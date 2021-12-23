ti-ja/E+ via Getty Images

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is a leading grocery wholesaler and distributor specializing in "natural" and organic foods along with packaged items. The company was an early pandemic winner capturing a shift towards at-home dining and "pantry stuffing" by consumers which added a boost to sales for the entire industry. The story this year has been the resilient operating momentum and the company's ability to drive earnings higher despite headline-making inflationary cost pressures. Indeed, shares of UNFI have returned over 200% in the past year with a sense that the company's long-term growth strategy based on acquisitions and investments in its owned brands portfolio is working. While we don't expect 2022 will be a repeat of 2021 in terms of stock price gains, we are bullish on UNFI as a high-quality company with solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook.

UNFI Earnings Recap

UNFI reported its fiscal 2022 Q1 earnings on December 8th with GAAP EPS of $1.25, which was $0.77 ahead of expectations. The adjusted EPS, which excludes a large tax adjustment gain, reached $0.97 and climbed 90% from $0.51 in the period last year. Revenue of $7 billion increased 4.7% y/y and was also ahead of estimates.

The gross margin at 14.9% was up from 14.5% in the period last year with the company nothing gains in the wholesale business balanced some weakness in the retail groups. A theme during the earnings conference call was that strong industry pricing is mitigating what remains elevated inflationary trends. Adjusted EBITDA at $189 million climbed 18.9% year over year, with the company managing to generate keep operating costs subdued.

A strong point in the results was the momentum in the Supernatural segment, with revenues climbing 13.5% y/y referring primarily to the business supplying "Whole Foods Market", the natural grocery store chain from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN). Management noted that they have expanded its relationship with its "largest customer" including entering new categories. On a two-year stacked basis, the Supernatural segment also leads growth with a 22.8% gain.

The "Chains" segment covering grocery store customers with 10 or more stores, excluding Whole Foods, remains the largest segment representing about 42% of the business. Despite what was a tough comparison period last year, UNFI was able to grow sales 1.8% y/y or 6.9% compared to its pre-pandemic benchmark. A theme for the company is an expansion into "fresh" categories including meat, produce, and dairy which has helped with volumes sold.

The company ended the quarter with $2.5 billion in net debt down from $2.7 billion in the period last year. Considering adjusted EBITDA of $776 million over the past year, net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at 3.2x has favorably narrowed from 3.9x in the Q1 fiscal 2021. We believe the current level is stable in the context of the food distribution industry recognizing and expectation for continued improvements to the balance sheet and strong operating cash flows going forward.

UNFI Affirms 2022 Guidance

Management is projecting optimism regarding the outlook for 2022, reaffirming its financial guidance previously announced at the end of fiscal Q4. The company expects sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS to each climb 4% at the midpoint of their target range compared to fiscal 2021. The EPS forecast between $3.90 and $4.20 compares to $3.88 in fiscal 2021. The setup here is for margins to remain relatively flat with efforts on pricing and operational efficiency covering ongoing cost pressures. Another important aspect of the guidance is a plan to reduce net debt by $100 to $150 million.

The targets for 2021 are largely in line with the company's longer strategic plan known as "fuel the future". United Natural Foods believes it is well-positioned to capture what is a secular trend of more consumers seeking at-home food solutions. By 2024, the goal is to average a 3-5% annual growth rate in sales while driving adjusted EBITDA higher in the 6-10% range while envisioning adjusted EPS climb even higher between 12-18%. In this regard, 2022 is more of a transitional year following particularly strong profitability in 2021.

Is UNFI a Good Long-Term Investment?

The attraction of UNFI as an emerging "mid-cap" with a market value of just under $3 billion is its targeted exposure to the grocery business. Compared to other food distributors or wholesales that supply the foodservice industry like restaurants, United Natural Foods is unique with its combination of company-owned store brands, along with supplying national brands like The Kroger Inc (KR), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), "Publix", "Shop-Rite", and Amazon.com/Whole Foods. The company captures the high-level macro themes with some diversification across customers. In this regard, UNFI is well-positioned to grow alongside its customers.

According to consensus estimates, the market is forecasting UNFI revenues to climb 4.5% this year to approach $28.2 billion while EPS reaches $4.20. Both of these figures are at the top end of management's guidance for the year. Looking ahead, the market expects sales growth to average right around 4% through fiscal 2025 while EPS can climb higher, averaging 8% between fiscal 2023 and 2024. We believe these estimates are achievable with some room for the company to outperform particularly on the top line.

Taking a look at valuation, we highlight that UNFI is trading at a forward PE ratio of 11.7x which is a slight discount to grocery store comparables like The Kroger Inc at 12.4x and also Sprouts Farmers Market Inc at 13.5x. UNFI earnings premium is similar to Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) at 11.5x. What's interesting here is that when looking at other "food distributors"; US Foods Holding Corp (USFD), Performance Food Group Co (PFGC), and Sysco Corp (SYY) trade at a premium to the group with an average P/E closer to 20x.

While recognizing that each company here has several key differences, we make the case that UNFI as a cross between a retailer and wholesaler should be priced at a higher premium than the stand-alone supermarket chains. The advantage of UNFI is that it has a diversification to different customers and segments while generating more synergies across its supply chain. We would also argue that the company's relationship with Whole Foods Market, which represents 20% of the business, could support a higher valuation alone recognizing the ongoing growth opportunities as an Amazon partner.

Is UNFI a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

We are bullish on UNFI which has a good combination of organic growth, earnings upside, and maybe most importantly, a record of successful execution by management. We rate UNFI as a buy with a price target of $62.50 representing a 15x multiple on the consensus 2022 EPS. Our bullish case is that not only will the operating and financial momentum continue through 2022, but valuation multiples can expand to converge with comparable food distributors at a premium to pure-play grocery stores.

The main risk to watch would be concerning deteriorating to the broader macro outlook. While groceries within consumer staples are recognized as less sensitive to changing economic conditions, a concerning slowdown in consumer spending would likely open the door for weaker sales. Weaker than expected results this year would likely pressure the stock through softer sentiment. Monitoring points include the operating margin and we'd like to see progress at further deleveraging.