The acquisition was financed with debt. In the last report, TDY reported close to $4.6 billion in debt. I am expecting a free cash flow of close to $1 billion in 2031, so the company has leverage, but is also expected to generate a lot of free cash flow:

Conclusion: There Is Significant Upside Potential, And Limited Downside Risk

TDY does not only report cash in hand and stable free cash flow thanks to agreements with large clients. The company’s M&A strategy also offers additional revenue potential. With conservative assumptions about sales growth and free cash flow, my DCF model resulted in a fair value of close to $811. I really don’t see why the company is currently trading at $401-$461. In my view, the company is a clear buy at its current market price.