Thesis

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) allows an investor to gain access to an extremely broad range of sustainable technology companies or projects around the world. The fund is not limited to merely speculative companies, and in fact has a worldwide scope, with full production names like Central Japan Railways (OTCPK:CJPRF) to invest in their Maglev project, Kingspan Group (OTC:KGSPF) and their diversified range of sustainable building materials, and Darling Ingredients (DAR) as a diversified sustainable feed, food, and biofuel producer. Additionally, most major EV-related companies, whether car producers like Tesla (TSLA), NIO (NIO), and XPeng (XPEV) or battery technology and recycling leader Contemporary Amperex. Investing in ERTH adds exposure to dozens of foreign listed stocks, and this is a better choice for US investors than the OTC market shares. I will go into some detail on a few of the major holdings below and address expectations for the ETF.

The Index is comprised of companies that focus on offering products or services that contribute to a more environmentally sustainable economy by making a more efficient use of global resources. The Index is designed to maximize exposure to six Environmental Impact Themes: alternative energy, energy efficiency, green building, sustainable water, pollution prevention and control, and sustainable agriculture.

Holdings Breakdown

ERTH is an incredibly diversified fund, with 146 holdings spread mostly across Energy, Consumer Cyclicals, Financials, Industrials, and Utilities. Only 40% of the holdings are domiciled in the US, and no single sector takes over 25% of the weight (according to ETF.com, SA and the Invesco site list Industrials and Energy combined). Although, the top 10 holdings do hold significant sway to the share price, as they account for almost 41% of the total fund weight. The weighted average market cap of the holdings is $119 billion, although the fund is not directly weighted by market cap.

Image 1: Source. A summary of the holding distribution and weights, provided by ETF.com. Data is as of December 21, 2021.

Diving into the securities, you can see that the top 10 is quite diversified, but EV stocks are at the fore due to the size of these companies. Tesla used to be the top holding, but fell significantly over the past few weeks and is now relegated to second behind the leading sustainable data center REIT, Digital Realty Trust. Also within the top 10 are leading wind turbine designer, producer, and operator, Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) and solar panel component makers Enphase (ENPH) and SolarEdge (SEDG), if not including short-term investments. Allocations for the rest of the fund are spread quite evenly across various market cap ranges and style, as shown in Image 2 below. However, growth across the board is the focus, and would indicate that similar performance is likely. Instead, investors should not be seeking market beating returns with this stock, and instead, focus on the investing thesis of sustainability.

Image 2: Source. Organization of all components in the fund.

Highlighted Investments and Price Influence

EVs as the Future

The fund is quite focused on EVs as the leading breakout for sustainability in the future. With a mix of US and Chinese-based companies, significant growth has, and is likely to be contributed by these names. However, valuation issues are going to be a continual issue for these companies as they remain in the early stages of growth, but EVs are coming as the future of personal mobility. Having multiple shots on goal will reduce volatility if a particular company fails in development, but the top three names of Tesla, NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto all have over a billion dollars in revenues so far, and are not as speculative as your Rivians (RIVN), Lucids (LCID), and Nikolas (NKLA). To complement these names, Lithium miners and battery producers are also a major component of the fund, as they are necessary components of a battery intensive future. In the long run, these companies will propel growth for ERTH above the S&P 500, but the next few years may hinder the ETF with high valuations.

Solar and Wind

The next major segment is renewable power generation via wind and solar applications. This is another high growth group of late, but 2021 has seen difficulties due to valuation as well. While the largest names in the fund are component producers, there is also exposure to utility grade companies such as First Solar (FSLR), Xinyi Solar (OTCPK:XISHY), and EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK:EDRVF). Many of these names maintain strong fundamental underlying high valuations, and so, the fund will likely see strong performance later on down the road thanks to these names. Especially, with the numerous tailwinds based on the dire need for these forms of energy generation and the resulting increase in fiscal spending worldwide.

Sustainable Industries & Materials

One underappreciated area of the sustainability industry is construction and basic materials. Almost 20% off total greenhouse emissions are related to residential and commercial buildings, while another 24% is from industrial production worldwide. As such, there is much work to be done in making these sectors more efficient, whether through insulation, sustainable materials, or recycling. Many investments in ERTH target this area of need, and with a broad range of services, such as Kingspan and Darling introduced earlier.

Technologies include Advanced Drainage Systems’ (WMS) sustainable water management systems, China Conch Group’s (OTCPK:CCVTF) waste management projects, Umicore's (OTCPK:UMICF) catalytic converter and precious metal recycling applications, or Suzano (SUZ) a leading sustainable wood farming and harvesting company out of Brazil. Many of these names are established already with extensive infrastructure in place worldwide, and tend to be more value oriented companies that help balance out the ETF.

Efficient Real Estate Investing

Relating to reducing emissions with sustainable buildings, control can be placed in the hands of REITs. It is inefficient to raze and rebuild sustainable office, residential, and commercial spaces around the world, but the REITs in this portfolio put a focus on meeting various standards, such as LEED, by updating existing structures with modern technologies.

All types of real estate is factored in, whether data centers with Digital Realty, Asia-Pacific commercial space with Nippon Prologis (OTCPK:NPONF) & CapitaLand (OTCPK:CPAMF), or US office and residential space with Vornado (VNO) and Douglas Emmet (DEI).

This segment offers some income to the ETF, although overall yield typically hovers around 0.5%. A special dividend earlier this year caused the ETF to be listed as having a 15% yield, but this was merely due to a shift to the ETF structure. Just look to the REIT segment to add stability to the fund, and as an investment into only the cleanest REITs around the world.

Railroads

Another key segment that is covered with the ETF is train/railroad developers and operators. At the forefront is JR Central, the largest and most important of all JR companies due to their work operating the Tokaido Shinkansen and developing the newest generation of Maglev train cars. While many years out, this groundbreaking technology may make domestic air travel obsolete in countries the world over, and offer record-breaking efficiency. Current models are already operational for commercialization, but work continues to be done to increase comfort and reduce construction costs.

Other companies ERTH holds are Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY), the second largest rolling stock producer and operator worldwide (after China’s CRRC), and MTR Corp (OTCPK:MTRJF), a Hong Kong-based public transit service operator. Capital intensive, cyclical, and hit hard by COVID, do not expect high performance out of these names, but the impact of their services is felt by millions worldwide.

Top individual Pick

Since many investors also like picking individual holdings to beat the market, I have chosen one of the many top holdings in ERTH as the best long-term bet at the moment. The company is West Fraser Timber (WFG), and they are a leader in sustainable and circular forestry services. Prices for timber have been skyrocketing of late, but the industry will remain cyclical over long periods. However, I anticipate significant growth over the coming decades as a large amount of concrete and steel applications get phased out for the more sustainable and stronger engineered wood ones. The company has limited debt and very high profitability, making for a safe investment. When considering the current valuation, I believe investors will be quite happy investing at current prices. In fact, I am adding WFG to my Landslide Portfolio.

Image: Source. The right way to produce timber. With this and advancements in construction techniques, wood is returning to favor in large scale architectural applications, and may drive significant growth in the coming decades.

Conclusion

With that, I have chosen ERTH as my only ETF focused on sustainability, and will be keeping for decades. The relatively low expense ratio of 0.55% is good for the amount of foreign exposure you gain, and the fund is updated on a quarterly basis. Just be considerate of the small AUM and lower liquidity if purchasing large volumes. With that, I would not use the fund to trade over short time frames, even with the slightly above average volatility. While the fund will go up in time, do not expect earth shattering performance. It may be preferable to compare growth to a worldwide ETF such as the iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD). When looking back 3 and 5 years, we can see ERTH has had slightly better returns than S&P 500 ETF (SPY), but anticipate cyclicality with ERTH.

Sustainability as a whole is fraught with misinformation, deception, and conflict on both sides of the coin. With this, I favor ERTH as an ETF for the sector as they are highly critical of the companies they invest in, and target those that have already proven themselves. Less risky bets are within the portfolio, and most are pursuing environmental issues in an efficient, realistic, and just fashion. Like I said in my prior article discussing various sustainability ETFs, “by investing in this portfolio, you gain access to… names that are pursuing daring research and development of sustainable technologies that will drive the world forward.” I especially recommend investing in ERTH for anyone who's interested in some of the applications I discussed throughout this, or many of my other articles.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to comment anything below.