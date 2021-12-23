Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is a US biotechnological company which focuses on production of biodegradable plastics. It is the largest manufacturer of bioplastics from PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate, branded as Nodax) that is produced using canola oil. Company also manufactures bioplastics from pre-purchased PLA (polylactic acid) obtained from renewable resources. The company owns 70 patents in 20 countries, 23 of which relate to its own production of PHA with expiration in 2022-2039. Initially, the company bought the technology from Procter & Gamble (PG) in 2007 that implied an agreement to pay $0.025–0.05 for every pound of PHA sold until September 2027.

PHA can replace polyethylene, propylene, polystyrene and polyethylene terephthalate (PE, PP PS, and PET, respectively), whereas PLA can replace PS and PET. Excluding PET, which is successfully recycled, the PHA market is estimated at 50% of plastic consumption and 6% for PLA. Advantages of PHA include decomposition within 12-18 weeks and cost-effective production. The latter benefit comes from the fact that, unlike PLA or other starch-based bioplastics, PHA doesn’t require high temperatures for decomposition, and it can be decomposed in both water and soil. Danimer cooperates with famous FMCG companies (like Nestle, Bacardi and MARS) and packaging manufacturers (like Wincup and GenPak). The only competitor with significant production volumes is Japanese Kaneka, but its capacity is twice as small as that of Danimer.

Shares of DNMR perform poorly since the beginning of 2021, which is primarily attributable to the operating loss. In addition to it, issuance of convertible bonds may dilute its stock in some circumstances. However, the market of biodegradable plastics is relatively new, and the company has already started expanding its business in order to attain a larger market share. This will allow the price per share of Danimer to soar, so I’m bullish regarding the DNMR stock.

Financial state

The geographical distribution of revenue streams during 2021 is yet to be published, but the 2020 data is publicly available now: the United States accounted for 53% of revenue, Germany 26%, Belgium 10%, Switzerland 9%. At the same time, product sales corresponded to 86% of the total volume, while the remaining 14% were services, including consultations on the production of plastic from PHA, and similar proportions are expected for the full 2021 year.

In 2021, the change in the per share price didn’t go far away from the dynamics of its financials. 3Q21 ended up with a YoY growth rate of total revenue by just 4.1%, although the revenue growth in the 1Q21-3Q21 period was much better, as it increased by 16.2%. Nevertheless, these revenue growth rates weren’t enough to compensate the increasing volume of operating expense. The key driver of changes in operating expenses during 3Q21 was the SG&A figure, which increased by 689% on the YoY basis. As a result, the operating loss had amounted to $31.8 million by the end of the 3Q21 financial period. However, both 2Q21 and 3Q21 periods resulted in positive net profit volumes.

At first glance, the cash position deteriorated as well. Net cash decreased by $183.6 million within the 1Q21-3Q21 period, which implies a reduction in the cash balance by 48.3%. However, the company managed to acquire Novomer – a technology company that produces carbon efficient and high performing chemicals. As the transaction was valued at $152 million, this figure corresponds to 82% of cash outflow. Finally, the current ratio (current assets to current liabilities) is >10x current liabilities, which suggests a sufficient level of liquidity in order to meet its short-term obligations.

Acquisition as a move towards a cost-efficiency.

On 28 June 2021, the company announced an acquisition of Novomer, whereas the deal has been completed by 11 August. The importance of this acquisition is based on the complementarity of both businesses.

Currently, DNMR possesses a patented technology for the production of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA). In simple terms, this chemical bond is used in various domains, including those that are related to production of fibers, injection moulding and additives. As Nodax involves biodegradability, it has end-use applications and it possesses a strong reputation. The Novomer’s technology p(3HP) has a low-cost non-fermented input with better barrier properties. This technology will allow Danimer to achieve cost effective production of resins, while additional properties of p(3HP) will provide with new customer solutions.

This will allow the company to be among the leading suppliers of biodegradable plastics for those companies, which look for a reduction in the volume of plastics waste.

Business expansion opportunities

As of now, Danimer owns a plant in Kentucky with an annual capacity of 10 million pounds of PHA, but it is expected to double by the end of the year. Besides, the company has already provided clarified investment plans into new projects. First of all, this is about the expansion of the Kentucky plant to 65 million pounds by 3Q22. Another key project deals with the construction of a new facility with a 250 million pounds capacity in Georgia with a launch in 4Q23.

In fact, these projects aren’t only in words; Danimer signed contracts for production at full capacity in Kentucky up to the 2025 year and one half of total capacity in Georgia. Capital expenditures estimates for the expansion of the plant in Kentucky are about $100 million, while the construction of the plant in Georgia will require $285 million.

Implications of the upsized volume of convertible bonds

On 16 December 2021 Danimer announced an issuance of $175 million senior convertible notes, although it was upsized by $25 million later. The annual interest rate will be 3.25% and will mature on 15 December 2026. Terms of these bonds suggest that from 15 June 2021, noteholders will be able to convert bonds at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Under certain circumstances, conversion will be possible before June 2026.

Current conversion rate implies $10.786 per share, that comes from 92.7085 shares per $1000 of principal amount. As of 17 December, the DNMR quotes were $8.3 per share, which is not enough to benefit from conversion. Anyway, if bonds are converted, this event will create a dilution effect that is typically harmful to the stock quotes. But should we really expect this scenario?

Well, Danimer issues bonds before the interest rate are raised, so this issuance is, in fact, timely. The last quarters resulted in positive net profit, which is a good signal that profitability seems to be recovering. Yes, dilution is expected, which makes short sellers even more active, and this event may depress DNMR quotes. Nevertheless, given that the conversion price implies a premium over the current price, conversion becomes unlikely, and this factor will boost the DNMR market price.

Besides, the company aims to invest 84.78% of the total proceeds into working capital and, what is important, into capital expenditures - that is, Danimer has plans to expand its business. In combination with $700 million investments into a new facility in Georgia, given established superior demand on Nodax, the company ensures an improvement in its profitability.

Overall, Danimer plans to achieve the following revenue and EBITDA figures, which seem very attractive:

2020 2025 EBITDA ($ million) 2 169 Revenue ($ million) 51 513

For these purposes, the PHA production capacity is expected to be 315 million and 2500 million pounds by 2025 and 2030, respectively. In addition to it, PHA will account for 81% of revenue in 2025. By the way, such a difference between PHA production levels in 2025 and 2030 years is enough in order to reach at least 8 times greater EBITDA by the 2030 year.

Risks related to the DNMR stock

First of all, if the company fails to obtain required certifications for its new PHA in the Kentucky facility, sales will be delayed, so profit forecasts will not be obtained in time.

Secondly, the scale of the dilution effect remains uncertain. Terms of senior convertible bonds allow Danimer to repay its debt in the form of both cash and common shares. Then, the number of bonds converted into the DNMR stock is uncertain as well, so it’s hard to predict total the overall dilution impact on Danimer.

Finally, some of the customers of Danimer have exclusive rights to purchase certain products, while these agreements will expire between 2021 and 2026. Then, if there is substantially high market demand on such products within this time period, revenue of the company can be potentially lower.

Valuation

The increasing inflation rates in USA aggravate volatility of the DNMR stock, but this effect will not persist in long-term. In addition, following the transition to a public company in December 2020, Danimer received enough resources in order to gain larger market share, but we shouldn’t expect that it happens immediately. For illustrative purposes, the global demand on biodegradable plastics was 360000 tons in 2018, and this volume is expected to increase by 52.7% in 2023.

The company has already expanded its R&D operations, which, together with significant capital expenditures on new plants and facilities, creates a strong basis for the further profitability improvement.

Let’s now look at price-to-book ratio of Danimer. Currently, it is traded at 1.6x the book value, which itself indicates a good investment opportunity. Along with growth opportunities brought by business expansion, your gain on the DNMR stock will be enjoyable.

Data by YCharts

The key issue that arises here is the potential dilution effect. Without considering it, an upside of per share price at 190% is feasible, but dilution makes this path for the DNMR stock slightly complicated. However, even if dilution takes place, new shares will not exceed even 25% from current shares outstanding, whose number amounted to 100.324 million as of 30 September 2021.

Conclusion

A substantial level of production will be achieved as soon as new facilities are fully operational, so that Danimer has a huge potential to grow. This, in turn, provides us with a profitable investment opportunity. Given that investors keep looking for green investments, we shouldn't doubt that market demand will be high enough in order to double the DNMR share price in near future.