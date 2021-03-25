JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With 5,500 customers and nearly a billion square feet of properties and projects devoted to business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is an investment well suited to benefit from the supply chain crisis and ecommerce growth.

The surge in demand resulting from a strained supply chain system is driving occupancy rates higher. In turn, this gives PLD leverage to raise rents, and opportunities to invest in new development projects. As a consequence, management recently raised guidance for both revenues and demand.

An Overview Of Prologis

By square footage, PLD operates 4.8% of the warehouse and distribution space in the U.S. Although approximately 80% of the REIT’s net operating income flows from its U.S. properties, Prologis also has operations in nineteen countries and four continents.

This geographic diversification is coupled with a wide range of customers: aside from Amazon (AMZN), which constitutes 4.5% of rents, no other company accounts for more than 1.3% of revenues. In toto, the top ten customers provide 13.8% of net effective rents while the top twenty-five contribute 20.5% of rents.

Prologis focuses on high-barrier, high-growth markets. Ecommerce customers demand rapid delivery, and this requires logistic centers in close proximity to large customer bases. Herein lies an advantage for PLD in that many of its facilities are strategically located near major highways, ports, and airports.

The company's size also provides it with a degree of leverage in regards to competing for prime land needed for development projects.

A Glance At Recent Results

Third quarter results were reported in the middle of last October. Q4 results are scheduled for 01/19/2022.

Prologis beat Q3 consensus on the top and bottom line. FFO of $1.04 squeaked past analysts by a mere penny per share; however, revenue of $1.18B beat by $150 million, representing a 9.3% increase year-over-year.

During the recent earnings call, CFO Tom Olinger projected PLD will generate $1.4 billion in free cash flow after dividends, with a payout ratio below the 60% range, a very conservative ratio for a REIT.

Management also increased guidance with core FFO per share now expected to reach $4.11-$4.13 versus the previous range of $4.04-$4.08. Same-store net operating income growth is forecast at 5.75-6.00%, up from previous 5.25-5.75%.

Robust demand is leading management to increase development starts to $3.50 billion to $3.80 billion from the previous $3.05 billion - $3.35 billion. Building acquisitions are expected to reach $1.20 billion to $1.40 billion, an increase from the $700 million to $900 million.

In Q3, rents increased by 7.1% for the company’s U.S. properties. Average occupancy hit 96.6%, up 60 basis points sequentially. By quarter's end, PLD properties were 98% leased.

Development starts totaled $1.4 billion, with 31 projects in 21 markets. Management estimates this will result in value creation of more than $520 million. The company’s owned and managed land portfolio provides potential for 180 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space and more than $21 billion of future build out potential.

"In the third quarter alone, rents grew 7.1% in our U.S. markets, far exceeding our expectations. We are increasing our 2021 market rent forecast significantly to an all-time high of 19% in the U.S. and 17% globally, both up approximately 700 basis points." CFO Tom Olinger

Where Current Trends Lead

The above quote reflects the fact that current supply chain dislocations and increased ecommerce demand has companies scrambling to secure logistics space. In turn, this leads to the increased rents we see in PLD’s recent results as well as the company’s ramp up in development starts.

According to Morningstar, e-commerce requires 3X the distribution space of brick and mortar retailers, and it is estimated that 1.25 million square feet of logistics space is required for every $1 billion increase in online sales.

The following chart provides insight into the expected growth in US ecommerce sales for the first half of this decade.

Source: Data from Statista, chart by author

Meanwhile, the global ecommerce market is projected to increase by $1 trillion over the same time period.

This data is buttressed by eMarketer's forecast for US direct-to-consumer ecommerce sales of $151.2 billion in 2022, a 16.9% year-over-year increase.

Ecommerce sales are of particular importance as every $1 billion increase in online sales results in an additional demand for 1 million square feet of distribution space. This is driven largely by the fact that merchandise return rates for ecommerce far exceed those of brick and mortar retail, resulting in a corresponding demand for logistic center space.

Source: Shopify

Furthermore, unlike brick and mortar retailers, ecommerce companies have nearly 100% of inventory stored within a warehouse as opposed to stock displayed on shelves or the back room of a store. Factor in demographic shifts, younger customers are more likely to shop via ecommerce, and you have long term positive trends for PLD.

Operating conditions are being shaped by structural forces that continued to drive demand. At the same time, vacancies are at unprecedented lows, space in our markets is effectively sold out. CFO Tom Olinger

The next chart provides metrics reflecting that the supply/demand imbalance is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Source: Prologis

As you can see, net absorption rates are forecast to outstrip new projects by a wide margin in 2021. In fact, the highest industry vacancy rates in this century occurred during the pandemic and stood at 5.6%. In other words, even during a downturn, logistic properties tend to fare well.

As previously noted, the properties Prologis operates are generally in prime locations. This provides a strong competitive advantage in that the costs of renting logistics facilities pales in comparison to other transportation and labor costs.

Source: Prologis Investor Relations

Valuation, Debt, And Dividend

Prologis currently trades for $162.63 per share. The average 12 month price target of the 13 analysts rating the company is $152.43. The price target of the 8 analysts that rated the company since the last earnings report is $166.12.

PLD has a forward price to AFFO of 47.34x, more than twice the industry median, and a forward price to FFO of 39.06x, versus a sector median of 18.88x.

Prologis has an A-/A3 credit rating from S&P/Moody’s. This is a very solid rating, particularly for a REIT. Total debt to capital stands at roughly 33%.

PLD recently refinanced much of its debt, lowering its interest rate and extending maturities. At mid year, the firm’s weighted average interest rate was 1.8%, and the average maturity stood at 10.7 years.

Prologis has a rock solid dividend. During the latest earnings report, management guided for a payout ratio of 60%. Those with knowledge of REITS will object that the company is required to pay out 90% of net income; however, PLD sidesteps this requirement due to asset depreciation. Consequently, PLD should retain $1.25 billion in excess cash after paying its annual dividend.

With a current yield of nearly 1.6%, the dividend has a five year growth rate of 8.45%.

Summation

Growth in demand is a major positive for investors eyeing Prologis, but a second strength the REIT possesses is its impressive history of building assets. Since 2000, the company devoted $36.5 billion to new construction. Management estimates this resulted in an internal rate of return of 21%.

PLD also sports an upper medium investment grade debt rating and a dividend that has a five year growth rate of nearly 9%, virtues that are rare among REITS.

With prime locations, and forecasts that net absorptions will exceed completions, PLD has the wind at its back. The only negative I find in Prologis is its current valuation. With a P/AFFO and P/FFO that is double the sector, even analysts that rate the company a buy have average price targets less than 3% above the current share price.

With all of this in mind, I rate PLD as a HOLD.

I consider PLD to be a very strong company and hope to add to my position should the share price take a moderate drop.