Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The oil prices remain strong, but the investor interest in most oil names is back to normal levels. And that’s a pity as most companies released very strong Q3 results and considering the oil price held up during the fourth quarter, we can assume the Q4 results will be strong as well. Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) saw its share price run up again after the COVID scare (and to even higher levels than where the company was trading at before the pandemic), but its share price movement seems to have stalled despite the very strong free cash flows.

Data by YCharts

Imperial Oil performed exceptionally well in the third quarter, and Q4 will be similar

Imperial Oil was firing on all cylinders in the third quarter as the company reported its highest Q3 production rate in over 30 years thanks to a strong production performance at the Kearl oil sands project. The total production on a consolidated basis was approximately 435,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day on a gross basis, while the total refinery throughput averaged about 404,000 barrels per day resulting in a capacity utilization of 94%. A substantial increase from the 81% utilization level in the third quarter of last year as the demand for refined oil products recovered.

This resulted in Imperial Oil reporting a total revenue of C$10.2B, an increase of about 70% compared to the third quarter of last year. Of course, this also meant the operating costs increased as Imperial’s purchases of crude oil increased (due to increasing volumes and prices) while the production expenses also increased.

Source: quarterly report

Despite the higher operating expenses in the third quarter, Imperial Oil was still able to post a very impressive pre-tax income of C$1.19B and a net income of C$908M in the third quarter of this year. That’s much better than the C$3M net income in Q3 last year. The EPS in the third quarter was C$1.30 per share which is approximately US$1.02/share if we would use the exact share count as of the end of the third quarter.

The EPS in the first nine months of the year was C$2.32 on a reported basis and this number is based on the weighted average share count throughout those three quarters. If we would use the exact share count of just under 696M shares as of the end of September, the EPS in the first nine months of the year would have been C$2.40, or roughly US$1.85-1.86.

Most oil and gas producers have been focusing on maximizing the free cash flow as that’s likely the most useful way to strengthen the balance sheet and to reward the shareholders.

During the third quarter, Imperial Oil reported an operating cash flow of C$1.95B, but after deducting the net contribution from working capital changes, the adjusted operating cash flow in the third quarter of this year was approximately C$1.5B. And as you can see in the image below, the Q3 capex was just C$276M resulting in a free cash flow result of approximately C$1.2B.

Source: quarterly report

This includes the payment of C$120M in deferred taxes, so on an underlying basis, the quarterly free cash flow was approximately C$1.35B or roughly US$1.04B for a free cash flow per share of US$1.50 per share.

The outlook for 2022 looks great, and Imperial’s per-share performance could be excellent

Imperial Oil’s free cash flow performance is excellent, but that’s also partially because the company’s full-year capex will be rather low at C$1.1-1.2B which is about 60% of the depreciation expenses. While the capex will increase, we won’t get close to the depreciation expenses as the oil sands operated by Imperial Oil have a high initial capex but relatively reasonable sustaining capital expenditures.

For 2022, Imperial Oil expects the total capex to increase to C$1.4B but that should still result in very strong free cash flows considering the normalized an annualized operating cash flow exceeds C$6B. So even after taking the increased capex expectations into account, Imperial Oil will still generate north of C$4.5B in free cash flow using the Q3 2021 oil prices.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to accelerate its share buyback program. Originally, Imperial Oil was allowed to purchase 35.6M shares by June 28th of which just under 12 million shares were effectively repurchased since the new buyback authorization came into effect in June. Imperial Oil has now stepped up its game and anticipates to complete the 35.6M share buyback program by the end of January. This means the net share count will likely decrease to just around 675M shares by the end of January. Assuming a FY 2022 free cash flow of C$4.5B at the current oil prices, the free cash flow per share would exceed US$5.

Investment thesis

On an annualized basis, Imperial Oil’s Q3 results indicate an EPS of US$4/share seems achievable. While it’s still too early to make this my official expectation for 2022, the company’s very aggressive share buyback plan will for sure act as an accelerator for the per-share performance of Imperial Oil, both on the EPS as well as the FCFPS front.

At the current oil price, we can look forward to a free cash flow result of in excess of US$5/share and while we can expect a substantial portion to be spent on buying back even more shares, it also provides additional financial flexibility as the company can reduce its share buyback pace at a moment’s notice to protect the balance sheet. The net debt is just C$3.3B, but perhaps Imperial Oil could do an extra effort to reduce the C$2B retirement deficit as well.

I currently don’t have a position in Imperial Oil’s common shares, but I have written some out of the money put options and will likely write some additional put options with a strike price closer to the current share price.